Recession Or No Recession

By Rajeev Kakar Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 2:19 PM

There are a number of different ways of thinking about a recession. A commonly used layman’s definition is two successive quarters of negative growth. But the economic scenarios are still unfolding, leading to differing views of economists on the likelihood or not of a recession outcome.

Our world today is getting confusing signals from markets and economies driven by not just economic factors, but also by ‘factors driven by financial/fiscal, social and political/geo-political considerations’. Such a complex mix of actions has made the future uncertain, with everyone guessing what the outcome will be.

Most economists currently are of the view that the likelihood of a recession is low, as headline inflation remains high, unemployment remains stubbornly low with continued strong wage increases, consumer discretionary spending continues unabated despite services and products becoming expensive as businesses premium-price to maintain margins, house and asset prices continue to remain resilient at high levels and, despite an ongoing war, optimism grows with the easing of Covid-led supply chain disruptions.

With 2023 global growth momentum defying expectations globally, most see this as resilient market winning against recession. However, as I peer into the global landscape, the signs of an impending recession seem inevitable.

My reasons for this belief are simple and based on a personal and business practioner’s view. I find it odd to see the inflation rising stubbornly despite the regulatory actions to massively hike interest rates and withdraw liquidity. So, clearly, there are other factors at play!

It appears, from a long period of near-zero rate regime and massive money supply increases through QE, the rate hikes and quantitative tightening done so far are not enough to unwind the impact of years of the reverse action. The reasons are evident:

Firstly, real interest rates (nominal rate minus inflation rate) are still negative to near -zero levels and still not restrictive enough.

Secondly, while central bankers are being hawkish, governments in most big markets continue to nullify the impact by being lavish with fiscal spends, moving from an environment of “tight fiscal, loose money’ to a ‘loose fiscal, tight money’ regime. Despite the risk of increasing fiscal deficits, such actions are being driven by populist social and political considerations, with impending elections in most major markets.

Thirdly, such conflicting financial versus economic actions of politicians and regulators, the behavioral balance has shifted towards businesses versus consumers, as businesses are able to continuously hike product/service prices to safeguard margins in the face of a resilient consumer supported by fiscal largesse.

In such a complex narrative by different actors, our world is witnessing contrarian actions that are making traditional tools ineffective, and creating a never-before economic drama with inflation becoming resilient to rate hikes and, in turn, it is continually pushing prices upward. Such a surge in asset prices is making the rich minorities richer, and the rising cost of essential goods and services is making the majority poor.

This continued headline inflation growth and resilient consumer spending by the rich gives a ‘wrong signal’ of economic health, as it increasingly risks causing instabilities in economies worldwide, as the purchasing power of the majority consumers is eroding, public and individual debt is increasing, currencies of most developing nations are dangerously weakening, and such non-inclusive growth is increasingly destabilising economic equilibrium — with the risk growing of a ‘Gray Rhino event’ in the form of a major implosion of either a fragile country economy, or a that of systemically important business failing as it substantially depends for growth on the buying power of the mass consumers.

Further, a weaker and slowing Chinese economy is already causing a huge risk to the global economy, especially for countries such as Germany that either sell a significant portion of their products to the Chinese consumer or to big companies like Apple that are being politically boycotted by the Chinese government in response to the current economic war between the two major markets of the US and China.

Similarly, with political actions like the near-shoring and friend-shoring actions away from Chinese producers along with the emphasis on investments on climate risk related investments, the traditional hawkish monetary tools are blunted on effectiveness.

Businesses too are reaching their limits on using price increases to protect their profit margins, and are reaching the crossroad where they risk pricing themselves beyond their customers' reach. Increasingly, consumers have limited capacity to absorb further price increases with dwindling real incomes, and so businesses are now forced to compress margins to offload their products. With such an impending slowdown in business earnings, the threat of job and income losses is an obvious next action by business facing reduced earnings driven by inflation-led constraint on household budgets.

With inflating business costs, coupled with consumer belt-tightening, job cuts will inevitably stall, or even reverse, wage growth. Further, the debt levels for consumers and businesses are rising, while credit availability is getting squeezed with tighter underwriting policies and lower liquidity, which is increasing the risk of servicing debt, as also evident in consumer and small business lending portfolios in banks where delinquencies are creeping up.

I am reminded here of Hemingway’s famous line… ‘Gradually! And then suddenly’, which makes a scary proposition. Hence, I believe in the inevitability of the need of regulators to ‘destroy demand’, as they are faced with misaligned actions of governments and politicians. Unfortunately, our world now has no option but for preparing for the storm of a demand collapse (aka, recession) to bring back balance, in this battle to reverse years of loose money conditions.

Strangely, the current ‘high inflation’ is both the symptom of the problem and the cause behind what is taking the global economy to the edge of the precipice, as it is driven by conflicting government actions, business decisions, and consumer constraints… leaving the “destruction of demand through job losses and business failures” as the only viable saving grace, to avoid reaching the point of no return on inflation.

Seeing present conditions, I am reminded of Ben Bernanke famous quote, saying… “A recession is a reminder that greed and excess can have consequences and that the economy is not invincible.”, as he was reflecting on the lessons that he had seen the global financial crisis impart. Through his words, he had emphasized the need for responsible economic practices and humility in the face of economic challenges which, unfortunately, seems lost on our world today.

Unfortunately, therefore, based on our current dire situation driven by a series of irresponsible actions, the price of “recession” will have to be paid by us, yet again! Whatever everyone may believe, I am certainly rushing to make sure I have enough soup cans, to survive the turmoil of recession that, I believe, is imminent ahead!

There is no escaping from it. Amen!

— Rajeev Kakar is a banker, board member, founder of Dunia Finance, global co-founder of Fullerton Financial Holdings and former Citibank CEO of the Turkey-MEA region. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect the magazine's policy.