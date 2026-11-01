Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE delivers a near-flagship experience for less

The Galaxy S26 FE makes a compelling case for UAE tech-savvy buyers seeking a balance between performance, features and affordability. Combining Samsung's polished software experience, capable cameras and vibrant display, the device stands out as one of the strongest value propositions in the upper mid-range segment.

Samsung, which introduced the first Galaxy S series Fan Edition (FE) in 2020, continues to strengthen its position in the large-screen smartphone market with the latest iteration. Launched in September, the S26 FE brings many of the features found in the flagship Galaxy S26 series to a more accessible price point.

Visually, the S26 FE closely mirrors the Galaxy S26, reflecting Samsung's strategy of extending its flagship design language to a wider audience. The device retains a flat glass rear panel while introducing a redesigned camera module with a raised glass island. At 193g, it is only marginally heavier than its predecessor, a difference that is barely noticeable in everyday use.

Despite its large footprint, the smartphone remains comfortable to hold for extended periods. Its metal frame, coupled with glass panels on the front and back, gives the device a refined look and feel that exceeds expectations for its price category. The 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display remains unchanged from the previous generation, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and delivering an immersive viewing experience for streaming, gaming and social media. Bright, sharp and colour-rich, the screen continues to be one of the handset's biggest strengths.

Powering the S26 FE is Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 processor, built on an advanced 3nm architecture. Paired with Android 17-based One UI 9, the chipset delivers smooth day-to-day performance with minimal thermal buildup, even during extended gaming sessions, navigation or video streaming. Samsung claims the new processor delivers meaningful gains in both computing and gaming performance over its predecessor.

Battery life is equally dependable. Although the 4,900mAh battery is smaller than those found in some competing devices, it comfortably lasts a full day under typical usage. Support for 45W wired fast charging, alongside wireless and reverse wireless charging, adds further practicality.

The S26 FE also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is available in Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio colour options.

Display: The S26 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 1080 x 2340 resolution, HDR10+ certification and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. Outdoor visibility is excellent, while the panel delivers rich colours, deep contrast and smooth scrolling.

Camera: Samsung has equipped the S26 FE with a versatile triple-camera system comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The camera setup performs particularly well in low-light conditions and produces consistently reliable results across a variety of shooting scenarios.

Performance: The Exynos 2500 chipset is the headline upgrade. Built on a 3nm process, it replaces the 4nm Exynos 2400 used in the S25 FE. Samsung claims up to 15% higher CPU performance and 28% faster frame rates in ray-traced gaming, although real-world improvements are less dramatic.

Connectivity: The 5G-ready handset supports SA/NSA Sub-6 connectivity, dual Nano-SIM cards and eSIM functionality. Navigation options include GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou.

Battery: The 4,900mAh battery comfortably powers the device through a full day of regular use. Charging options include 45W wired fast charging, 15W Qi2-compatible wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Verdict

The Galaxy S26 FE successfully bridges the gap between Samsung's flagship lineup and the upper mid-range market. With its attractive design, excellent display, reliable performance, capable cameras and long-term software support, it delivers a well-rounded smartphone experience at a competitive price. For buyers looking to maximise value without sacrificing key premium features, the S26 FE is an easy recommendation.

PROS

Large and smooth display

Software and security support until 2033

New 3nm chip with better battery

Versatile camera setup with a dedicated 3x telephoto

Slim and lightweight build

CONS

No cheaper 128GB model in UAE

High launch price

No major upgrades

5 REASONS TO BUY