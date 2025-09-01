Sharjah real estate boom: Transforming urban living with sustainable projects

The Sharjah real estate sector looks set to transform urban living in the emirate by offering environment-friendly communities and development projects as demand for premium residential units continues to boost property markets across the UAE, experts say.

The emirate’s real estate has shown remarkable growth, highlighted by an impressive Dh34.5 billion investment during the January-July 2025 period, underscoring its attractiveness as a key market within the UAE. This investment trajectory is indicative of strong investor confidence, especially following a robust Dh40 billion recorded in 2024.

“Sharjah is expected to register strong double-digit growth in real estate sector this year and is likely to post over 100,000 transactions worth Dh60 billion as the emirate continues to upgrade its infrastructure and improve its investment climate,” according to a real estate analyst.

The Sharjah real estate recorded exceptional and unprecedented growth in 2024, as it recorded 48% year-on-year growth in property deals worth Dh40 billion. Investors from 120 countries made investment in the emirate’s real estate sector, which reflects the positive growth for the past many years.

The continuous influx of capital reflects Sharjah’s evolving landscape, characterised by a diverse range of property developments, infrastructure enhancements, and increased demand for residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. Several factors contribute to this growth, including affordable housing options compared to neighbouring emirates, strategic location, and government initiatives aimed at fostering economic diversification and attracting foreign direct investments.

Furthermore, Sharjah's commitment to sustainable development and urban planning enhances its appeal to investors seeking long-term opportunities. As the emirate continues to upgrade its infrastructure and improve its investment climate, the outlook for the real estate sector remains positive.

“The sustained investment momentum is likely to drive further growth, create jobs, and boost ancillary sectors, solidifying Sharjah's position as a competitive player in the UAE's dynamic real estate market. Overall, the trend indicates a flourishing future for the real estate sector in Sharjah,” says an expert.

Major Projects on Cards

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest of Sharjah, said the emirate has successfully attracted global investors in various key sectors including the real estate, which has a promising outlook in the wake of number of developments projects in the pipeline.

“From my perspective, what we are witnessing today in Sharjah’s real estate sector is more than just growth in numbers, it’s a reflection of trust. Investors are no longer just buying property; they are buying into Sharjah’s vision, its lifestyle, and its long-term stability,” Al Musharrkh told BTR.

“The fact that in the first half of 2025 we saw nearly Dh27 billion in transactions, with contributions from over 100 nationalities, shows how the market has matured into a truly global investment hub. Personally, I believe the recent decision to open Sharjah’s real estate market to investment funds will be a game-changer. It will elevate the sector to a new level of institutional participation, bringing depth, resilience, and more sustainable growth to the market. This is why I see Sharjah not only on an upward trajectory but also on a path toward becoming one of the region’s most competitive and diversified real estate destinations,” he said.

Elaborating, Al Musharrkh said the emirate has chalked out a comprehensive plan to strengthen its real estate sector in coming years. “Yes, Sharjah’s real estate sector is advancing with a strong pipeline of projects spanning sustainable communities, waterfront developments, and premium residential spaces. We are witnessing some of the most promising ongoing projects across several key areas, including Al Mamsha, Aljada, Al Zahia, Masaar, Sharjah Sustainable City, Tilal Hills and Al Majaz, among others.

“These projects are not just developments; they represent a broader vision for Sharjah’s future. By creating communities that are sustainable, inclusive, and globally competitive, we are positioning Sharjah as a destination where people don’t just invest, but where they belong. With the opening of our real estate market to investment funds, we are entering a new chapter, one that ensures resilience, attracts global capital, and secures long-term prosperity for the emirate,” he said.

To a question, he said 2025 has been a transformative year for the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) as “we continue to reinforce Sharjah’s position as a hub for investment and innovation”.

One of the most significant milestones this year has been the “Why Sharjah” campaign, which highlights the emirate’s unique advantages, from its strategic location and business-friendly ecosystem to family-oriented communities and its thriving SMEs, startups, and industrial sectors, he said. “A key focus of the campaign has been Sharjah’s real estate sector, showcasing the emirate as a prime destination for property investment. Buyers in Sharjah enjoy full freehold ownership, giving them complete rights to the property and the land it’s built on.”

A Vibrant City

Al Musharrkh said investing in Sharjah is therefore not just about purchasing a property, it’s about making a long-term investment in a vibrant community. “Our campaign emphasises ‘Creating legacies, not just buildings’, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to sustainable growth, modern infrastructure, and enduring value for investors and residents alike.”

“Looking ahead, we see 2025 and beyond as a period of continued growth and opportunity. Sharjah is increasingly attracting local and international investors who recognise its unique combination of lifestyle benefits, strategic location, and investor-friendly environment. We are committed to continuing to play a central role in communicating this message, positioning the emirate as a place to live, work, invest, and thrive for generations to come,” Al Musharrkh said.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said that outstanding performance of Sharjah real estate during the first seven months of 2025 reflects the vitality of the market and its continuous development.

“The market indicators point to strong and noticeable growth in various aspects, as Sharjah’s real estate sector achieved a record-breaking transactions worth Dh34.5 billion during the period of the first seven months in 2025, representing a major leap compared to the same period last year.”

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said Sharjah real estate is on an upward growth trajectory as investors look into the key developments in the emirate. “In recent years, Sharjah’s real estate market has witnessed impressive and stable growth thanks to a number of key factors, including the government’s decision to open up property ownership to all nationalities, significant investment in infrastructure and a new wave of modern and integrated lifestyle destinations — particularly in the area known as New Sharjah — such as Aljada and Masaar,” Alkhoshaibi told BTR.

He said these factors have combined to create a boom period for Sharjah property, with ever-increasing interest from international investors. In the first half of this year alone, the value of property sold in Sharjah rose by 48% to Dh27 billion, helped by projects such as Arada’s Masaar 2, where all 2,000 homes sold out in just three hours when it was launched at the end of February.

“We’re seeing buyers not just from traditional source markets such as the UAE, GCC and India but an increasing number of investors from locations as diverse as Canada, the US, the UK, France, Germany and Australia. This positive momentum is reinforced by Sharjah’s growing appeal as a hub for education, business, tourism, which further strengthens investor confidence,” he said.

Alkhoshaibi sees promising outlook for Sharjah real estate sector and said Arada will continue to develop property and community projects in the emirate.

“We are constantly evaluating opportunities to introduce new projects that align with our vision of transforming urban living in Sharjah and beyond. Having launched two projects in the UAE so far this year, we are aiming to unveil another three in the country before the end of 2025, including a large master-planned community in Sharjah in September.

“We anticipate exceptional sales results for this new community, in line with the successful launch of Masaar 2 earlier this year, and the interest received pre-launch reflects Arada’s strong track record of high quality and timely delivery,” he said.

In reply to a question, he said 2025 has been a strong year for Arada so far.

“We’ve recorded a trebling in sales, reaching Dh9.15 billion, as demand for premium residential real estate continues to boost markets across the UAE. Across both our Dubai and Sharjah projects, we saw aa 336% jump in the value of properties sold, driven by major launches and increasing interest in existing master-planned communities,” he said.

“Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the outlook for 2025 and beyond. Arada is aiming for full-year sales of Dh15 billion and remains on schedule to complete and hand over 2,000 homes in 2025,” Alkhoshaibi concluded.