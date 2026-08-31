Samsung's 2026 Vision AI TV lineup arrives across the UAE

Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the launch of its full 2026 TV lineup, spanning premium models such as Micro RGB, OLED, and The Frame, as well as mainstream Mini LED and UHD TVs.

In its 20th year as the world’s No 1 TV brand, Samsung is expanding AI-powered features across more models, bringing smarter picture, sound and personalised viewing experiences to more consumers in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

In 2026, Samsung is expanding Vision AI Companion (VAC) features across its 4K-and-above TV lineup, reflecting its broader strategy to make AI a central part of the TV experience. The expansion brings AI-powered viewing to more categories, screen sizes, and consumer needs.2

“With our 2026 lineup, we’re continuing to build on what AI can bring to the TV experience, shaping it into a true companion for every viewer,” said Vineet Kumar, Head of the Visual Display Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics. “It goes beyond entertainment. We’re building TVs that understand what people want to watch, listen to, or discover, so the experience feels more natural and less like work.”

Vision AI Companion

Vision AI Companion (VAC) brings together Samsung’s broadest range of AI service platforms, including Bixby, Perplexity, to make the TV experience more intelligent and personalised. Designed to work alongside users as an entertainment companion, VAC can help guide what to watch, what to eat and what to listen to, extending the role of the TV beyond viewing alone. The AI TV lineup also brings AI-enhanced entertainment features to movies, sports and gaming.

Micro RGB: Defining the Future of Premium Picture Quality

Micro RGB expands Samsung’s premium TV experience across a wider range of screen sizes, bringing highly precise color, brightness and immersive AI-powered viewing to more consumers. Available in the R95H and R85H series in sizes from 65 to 115 inches, Micro RGB is built on Samsung’s proprietary Micro RGB Technology, which uses individually controlled red, green and blue micro LEDs to deliver highly precise light control, richer detail and more natural color.

Additionally, Glare Free technology minimises light reflection in bright environments, helping preserve a clear viewing experience across a range of lighting conditions.

Micro RGB also brings Vision AI Companion (VAC) and other AI-optimized features to Samsung’s premium large-screen category, adding more intelligent and personalised viewing experiences. Micro RGB AI Engine Pro fine-tunes color, motion and depth, so viewers stay immersed in every scene. With Micro RGB Precision Colour 100, colour expression appears fuller and more lifelike, with support for 100% colour coverage of BT.2020.

Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro leverage Samsung’s AI technology to further refine picture quality by optimising colour and contrast scene by scene, helping deliver more vibrant visuals across a wide range of brightness levels.

Reinforcing Samsung’s focus on premium viewing comfort, the R95H has also received both the Safety for Eyes and Circadian Rhythm Display (CRD) certifications from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), a leading global testing institute based in Germany.

OLED: Expanding the Lineup for More Viewing Preferences

Samsung’s 2026 OLED TVs include the S95H, S90H and S85H, offering deep blacks, rich colour, immersive performance and refined design across a wider range of viewing preferences. Glare Free technology, previously available only on the S95F model, now expands to the new S90H model, helping the display’s true blacks and rich colours stay clear and undisturbed, even in bright rooms.

On the flagship S95H, Samsung adds premium features designed to elevate both entertainment and art. Pantone Validated ArtfulColour helps preserve the authenticity of original artwork with faithful colour and exceptional detail, while Art Store extends Samsung's art experiences to OLED for the first time. The model's FloatLayer Design is set within a slim, refined metal frame that echoes the look of a gallery frame, giving the display a more sculptural presence that blends in naturally with the home.

It's a first for Samsung OLED, bringing the art-display philosophy pioneered by The Frame to Samsung's flagship OLED.

For gaming and sports, Samsung OLED’s Ultimate Gaming Pack helps keep fast motion crisp and responsive. It brings together Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, support for key VRR platforms such as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, and quick-access gaming tools for smoother, more intuitive play.

The Frame: Elevating the Art TV Experience

Designed for the Gulf, where larger living spaces call for screens with greater presence, one of Samsung’s most anticipated additions to The Frame lineup arrives in its biggest size yet. For the first time, The Frame is available in a 98-inch model, bringing the scale and visual impact of large-format artwork into the home. Its expansive display turns a wall into a gallery-scale canvas, while the slim 30.9mm design and new Amber Brown bezel included in-box help preserve the signature framed-art aesthetic The Frame is known for.

Across The Frame lineup, Art Mode gives users access to more than 5,000 professionally curated artworks through Samsung Art Store, transforming the TV into a personalized art display when it is not being used for entertainment. Vision AI Companion further personalizes the experience, helping users discover and engage with content in a more intuitive way.

For those looking for an elevated picture and installation experience, The Frame Pro combines Neo QLED picture quality with Pantone Validated ArtfulColor and Glare Free technology for rich contrast, lifelike color and clearer detail. Its slim 24.9mm Modern Frame Design is complemented by Wireless One Connect, helping create a cleaner, more refined setup without in-wall cable work.

The Frame combines QLED picture quality with Samsung’s iconic flush-to-wall, art-inspired design. Depending on the model, installation options include the One Connect Box with a nearly invisible cable or a built-in design that enables easy in-wall wiring for an even more integrated look.

Mini LED: Optimized for AI, Made More Accessible

Samsung Mini LED brings a brighter, richer viewing experience to more viewers. More precise light control and Pure Spectrum Color give images greater depth and clarity, as well as contrast that feels more defined from scene to scene. With two distinct models, Samsung makes Mini LED and AI-powered viewing available to more consumers.

The M80H, available in 85-, 75-, 65- and 55-inch models, delivers the most advanced Mini LED experience in the lineup, combining Samsung’s Mini LED picture quality with a broader set of AI-powered features for sports, gaming and everyday viewing:

Motion Xcelerator 144Hz: keeps fast-paced content smooth and clear.

NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor: powers AI-driven picture optimization.

AI Sound Controller: keeps dialogue clear and balances voices and sound effects in real time.

Additional AI and personalisation features: further expand gaming and content experiences.

Offered in 85-, 75-, 65-, 55-inch models, the M70H brings the core benefits of Mini LED to a more accessible tier, with a focus on everyday picture quality, stable motion and immersive sports viewing.

Mini LED HDR: adds a more dynamic viewing experience.

Mini LED Processor 4K: optimizes everyday picture performance.

Motion Xcelerator: helps fast-moving scenes stay smoother and easier to follow.

Adaptive Sound: maintains clearer, more balanced audio.

Music Studio 7 and 5: Lifestyle Audio Designed for Modern Spaces

Samsung is also expanding its lifestyle audio lineup with Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5, pairing immersive sound with design that naturally blends into modern spaces and everyday living environments. The new models build on Samsung’s long-standing leadership in premium home audio, including its 12-year run as the world's No. 1 soundbar brand,3 while helping create a more powerful integrated ecosystem that supports a wider variety of sound system combinations and a richer audiovisual experience.

Music Studio 7(HW-LS70H-Black, HW-LS71H-White) delivers an immersive 3.1.1-channel audio experience designed for richer, more expressive listening. Key features include:

• Hi-Resolution Audio and Dolby Atmos®: more detailed and immersive sound playback, while its super tweeter extends frequency response up to 35kHz for enhanced musical detail.

• Expanded Q-Symphony: lets users connect up to five compatible sound devices with a Samsung TV to build a more immersive audiovisual experience at home.

• Built to pair naturally with big-screen TVs: two Music Studio 7 units placed on either side of a larger display can create a more balanced interior look while widening the stereo soundstage.

Music Studio 5(HW-LS50H-Black, HW-LS51H-White) brings immersive sound to a more compact speaker format. Built for wireless music streaming, it supports high-resolution playback and effortless everyday listening. Features include:

• Dot Design by Erwan Bouroullec: a refined, design-forward speaker presence that blends seamlessly into any interior.

• AI Dynamic Bass Control: Samsung’s proprietary technology that delivers powerful sound in a compact form factor while deepening low frequencies without distortion.

• Samsung Audio Lab: tunes the speaker, which uses a 4-inch woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide for clear, balanced sound, while Dolby Atmos® support adds a more immersive listening experience.

Availability and Offers

Samsung’s 2026 AI TV lineup will be available across the Gulf through Samsung.com, Samsung Brand Stores and participating partner stores, with a range of offers available on select models.

Customers purchasing the new 98-inch The Frame can enjoy up to 12 months of complimentary Samsung Art Store access, bringing thousands of professionally curated artworks to its gallery-scale display. With the purchase of a 98-inch The Frame, customers can also receive two complimentary Music Studio speakers, creating a more complete home entertainment and lifestyle experience, with delivery starting from September 1st, 2026.

Buyers can also enjoy up to 12 months of popular streaming services such as OSN TV, TOD, Yango Play, WATCH IT, Spotify Premium Standard, Amazon Prime and Samsung TV Plus. To make purchasing even easier, direct online shoppers can benefit from extended Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) 0% interest terms from four to six months, and a 10% discount when paying via digital wallet or FAB credit card on eligible orders.

At Samsung Brand Stores, eligible customers can enjoy a 10% discount through partner loyalty programs on new products. Customers can also take advantage of a complimentary gift of the Music Studio 5 when purchasing the 98-inch The Frame at participating stores. Additionally, customers can enjoy access to a range of entertainment services, including TOD, Spotify, OSN TV, Yango Play, WATCH IT, Amazon Prime and Samsung TV Plus for up to 12 months.

At participating partner stores, customers can also access the 98-inch The Frame and complimentary Music Studio 5 offer on select TVs, alongside entertainment offers including TOD, Spotify, OSN TV, Yango Play, WATCH IT, Amazon Prime and Samsung TV Plus for up to 12 months.

Offers, participating models, stores and availability may vary by market. Terms and conditions apply.