Russia and the UAE: Strengthening ties under 'Made In Russia' brand

The economic partnership between Russia and the UAE

is entering a new phase, driven by innovation, trust, and the growing influence of the national brand 'Made in Russia'. As Russian companies expand into the UAE market, this certification has become a key symbol of quality, reliability, and international compliance. With its strategic location, business-friendly environment, and role as a regional trade hub, the UAE offers Russian exporters a gateway to the broader Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. In return, Russian companies bring high-value, certified products that meet the demands of a sophisticated and rapidly evolving market.

The national brand 'Made in Russia' is more than a label — it’s

a rigorous certification confirming product origin, adherence to global standards, and stable supply chains. Most products under this brand have passed strict evaluation, receiving an official 'Made in Russia' certificate. This ensures transparency and reduces risks for Emirati importers, making it easier to choose reliable partners in a competitive market. The certification process includes verification of production methods, environmental impact, and long-term delivery capacity — all critical factors for businesses and government agencies in the UAE that prioritise sustainability and accountability.

Russian Products in the UAE: From Supermarkets to Smart Cities

Today, certified 'Made in Russia' goods are available in supermarkets, retail chains, and on platforms like Amazon.ae. From premium chocolates by Rot Front and Alenka to plant- based meat from Hi! (EFCO Holding), Russian FMCG products are gaining popularity. In cosmetics, Geltek-Medica offers science-backed skincare, while Nature E Evolution SPA brings natural wellness solutions to the health-conscious UAE consumer.

High-tech sectors are also represented. Russian IT developers showcase AI, cybersecurity, and smart city solutions at events like Gitex. In construction, Sveza supplies certified plywood widely used in Dubai and Abu Dhabi projects. Alliansservis provides specialised all-terrain vehicles suited for Gulf infrastructure challenges, and Leber delivers safe, innovative playgrounds for schools and residential complexes.

Global Reach, Local Recognition

The national brand 'Made in Russia' is already present in Saudi Arabia, China, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, and across the CIS. In China, 11 dedicated 'Made in Russia' stores operate, proving the brand’s global appeal. This international footprint strengthens credibility in the UAE, showing that Russian products meet diverse market demands.

Festival-Fairs that Build Bridges

In February 2025, the first 'Made in Russia' Festival-Fair in Abu Dhabi brought together 80 companies from 30 Russian regions.

Half offered food products — from vegan bars to canned vegetables and premium sweets. The event featured a beauty corner with 13 brands, cultural activities, and business meetings with over 60 potential partners, including distributors and free zone representatives. Leber built a full-scale playground, drawing wide attention. Over 60 potential partners attended the business programme, including distributors, free zone authorities, and retail chains. Discussions focused on long-term supply agreements, joint ventures, and distribution across the Mena region. These festival-fairs are more than trade events — they are cultural bridges, building trust and long-term cooperation. They highlight the essence of the national brand 'Made in Russia': quality, innovation, and heritage.

Strategic Presence at Major UAE Exhibitions

Russian exporters will continue engaging at major UAE exhibitions in 2025:



WETEX (energy and water tech),

GITEX (digital solutions),

ADIPEC (oil, gas, hydrogen),

The Big 5 (construction and smart technologies).

These platforms allow Emirati businesses to directly test products, meet manufacturers, and sign contracts, accelerating market entry and project implementation.

Strong Trade, Stronger Future

Trade data confirms strong momentum: in 2023, bilateral turnover exceeded $11 billion, with Russian exports reaching $6.45 billion. Today, there are already about 4,000 Russian companies registered in the Emirates, and in the last two years, their number has increased by more than 1,500. This clearly demonstrates the interest of Russian entrepreneurs in the UAE market. For Emirati businesses, this means new opportunities: at upcoming events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, they can directly find reliable suppliers, conclude profitable contracts, and strengthen their positions in key sectors, from trade and manufacturing to finance and technology.

The national brand 'Made in Russia' is a strategic ecosystem uniting producers, ensuring global competitiveness, and fostering trust. For the UAE, it opens doors to high-quality, certified products — from food to tech. Each contract under this brand strengthens economic ties and builds lasting partnership.

With more festival-fairs, exhibitions, and digital market expansions ahead, “Made in Russia” is becoming a recognised mark of excellence in the Emirates — where quality, innovation, and trust come together. As both nations look toward sustainable development and technological leadership, this partnership is set to grow even stronger in the years to come.

— Najibullo Jabbori, Chief Representative of the Russian national brand “Made in Russia”.