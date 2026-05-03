Wynn Al Marjan Island to open in 2027 as UAE’s 1st fully integrated resort

From vision to waterfront: Designed to strengthen the emirate’s appeal as a premium travel destination

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 3 May 2026, 8:00 AM
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Wynn Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah’s flagship $5.1 billion development, is scheduled to open in early 2027, marking the UAE’s first fully integrated resort. The project is being developed on a purpose built island spanning more than 60 hectares, its curved coastline extending into the Arabian Gulf. At the heart of the resort is a 70 storey tower rising 352 metres, which will house 1,530 guestrooms and suites, all designed to capture panoramic sea views. Accommodation offerings will include 313 premium suites within Enclave, an exclusive boutique hotel located at the top of the tower.

The resort will also feature 22 dining venues, a theatre and a marina, positioning it as a significant addition to Ras Al Khaimah’s expanding tourism and entertainment portfolio. The development is expected to create more than 9,000 jobs, delivering a substantial boost to the local economy.

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Complementing this growth, Marjan Beach — a large scale mixed use waterfront development unveiled in 2025 — will extend across 7.9 million square metres and add approximately 12,000 hotel keys. Together, these projects are set to transform the emirate’s coastline and accommodation landscape. Upon completion, Wynn Al Marjan Island is expected to play a defining role in shaping a new chapter of high end travel and hospitality in the UAE.

Opening date: Spring 2027

Project cost: $5.1 billion

Location: The landmark development is located less than 50 miles from Dubai International Airport.

Area: The project is currently under construction on a picturesque island totaling more than 60 hectares that gracefully curve into the beautiful Arabian Gulf.

Resort accommodations

  • 1,217

  • 475 Resort King Rooms

  • 333 Resort Two Queen Rooms

  • 409 Resort Suites

Total accommodations

  • 1,530

Enclave accommodations

  • 313

  • 99 Enclave Suites

  • 132 Enclave Parlor Suites

  • 66 Enclave Salon Suites

  • 2 Royal Apartments

  • 4 Townhomes

  • 10 Marina Estates

Resort amenities

  • 22 restaurants offering cine, casual, and social dining

  • A five-star spa with a salon, barbershop, and fitness centre

  • A glamorous shopping parterre offering a curated selection of designer boutiques

  • An events and celebrations centre

  • An eexclusive entertainment and nightlife

  • A kids’ club

  • Multiple pools with private bungalows and cabanas

  • A fullservice marina, and 420 meters of private white-sand beach

Dining and nightlife

  • Guests will discover 22 thoughtfully planned restaurants and lounges

  • A vibrant design for a daytime beach club

  • The resort’s first two restaurants — A French-American steakhouse concept helmed by legendary chef Alain Ducasse and Wynn Resorts’ second outpost of Delilah, the phenomenally popular supper club at Wynn Las Vegas, confirmed in September 2025.

  • A special trio of restaurants also has been created with social moments in mind

Source: Wynn Al Marjan Island and BTR Research

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