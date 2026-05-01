The geographical advantage: Ras Al Khaimah as the UAE's logistics backdoor

The UAE’s logistics ecosystem has historically been structured around scale, centralisation, and global connectivity. Dubai established itself as a dominant maritime hub through Jebel Ali Port, while Abu Dhabi expanded its capabilities through integrated industrial zones and port infrastructure. Together, these centres have positioned the UAE as one of the most efficient logistics gateways globally. That foundation remains intact.

However, global supply chains are undergoing structural changes driven by geopolitical risk, trade disruptions, and increasing pressure on critical maritime chokepoints. As a result, logistics strategies are shifting from efficiency alone towards resilience, redundancy, and route diversification.

Within this evolving framework, Ras Al Khaimah is emerging as a strategically relevant node, offering geographic advantages and infrastructure capabilities that complement the UAE’s existing logistics network.

Northern trade access

Ras Al Khaimah occupies the northernmost position within the UAE, located close to the Strait of Hormuz and directly adjacent to Oman. This positioning provides immediate access to northern trade routes and facilitates cross-border logistics flows that are structurally different from those of southern ports.

This geographic advantage has historically defined the emirate’s role in regional trade. Under its former identity as Julfar, Ras Al Khaimah functioned as a major maritime hub connecting the Gulf with India, East Africa, and Southeast Asia. In the contemporary context, the same geographic positioning is being leveraged to support modern supply chain requirements.

The relevance of northern access lies in diversification. By enabling cargo movement through alternative routes, Ras Al Khaimah reduces dependence on centralised corridors and introduces flexibility into logistics planning. This flexibility becomes critical in periods of disruption, where congestion or instability can impact primary trade routes.

Current scale

The operational backbone of Ras Al Khaimah’s logistics capability is the network managed by RAK Ports. At its core is Saqr Port, currently recognised as the largest bulk-handling port in the Middle East and Africa. The port operates approximately 47 berths and handles a capacity of around 100 million tonnes annually. Its role is central to the UAE’s construction supply chain, particularly through the export of aggregate, cement, and building materials sourced from the Hajar Mountains.

Beyond Saqr Port, the wider network includes RAK Maritime City Free Zone, Al Jazeera Port and Shipyard, Ras Al Khaimah City Port, and Al Jeer Port. Collectively, these facilities handle more than 75 million tonnes of cargo annually, spanning bulk commodities, breakbulk, project cargo, general cargo, and containerised shipments.

Import and export volumes have shown consistent growth over recent years, reflecting both regional demand and the emirate’s expanding industrial base. This established capacity provides a foundation for further expansion rather than requiring development from a low baseline.

Depth advantage

The Saqr 2.0 development represents a significant advancement in Ras Al Khaimah’s maritime infrastructure. Designed as a $1 billion greenfield project, it introduces capabilities that extend beyond incremental capacity increases.

The development includes deep-water berths with drafts of up to 18 metres, making it the deepest port infrastructure within the UAE. This depth enables the accommodation of Capesize vessels, allowing for more efficient handling of large-volume cargo and reducing reliance on transshipment through other ports.

In addition, the project incorporates liquid bulk infrastructure with ultra-deep berths reaching approximately 24 metres. This positions the port as a potential transshipment hub for petrochemicals, gases, and liquid cargo, with significant capacity targets.

Project cargo handling is also a central feature, with heavy-lift capabilities of up to 35,000 metric tonnes and high-load quayside specifications designed to support large-scale industrial operations. Assembly zones located adjacent to berths enable efficient cargo staging and handling.

According to Hugh Cox, Chief Commercial Officer at RAK Ports: “We identified a significant gap in the market, where customers are actively seeking freezones directly connected to the quayside. In particular, we see strong demand for more quayside land and deeper drafts.”

This integration between port infrastructure and free zone development is a defining element of the project. Direct corridors linking industrial areas to the quayside eliminate intermediate handling stages, reducing both cost and time in logistics operations.

Cross-border trade dynamics

Ras Al Khaimah’s proximity to Oman introduces an additional dimension to its logistics positioning. Northern Oman represents both a significant market and a gateway for regional trade. Existing road connectivity supports the movement of goods between the two regions, and ongoing infrastructure development is expected to enhance this integration further.

From a logistics perspective, this cross-border linkage enables alternative routing strategies. Cargo can be distributed through northern entry points, reducing reliance on southern hubs and providing flexibility in supply chain design. This capability is particularly relevant for industries operating across the UAE and Oman, where integrated logistics solutions can improve efficiency and reduce transit times.

Risk diversion

The global logistics landscape is increasingly shaped by geopolitical factors. Trade routes are influenced by regional tensions, regulatory changes, and operational disruptions, all of which introduce uncertainty into supply chain planning.

Chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz remain central to global energy and cargo flows, but recent regional tensions and maritime security concerns have reinforced their vulnerability. Disruptions, even when temporary, have highlighted how quickly supply chains can be affected when traffic is concentrated through a limited number of routes. In response, logistics strategies are shifting towards multi-node systems that distribute cargo flows across multiple ports and corridors. This approach reduces reliance on single transit points and strengthens overall supply chain resilience.

Ras Al Khaimah contributes to this model by providing additional capacity and alternative routing options within the UAE’s logistics network. Its deep-water capabilities and integrated infrastructure allow it to function as a complementary hub for specific cargo types, particularly bulk and project cargo. By diversifying entry and exit points, operators can maintain continuity in the face of disruption, ensuring that supply chains remain functional even under adverse conditions.

System fit

The UAE’s logistics strength is derived from its networked approach rather than reliance on a single port. Jebel Ali Port remains a leading global hub for containerised trade, offering extensive connectivity and advanced infrastructure. Abu Dhabi continues to expand its industrial logistics capabilities, particularly in energy and manufacturing sectors. Fujairah provides strategic access to the Indian Ocean, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

Within this framework, Ras Al Khaimah occupies a specialised position. Its focus on bulk handling, deep-water project cargo, and integrated manufacturing logistics complements the capabilities of other ports without direct overlap. This complementary structure enhances the efficiency and resilience of the overall system. Each port contributes specific capabilities, allowing the UAE to respond effectively to a wide range of logistics requirements.

Operational edge

While emerging hubs expand capacity, established ports continue to prioritise operational efficiency and service reliability. According to Dubai Ports Authority, uninterrupted service and integrated operations remain central to maintaining competitiveness.

Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of the Authority, stated: “We continue to deliver flexible and responsive services that keep pace with the evolving requirements of the maritime sector.”

He added: “This is achieved by connecting vessels with approved service providers and facilitating seamless access to operational services with high efficiency and reliability.” These operational standards reinforce the UAE’s position as a global logistics hub and highlight the importance of coordination across different ports and service providers.

Industrial pull

The expansion of Ras Al Khaimah’s port infrastructure is already attracting industrial investment. Companies are establishing operations within the RAK Maritime City Free Zone to leverage direct access to deep-water berths and integrated logistics systems. These investments include fabrication facilities, construction material production units, and specialised manufacturing operations targeting export markets.

The integration of production and logistics within a single location provides significant advantages. Businesses can manufacture, assemble, and export goods without the need for multiple handling stages, reducing operational complexity and improving efficiency. This model aligns with broader global trends, where proximity between manufacturing and logistics infrastructure is increasingly valued.

Strategic role

Ras Al Khaimah’s logistics expansion reflects a broader shift in the UAE’s approach to maritime infrastructure. The focus is moving beyond throughput capacity towards flexibility, integration, and resilience. Ports are being designed not only to handle cargo efficiently but also to adapt to changing trade patterns and mitigate risk.

The development of Saqr 2.0, combined with the emirate’s geographic positioning and cross-border connectivity, strengthens the UAE’s ability to operate within a complex global logistics environment. Rather than competing directly with established hubs, Ras Al Khaimah enhances the system by filling specific capability gaps, particularly in deep-water cargo handling and integrated industrial logistics. Ras Al Khaimah is positioning itself as a strategic component within the UAE’s logistics ecosystem, supported by geographic advantage, existing infrastructure, and targeted investment in deep-water capabilities. Its role is defined by complementarity rather than competition, contributing to a distributed logistics network that prioritises resilience and flexibility.

As global supply chains continue to evolve, the ability to diversify routes and maintain operational continuity will become increasingly important. And as Ibrahim Al Blooshi highlights that the Authority provides direct communication channels with relevant entities and service providers, allowing customers to coordinate their requests with ease. He emphasised that the Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to ensure rapid response and service excellence.