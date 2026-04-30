Why Ras Al Khaimah holds 'a' ratings with stable outlook

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is not only well placed to hold on to its strong ‘A’ range credit ratings but could also move up a notch over the next two years, provided geopolitical headwinds subside and GDP per capita gains momentum following the rollout of several mega development projects, analysts say.

The UAE’s fourth-largest emirate, which has consistently worn its ‘A’ rating badge with pride from Fitch and S&P for more than 15 years, is steadily marching ahead with ambitious growth plans. These efforts are reinforcing a resilient, diversified and dynamic economy, even as the government keeps a tight rein on fiscal discipline. Experts expect the emirate to remain on an even keel, with broad-based economic stability over the next two to three years.

Preserving its elevated rating and stable outlook is seen as a strong vote of confidence from the global community in Ras Al Khaimah’s economic blueprint. This, experts note, acts as a powerful incentive to keep pushing the envelope, further burnishing the emirate’s reputation as a destination of choice to live, work, visit and invest.

In a clear endorsement, S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed Ras Al Khaimah’s ‘A/A-1’ long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings, while maintaining a stable outlook. The agency also stood pat on its ‘AA+’ transfer and convertibility assessment, underscoring sustained confidence in the emirate’s financial fundamentals.

The US-based S&P Global, one of the ‘big Three’ credit-ratings agencies, stated that the Emirate’s stable outlook reflected the agency’s expectation that Ras Al Khaimah’s economic growth and fiscal position will remain strong over the forecast period. “The stable outlook reflects our view that the RAK government’s prudent fiscal management and fiscal buffers should provide space for policy maneuvering during adverse geopolitical developments or a weakened growth outlook,” the rating agency said in a statement recently.

As of April 2026, Fitch Ratings has placed Ras Al Khaimah’s 'A+' long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating on rating watch negative. The rating reflects RAK's solid fiscal position, low public debt, and support from the UAE federation, but the watch negative indicates potential downside risks due to potential effects of the conflict in the Middle East.

Similarly, Moody’s indicated that the UAE’s credit profile remains resilient despite regional geopolitical tensions, supported by substantial fiscal reserves and strong institutional backing.

Strategic location

Ras Al Khaimah is the northernmost of the seven emirates that comprise the UAE. The emirate is distinguished by a diverse natural environment, encompassing 68 kilometres of pristine coastline, expansive terracotta desert landscapes and a prominent mountainous backdrop. This is complemented by a rich cultural and commercial heritage spanning more than 7,000 years.

Strategically positioned at the intersection of Europe, Asia and Africa, Ras Al Khaimah benefits from exceptional connectivity, with approximately one third of the world’s population accessible within a four-hour flight radius. This location advantage positions the emirate as an effective platform for businesses seeking to establish or expand operations across the UAE, the Middle East and Africa, and into broader international markets.

Ras Al Khaimah maintains a well-diversified and resilient economic profile supported by multiple high-performing sectors, including tourism and hospitality, real estate, manufacturing, shipping and transportation services, financial services and digital services. No single sector contributes more than 27% to the emirate’s GDP, reinforcing economic stability, mitigating sector-specific risk and enhancing long-term growth potential.

“We could raise our ratings over the next two years if geopolitical tensions ease and if RAK's GDP per capita income strengthens beyond our expectations, while the government maintains its net asset position underpinned by strong fiscal performance,” according to S&P Global Ratings.

Referring to its base case, the US-based rating agency assumes that RAK's government will maintain conservative fiscal management and run fiscal surpluses averaging 3% of GDP over 2026-29.

“Stable revenue and limited debt will support an average net general government asset position of 23% of GDP in the same period. We also consider the advantages that RAK derives from being part of the UAE, which alleviates RAK's funding needs. We think that the UAE would provide extraordinary financial support to RAK if necessary,” said S&P Global Ratings.