Science, choice and education drive the next phase of UAE obesity care

With nearly three in 10 UAE adults living with obesity, a growing range of treatment options is putting greater focus on clinical education, patient choice and long-term disease management.

The conversation around obesity in the UAE is changing.

Once too often viewed as a matter of lifestyle or willpower, obesity is increasingly being recognised for what it is: a complex chronic disease requiring evidence-based, long-term management That shift was evident in Dubai recently, where more than 400 doctors, specialists and healthcare professionals gathered for a scientific meeting hosted by Novo to discuss the changing landscape of obesity care.

The timing is significant. About 27.8% of adults in the UAE are living with obesity, according to UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention data, placing a considerable long-term burden on individuals and the wider healthcare system. As science advances, the options available to healthcare professionals are also expanding.

A central focus of the Dubai meeting was the evolution of semaglutide, a molecule with almost nine years of real-world experience across oral and injectable treatment.

Healthcare professionals discussed the evidence behind the growing range of semaglutide options now available for weight management in the UAE, including a once-daily oral option and weekly injectable options. The expanding range of treatment formats also introduces a more individualised conversation around obesity care, giving healthcare professionals more options to consider depending on the patient in front of them.

“Physicians now have more ways to match treatment to the patient in front of them, and they need to know the evidence behind each option,” said Venkat Kalyan, General Manager, Novo Gulf. “Our commitment to obesity care is long-term, and it starts with supporting the people who deliver it.”

Importantly, the discussion in Dubai extended well beyond pharmacological treatment. Sessions explored the role of healthy lifestyle modification alongside medical care, as well as the particular considerations involved in women’s health and obesity across different stages of menopause.

Another increasingly important challenge is the information patients encounter before they ever enter a consultation room. Healthcare professionals are operating in an environment where social media has dramatically increased public awareness of obesity treatment, while also making it easier for misinformation and oversimplified health advice to spread.

That places greater responsibility on physicians to help patients separate credible medical evidence from online claims and to understand obesity within the context of their individual health.

“For too long, obesity has been framed as a matter of willpower rather than recognised as the chronic disease it is, and that misunderstanding keeps patients from seeking the medical support they need,” said Dr Adil Sajwani, Consultant Family Medicine and Deputy Medical Director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Dubai.

“The more confident we are in the science, the more confident we can be in the conversations we have with our patients and the public at large.”

The evolution of obesity care is also part of a wider shift in how the disease is understood.

Semaglutide has an indication to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in eligible adults, reinforcing the importance of looking at obesity within the broader context of cardiometabolic health.

For healthcare professionals, this means moving the conversation beyond weight alone and considering obesity alongside the wider health risks and conditions that can accompany it.

The UAE’s obesity challenge is significant, but so too is the pace at which its healthcare landscape is evolving.

Regulatory progress is enabling earlier access to new treatment options, while greater clinical choice is shifting attention towards a more personalised model of obesity management.

But expanding the treatment landscape also increases the importance of clinical education.

For the UAE’s healthcare sector, the next phase of obesity care will therefore be about more than introducing new treatment options. It will require ensuring healthcare professionals understand the evidence, patients receive appropriate guidance, and medical treatment sits within a broader approach that includes healthier lifestyles and long-term care.

With more than one in four UAE adults already living with obesity, that evolution is becoming increasingly important not only for individual patients, but for the future health of the population.