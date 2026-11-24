Russian fintech company A7 showcased its international payment solutions at MegaCampus Summit in Dubai, highlighting new opportunities for businesses looking to make cross-border transactions between Russia, the UAE and other global markets.

Held from November 18 to 21, the summit brought together around 12,000 entrepreneurs, industry experts and technology leaders. A7 used the event to introduce its A7 International service, which enables businesses to make overseas payments, including settlements in UAE dirhams (AED).

Founded in 2024 with the participation of Russian state-owned bank Promsvyazbank (PSB), A7 specialises in international payments and foreign trade settlements. The company aims to help businesses navigate increasingly complex international banking procedures by offering alternative payment infrastructure.

According to the company, A7 processed more than 10 trillion roubles (over $112 billion) in payments in 2025, accounting for approximately 19 per cent of Russia's foreign trade settlements. Its services currently cover more than 100 countries and around 15,000 corporate clients, making it Russia's largest payment agent, according to the company.

The company's expansion has also received support from senior Russian officials. President Vladimir Putin recently highlighted the speed, convenience and reliability of A7's payment technology at the Russia–Africa forum, noting its ability to facilitate transactions in both conventional and digital currencies.

A7's supervisory board is chaired by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and includes Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev and PSB Chairman Pyotr Fradkov.

Growing Russia-UAE trade creates demand for payment solutions

A7's participation in the Dubai summit comes as economic ties between Russia and the UAE continue to strengthen.

The two countries have stepped up high-level engagement, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meeting in Moscow in August 2025 and again in January 2026. Dubai also hosted the first Russian-Emirati Business Forum in December 2025.

According to Manturov, bilateral trade increased by 50 per cent in 2025 to reach a record $14 billion.

The growing economic relationship has been further supported by an Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the Eurasian Economic Union and the UAE in June 2025.

With trade and investment flows expanding, businesses on both sides are seeking faster, more accessible and transparent ways to manage international transactions.

International payments with a 0.3% fee

Launched in October 2026, A7 International is designed to simplify overseas payments for businesses and individuals.

The service allows customers to settle international invoices using the USDT digital asset, while recipients receive funds through conventional SWIFT bank transfers in US dollars, euros, Chinese yuan or UAE dirhams.

This means overseas suppliers and business partners can receive payments directly into their bank accounts without needing a cryptocurrency wallet.

According to A7, the service charges a fee of 0.3 per cent per transaction, with payment processing times starting from one business day. Availability varies by country depending on local digital asset regulations and banking requirements.

Connecting businesses at MegaCampus Summit

During the summit's November 20–21 programme, A7 International engaged with entrepreneurs and business leaders at dedicated branded areas inside Coca-Cola Arena and the event's Platinum Lounge.

The company's presence was built around the theme “Leading Lights”, celebrating businesses and individuals who set an example for others.

Under the slogan “Setting the Direction. Connecting Markets”, A7 highlighted its ambition to connect international markets through more accessible payment infrastructure.

For A7, the Dubai event provided an opportunity to introduce its services to a wider international business audience while developing relationships with potential partners in the UAE.

As commercial ties between the two countries continue to expand, the company is positioning its international payment solutions as a way to support cross-border business activity and facilitate trade between Russian and Emirati companies.