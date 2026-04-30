RAK tourism targets 3.5m visitors by 2030 with sustainable growth push

Ras Al Khaimah is emerging as one of the UAE’s most compelling tourism propositions, blending raw natural assets with focused, future ready development. From the jagged peaks of Jebel Jais to serene beaches, mangroves, deserts, and deep-rooted heritage, the emirate offers authenticity at scale. Its value-driven positioning, compared with more saturated destinations, is attracting families, millennials, wellness seekers, and adventure travellers alike.

Guided by a clear roadmap and long-term vision, the emirate is shaping a distinct tourism identity — adventurous, accessible and refreshingly unpretentious. As travellers increasingly gravitate towards meaningful, nature-led experiences, Ras Al Khaimah is well positioned to convert rising interest into enduring loyalty and sustainable growth, underpinned by a robust pipeline of hospitality projects and destination developments.

Established in May 2011, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has been central to shaping the emirate’s tourism landscape. The authority has worked consistently to develop world-class infrastructure and position Ras Al Khaimah as an appealing destination for both leisure and business travellers. Alongside destination development, sustainability has remained a core focus, with an emphasis on long-term investments and initiatives that enhance residents’ quality of life.

Flourishing sector

Phillipa Harrison, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said 2025 marked another milestone year for the destination, with the emirate welcoming a record 1.35 million visitors and achieving a 12% increase in tourism revenues.

“Building on the strong momentum of 2025, where Ras Al Khaimah welcomed a record 1.35 million visitors and achieved double-digit growth in tourism revenues, the start of 2026 year reflects our continued growth trajectory, recording 7.5% year-on-year growth in visitor arrivals in February. While this trajectory changed in March when international travel paused due to the conflict in the region, we were quick to shift our focus to the domestic market which has been showing remarkable resilience and sustaining our tourism sector,” Harrison told BTR.

“We continue to closely monitor leading indicators to determine the optimal time to re-engage key international markets and regain momentum. As we move through the year, we remain focused on delivering long-term value by enhancing our global partnerships, expanding our hotel inventory, and creating meaningful experiences that benefit our visitors, investors, and the wider community,” she said.

Harrison said development activity across Ras Al Khaimah continues at a steady pace, including the Wynn Al Marjan Island project, which remains on track for its planned 2027 opening. “This continued progress underscores investor confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term vision.”

In a message published on the RAKTDA website, Harrison noted that the sector’s strong performance is underpinned by a clear strategic focus on building a diversified hospitality portfolio. Plans are underway to double the current inventory of 8,500 hotel keys in the coming years, ensuring a balanced mix of world-class hotels and resorts.

“As we look ahead to 2030, we are more committed than ever to shaping tourism that delivers long-term value for our visitors, investors and the wider community,” she said.

Looking forward, Ras Al Khaimah has set an ambitious target of welcoming more than 3.5 million tourists and visitors annually by 2030. Spearheaded by RAKTDA, this growth strategy is designed to be economically resilient, environmentally responsible and socially inclusive. Beyond expanding tourism appeal, the approach seeks to protect natural assets while ensuring development delivers tangible benefits for local communities.

Domestic tourism gains momentum

As inbound international travel to the UAE experienced a temporary slowdown, Ras Al Khaimah has successfully turned its focus inward, capitalising on domestic tourism with notable success. In April alone, the emirate recorded a sharp 93% increase in domestic visitors.

Overall, tourism momentum remained robust in 2025. RAKTDA reported a 6% year-on-year rise in overnight visitors, reaching a new high of 1.35 million. This growth was attributed to a steady pipeline of hotel openings, improved air connectivity and sustained investment across the hospitality and aviation sectors.

Domestic travel rose by 7%, while international tourists continued to represent the majority of arrivals. Growth was broad-based across key source markets in Asia and Europe. India led the way with a 14% increase, followed by the UK at 10%, while Romania recorded a sharp 41% surge. At the same time, Ras Al Khaimah’s MICE and destination wedding segments delivered strong double-digit growth, with travel revenues jumping by 25%, cementing the emirate’s growing reputation as a regional events hub.

New openings in 2025, including Rove Al Marjan Island and SO/ Ras Al Khaimah, expanded beachfront capacity and supported the broader objective of doubling room inventory by 2030. Looking ahead, developments from Fairmont, Four Seasons and Taj are expected to further elevate the hospitality landscape.

Anchoring this transformation is Wynn Al Marjan Island, a $5.1 billion integrated resort scheduled for completion in 2027 and expected to generate more than 9,000 jobs. Complementing it, the newly announced Marjan Beach project is set to reshape the coastline, adding 12,000 hotel keys across 7.9 million square metres.

Safety and quality assurance

Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism and hospitality sector has gathered strong momentum, firmly establishing the emirate as a high-quality Gulf destination. Today, 12 five-star hotels line its Arabian Gulf coastline, collectively setting new benchmarks for luxury and service. In total, the emirate is home to 56 hospitality establishments, offering accommodation across all price points and accounting for more than 7,770 rooms.

Safety has also become a defining pillar of the destination’s appeal. Ras Al Khaimah made history as the first city globally to receive Bureau Veritas’ ‘Safe’ certification, and the first emirate to secure the World Travel & Tourism Council’s ‘Safe Travels’ stamp — milestones that reinforce its commitment to visitor confidence and wellbeing.

Dr Zafar Tahir, CEO of Vista Maritime Travel and Tourism, said Ras Al Khaimah’s rise as one of the UAE’s most attractive tourism destinations is being driven by clear planning and continuous investment.

“The emirate welcomed approximately 1.35 million overnight visitors in 2025, reflecting strong international interest and sustained tourism momentum,” Dr Zafar told BTR.

“Major developments such as Wynn Al Marjan Island, alongside upcoming luxury hotels including Four Seasons, Fairmont and Taj, are reshaping the hospitality sector and enhancing the emirate’s global standing. These projects are also positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a more relaxed and affordable alternative to larger, busier cities in the region.”

He added that the emirate’s greatest strength lies in the diversity of experiences it offers. “Visitors can relax on clean beaches, explore the desert or take part in outdoor adventures at Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak. This variety makes Ras Al Khaimah appealing to families, adventure travellers and business visitors alike. Growth in events, conferences and destination weddings is further accelerating tourism demand.”

“With a clear target of attracting more than 3.5 million visitors by 2030, Ras Al Khaimah is poised for steady and sustainable growth as it continues to expand its tourism sector,” he said.

Responsible tourism at the core

Ras Al Khaimah has adopted a grounded, long-term approach to responsible tourism, embedding environmental stewardship, community wellbeing and strategic planning into its destination development framework. Working closely with government entities, industry partners and international organisations such as EarthCheck, the emirate has introduced systems that promote resource efficiency, responsible construction and consistent operational standards across the tourism ecosystem.

These efforts focus on practical priorities including energy and water conservation, waste reduction, sustainable building practices and operational best practice. Together, they ensure that tourism growth does not come at the expense of balance or resilience. The strategy reflects a broader ambition to grow thoughtfully, protecting what defines Ras Al Khaimah today while securing a positive legacy for future generations.

Strengthening air connectivity

Expanding direct air connectivity remains a cornerstone of Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism and liveability agenda as the emirate advances towards its 2030 goals. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is undergoing a major expansion, including upgraded arrival halls and a new terminal designed to accommodate growing scheduled and seasonal traffic. Plans are also underway for a dedicated VVIP terminal, developed in partnership with Falcon Executive Aviation, to cater to high-end travellers.

In 2025, the airport surpassed a significant milestone, handling more than one million passengers for the first time. Passenger volumes rose by 51% year on year, alongside a 14% increase in destinations served and a 37% rise in flight movements. The network expanded to 16 scheduled international destinations across India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Egypt, supported by new direct services from Jeddah, Warsaw, Bucharest and Prague, and strengthened partnerships with IndiGo, Air India Express and Air Arabia.

Cruise tourism on the rise

Cruise tourism is being positioned as a complementary, experience-led segment within Ras Al Khaimah’s broader tourism strategy. What began as occasional port calls has evolved into a structured seasonal programme, with the destination increasingly featuring on premium regional itineraries.

Central to this growth is Ras Al Khaimah Port’s state-of-the-art cruise terminal, capable of accommodating multiple vessels of up to 214 metres. Equipped with e-gate visa and customs processing, the facility ensures smooth embarkation and disembarkation.

Cruise activity has gathered steady momentum. During the 2022–23 season, the emirate welcomed six calls from four premium vessels, including Azamara Quest, Emerald Azzurra and the superyacht The World. Building on this trajectory, Ras Al Khaimah received Celestyal Discovery in December 2025, marking the start of weekly winter calls over the next three years.

The outlook for Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism sector remains firmly positive. Strategic investments across resorts, sustainable tourism, cultural assets and year-round attractions are expanding capacity while preserving the emirate’s distinctive character. Enhanced air connectivity, the growth of cruise tourism, the arrival of global hotel brands and the rollout of high-impact attractions are sharpening international appeal, while a strong focus on eco-tourism and outdoor recreation aligns the destination with global travel trends.

What makes Ras Al Khaimah unique?

Ras Al Khaimah is unique within the UAE for how distinctly natural, accessible, and experience led it is. Several defining factors set it apart: