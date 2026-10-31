Rethinking what children learn in the age of AI

Children today are growing up in a world where answers are rarely more than a few clicks away. Whether it is solving a maths problem, researching a topic or coming up with ideas for a school project, AI can help them complete tasks faster than ever before.

But as students become more confident with technology, the ease of getting instant answers can also make it harder to slow down, work through a problem or accept that the first answer may not always be the best one.

This makes it increasingly important for children to learn how to think for themselves, question information and work through problems without immediately turning to technology for help. Creativity, communication and the ability to understand different perspectives are also gaining importance as schools consider what children need to learn in an AI-driven world.

Knowing the Answer is No Longer Enough

In the UAE, the growing use of AI is also changing how lessons are taught and the role teachers play in the classroom. Beyond helping students use technology, there is a greater need to encourage discussion, allow room for mistakes and give children the confidence to develop their own ideas.

"I think one of the biggest changes is that knowing the answer is becoming less important than knowing what to do with the answer," Alina Nistour, Head of the Art Department at Universal American School, told BTR.

Nistour said the challenge is helping students assess what AI produces rather than accepting its suggestions without question.

"If a tool can give you ten ideas in a few seconds, you still need to decide which idea is worth developing, how to make it your own and whether it actually answers the problem you are trying to solve," she said.

Capable Dube, a teacher at St Mary's High School in Ras Al Khaimah, also believes schools need to look beyond the traditional emphasis on memorising information and producing the correct answers.

"Children need to be curious, ask questions, think critically, and be confident enough to have their own ideas," she told BTR.

The Challenge of Instant Answers

In art classrooms, the growing use of digital tools is also changing how students approach creative work.

Nistour sees this particularly in art lessons, where students can generate several visual concepts using digital tools but may find it difficult to spend time developing one idea.

"In art, for example, they can generate twenty visual ideas in a few minutes, but developing one idea properly still takes time," she said.

She explained that students still need to experiment, make mistakes, refine their work and sometimes start again, rather than settling for the first idea that comes to mind.

Dube has noticed a similar trend in her classroom. Although students are becoming more confident using technology, she said the expectation of quick results can sometimes make them less patient when faced with a difficult task.

To address this, she encourages students to explain their choices and consider what they could improve, rather than focusing only on the finished work.

"I want students to understand that the process matters just as much as the final product," she said.

Making Room for Creativity

Creative learning is also gaining attention as educators consider how to prepare children for a future in which AI will play a greater role.

Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director at Art Dubai Group, believes children should be encouraged to embrace technology while continuing to develop their own creativity and independent thinking.

"AI is a genuinely wonderful tool that is expanding what is possible in almost every field," she told BTR. "The question isn't whether children should engage with technology; of course, they should. The question is what we build alongside it."

Ghione believes art and hands-on learning can play an important role in helping children explore ideas, experiment and develop confidence in their own abilities.

This approach is reflected in the A.R.M. Holding Children's Programme, delivered in partnership with Art Dubai. Now in its sixth year, the initiative has reached more than 35,000 students across 340 schools in the seven emirates.

This year's edition, led by Lithuanian artist Tomas Daukša, is taking The Bigfoot Project into schools, encouraging children to use their imagination, question assumptions and consider different perspectives through creative activities.

Ghione said the programme has shown the benefits of giving children opportunities to engage directly with art. In post-programme surveys conducted for the 2025 edition, 92% of teachers reported improvements in students' creativity and classroom engagement.

She believes such experiences should be part of everyday learning rather than activities offered outside the main curriculum.

"Arts education has too often been treated as supplementary, something that happens when the core curriculum has been covered," she said.

Why Teachers Matter More, Not Less

As AI becomes more widely used in education, teachers are finding new ways to encourage independent thinking and help students develop confidence in their own abilities.

Nistour believes the relationship between teachers and students remains an important part of learning, particularly in developing communication skills, empathy and resilience.

"A teacher does much more than deliver content. We model how to communicate, how to respond to frustration, how to listen, how to work with others, how to recover from a mistake and how to treat people," she said.

She added that the encouragement and support students receive from teachers can influence their confidence, willingness to take risks and interest in learning.

Dube also sees teachers taking on more of a guiding role, encouraging students to explore ideas and make decisions rather than simply providing answers. "If a student can ask AI a question and receive an answer immediately, the teacher's value is not simply in providing another answer. It is in asking the questions that make the student think more deeply," she said.

As schools introduce more AI tools into learning, teachers will also need to help students understand when technology can be useful and when it is important to work through problems independently.

"The goal is not to prepare children to compete with AI. It is to prepare them to work alongside technology while bringing the things that make us human: curiosity, creativity, empathy, and the courage to think differently," Dube said.