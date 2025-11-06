Sharjah's digital vision: Transforming governance at GITEX 2025

Sharjah’s presence at GITEX Global 2025 carried a quiet confidence that set it apart. While many exhibitors filled the halls with futuristic screens and dramatic demos, the emirate focused on something more grounded, showing how technology can make daily life simpler, smarter, and more connected.

Under the theme Powered by Tech, Driven by People, 20 government entities came together under one roof, presenting 14 digital projects that reflected a shared goal: to build systems that serve people rather than overwhelm them. The approach was more about redefining how governance can adapt to human needs.

AI for Business Made Simple

Among the standout initiatives was the world’s first AI-powered Trade Name Issuance Service, developed by the Sharjah Economic Development Department in collaboration with the Sharjah Digital Department. The system uses artificial intelligence to analyse business activities and instantly suggest names that comply with official regulations.

The process, which once involved several manual steps, now takes seconds. Officials estimate it reduces processing time by up to 98%, giving entrepreneurs a faster and smoother start to their business journey.

Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department Hamad Ali Abdallah Al Mahmoud called it a milestone in improving public efficiency. He said the project demonstrates Sharjah’s commitment to building digital services that make life easier for people and businesses.

Observers at the event said the new system is a strong example of how governments can use AI responsibly, automating tasks without removing human oversight or creativity from decision-making.

Innovation in Motion

The Government of Sharjah Pavilion drew steady attention throughout the week for its interactive displays and the coherence of its digital ecosystem. Each project fell under one of four key themes: digital experience, sustainability, smart cities, and social connection. Together illustrating how the emirate’s departments are aligning innovation with community wellbeing.

At the closing ceremony, Director-General Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi and Director Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi recognised the leading contributors. The Department of Agriculture and Livestock’s AgriHub project won top honours, followed by the Department of Public Works for its Bo’d platform. The Sharjah Cyber Security Centre was named best exhibitor, Nabni received the Community Award, and the Sharjah Police Headquarters was recognised as the best participating entity.

But beyond the awards, what impressed visitors was the coordination between government departments. Each initiative fit into a wider framework of shared data and unified goals, creating a model of governance based on integration rather than isolation.

Partnerships with Purpose

Away from the public spotlight, Sharjah’s digital team used GITEX as a platform for strategic engagement. Meetings with global technology firms explored new opportunities for collaboration. Talks with Microsoft focused on cybersecurity and infrastructure resilience, while discussions with Red Hat and ServiceNow explored innovation through open-source and unified IT systems. Sharjah also advanced its partnership with Dynatrace to strengthen real-time monitoring and reliability across government platforms.

Officials say the goal is to create systems that are reliable, secure, and scalable enough to support long-term growth. Throughout the pavilion, a single message stood out: technology must remain human. Every project, from AI-driven trade services to integrated digital platforms, carried the same principle that innovation means little unless it improves how people live, work, and interact.