Realising Futuristic Possibilities

Easa Al Gurg, GCEO, ESAG

Driven by a passion to succeed, Scientechnic has forged 50 years of path-breaking solutions and iconic projects in the UAE

Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 3:56 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 3:58 PM

Scientechnic, the flagship company of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG) celebrates five decades of fascinating history in the UAE this year. Established in 1972 in Dubai, Scientechnic is one of the region’s top integrated solution providers of mobility, electrical, mechanical, lighting, power, and automation technologies. As a turnkey engineering solutions provider, each of its business units, offer tailored, innovative, sustainable and comprehensive solutions across diverse industry verticals.

With more than 900 employees, over 4,000 clients, 3,000 suppliers and 10,000 plus SKU’s, Scientechnic has strengthened its market reach in the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Over the years, it has completed a remarkable range of projects in the private and public sector, in the UAE and beyond. Scientechnic’s extensive portfolio of projects include Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Water Canal, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, making it one of the most experienced and successful companies in this region.

As it enters a new era of futuristic possibilities, Easa Al Gurg, GCEO of ESAG shares his thoughts on what sets Scientechnic apart from other engineering solutions providers in the region.

The launch of the Dubai 2040 plan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is a testament that continuous growth and future planning is a characteristic here to stay in the UAE. At ESAG, the company has successfully navigated changes across six decades, adapting to future trends and market demands with agility. Across each of its entities, the focus has been on making a lasting impact while remaining true to the integrity of the business. Likewise, collective effort with a forward-facing action plan are the cornerstones of the business strategy in Scientechnic. Coupled with the skills, energy, enthusiasm and commitment of the workforce, it looks forward to playing an even bigger role in the lives of the people of the UAE.

The benefits of working in the ever-evolving engineering and technology sector is that one stays relevant while being future-focused. Back in 1973, Scientechnic installed the first major traffic light in Dubai at the clock tower roundabout in Deira. Over the years, the company has offered cutting-edge mobility solutions to meet the growing transportation needs of the UAE. From SMART pedestrian crossings to Traffic Monitoring and Roadside Dynamic Information System, to electromobility and EV charging, Scientechnic’s solutions combine several years of know-how, innovative software and high-performance products.

Scientechnic ventured into the relatively unfamiliar area of life sciences and healthcare in 2018. One of the largest and fastest-growing industries in the world, it is also the most regulated, with rapidly changing rules and regulations. Today, Scientechnic has supplied Long Read Sequencing Technology with Automated Sample Preparation Solution to the National Avian Research Centre (NARC) for the preservation of the Houbara bustard, a bird strongly linked with ancient Arabian heritage. The in-house breeding programme aims to discover the genetic makeup of this species using sequencing tools to aid in producing healthy and disease-free birds, ultimately saving them from extinction.

Similarly, even before the word Coronavirus was familiar to the world, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was added to the expansive product portfolio. At Scientechnic, agility is a core strength and venturing into PPE to elevate safety standards for people across a wide range of industries was a natural expansion of the wide gamut of the firm’s capabilities.

Scientechnic’s water and waste water treatment vertical offers an array of water treatment chemicals to help monitor water quality and improve the performance of thermal as well as reverse osmosis desalination plants. The company’s business units have expanded the scope of retrofit solutions being offered, from LED lighting solutions to drives and motors, automation, HVAC, instrumentation and low voltage switchgear components. The focus is on enabling customers to achieve their sustainable goals by contributing towards a greener world with reduced carbon di-oxide emissions.

Fifty years and beyond, Scientechnic endeavours to be an integral part of cutting-edge and pioneering developments that positively impact world-class services and infrastructure that the UAE offers to its citizens and residents alike.