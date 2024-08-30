RIZ & MONA Consultancy: 15+ Years of Business Setup Expertise in Dubai

Rizwan and Mona, the duo behind Dubai’s most successful business setups.

RIZ & MONA CONSULTANCY (RMC) is a leading business consultancy in Dubai, they provide unmatched business setup services to help companies establish operations smoothly in the dynamic Dubai market. With over 15 years of experience, RIZ & MONA's team of experts guide clients through company formation, visas, licensing, banking, and more to ensure a seamless setup process.

HOW RMC SIMPLIFIES BUSINESS SETUP

Dubai is a booming business hub and land of opportunities for entrepreneurs and startups. But setting up a business in Dubai can be full of complexity. From licensing and visas to finding an office space, there's a lot to figure out. Especially if you're not familiar with UAE laws and regulations.

RMC offers a comprehensive range of services designed for both emerging enterprises and established organisations. Their strong connections with key government entities, combined with deep expertise in financial, legal, and corporate services, ensure a smooth and efficient setup process.

“Our role is to remove the hurdles so our clients can focus on growing their businesses,” says Mona, managing partner of RMC.

WHY CHOOSE RMC FOR BUSINESS SETUP IN DUBAI?

RIZ & MONA Consultancy stands out by providing customised guidance tailored to each client’s unique needs. Rather than a one-size-fits-all service, they offer solutions that lay the groundwork for long-term success.

RMC provides end-to-end services, from choosing the right legal business structure to completing all legal paperwork, obtaining visas, office space, opening bank accounts and more. Their consultants are well-versed in all the latest rules and regulations in Dubai. They can ensure you avoid any pitfalls and set up your business smoothly and efficiently.

“With RIZ & MONA's support, we were able to set up our company in Dubai in just a few weeks despite all the regulatory requirements. we made the entire process smooth and stress-free," said Rizwan Chaudhary CEO of RIZ & MONA Consultancy.

ADAPTING TO EVOLVING MARKET

Dubai’s business landscape is constantly changing, and RMC stays ahead by continually refining its services to meet new challenges.

“We understand the complexities of setting up in Dubai and the challenges businesses face with paperwork, regulations, and logistics,” said Chaudhary. This adaptability, particularly in rapidly growing sectors like technology and finance, has earned the trust of startups and multinational corporations alike. “We’re always exploring new ways to support our clients,” Rizwan adds. “Our ability to adjust to market changes is vital to our success.” A COMMITMENT TO CLIENT SUCCESS RMC’s personalised, hands-on approach is tailored to each client's needs, leveraging their deep understanding of the local business environment to unlock growth opportunities. Joao Marcos, from ARBORE REAL ESTATE L.L.C, shares his experience: "RMC is one of the most professional and patient advisors when it comes to corporate matters in Dubai. Did 4 licenses with them and they helped me a lot. Rizwan and his team are great, and I could get all the licenses quite quickly." Whether a small startup or a large multinational corporation, RIZ & MONA Consultancy has the expertise to guide companies through setup in Dubai. Their tailored services ensure new businesses hit the ground running.

