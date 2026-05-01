How Old RAK’s 7,000-year trading hub is reshaping heritage tourism

Long before Ras Al Khaimah became known for beachfront developments and mountain tourism, it was already one of the most important trading hubs in the Gulf. The area we now refer to as ‘Old RAK’ around the creek, the old town, and its surrounding heritage sites sits on layers of history that go back thousands of years.

Archaeological evidence shows that Ras Al Khaimah has been continuously inhabited for over 7,000 years, shaped by its location between mountains, fertile plains and the sea. Around 1,000 archaeological sites and antiquities are spread across the emirate, pointing to a long and layered history. These include early settlements such as the Umm Al Nar tombs, as well as burial sites from the Wadi Suq period at Shimal and Seih Al Harf, dating back to between 2000 and 1600 BC. There is also evidence of trade links with Mesopotamia as early as 5500 BC, underlining the region’s long-standing role in regional exchange. At the centre of this story is Julfar, a medieval port that connected the Gulf to India, East Africa and beyond, long before modern trade routes took shape.

Today, parts of that past still remain visible. Not in a staged or reconstructed way, but in fragments — forts, abandoned villages, narrow souks, and coastal ruins that continue to define the identity of the emirate.

Julfar and the rise of a trading hub

The story of Old RAK begins with Julfar, a powerful trading port that flourished between the 13th and 16th centuries. Positioned along key maritime routes, it became an important hub for regional and international trade.

Historical records describe Julfar as one of the few Gulf settlements consistently mentioned by early Arab geographers — a sign of its strategic and economic importance.

The port was not just a commercial hub but also a centre of knowledge and navigation. It is widely associated with Ahmad Ibn Majid, one of the most influential Arab navigators, whose work helped shape maritime travel across the Indian Ocean.

Over time, natural changes including the silting of waterways caused the centre of activity to shift. By the late 16th century, the focus moved toward what is now modern Ras Al Khaimah town.

The National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah

At the centre of Old RAK today is the National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah, housed inside a historic fort that once served as the residence of the ruling family. The structure itself dates back several centuries and reflects the region’s defensive architecture, later transitioning into administrative and residential use before becoming a museum in the late 20th century.

Inside, the museum offers a grounded look at life in the emirate from archaeological finds and trade artefacts to displays on pearl diving, farming, and daily life.

One of its most interesting aspects is how it connects RAK to wider trade routes, showing evidence of cultural exchange through objects, materials, and even inscriptions from different regions.

The Old Souq

A short walk from the National Museum brings you to what remains of the Old Souq — once the commercial centre of Ras Al Khaimah.

Unlike modern retail spaces, these markets were compact, informal and deeply social. Trade moved through narrow lanes rather than storefront displays, with merchants selling spices, textiles, pottery and everyday tools. Much of what passed through these souks reflected both local needs and imported goods, highlighting the emirate’s long-standing trade links across the Gulf and beyond.

While the original structures have evolved over time, the layout still offers a sense of how commerce once functioned — tight alleyways, shaded walkways and small shopfronts designed for direct interaction. Even today, souks across Ras Al Khaimah continue to serve as community spaces rather than just shopping destinations. For visitors, they offer one of the most immediate ways to experience Emirati culture, not as a curated attraction, but as part of everyday life.

Among the more active markets today is Souk Al Mairid, located near the waterfront. One section focuses on fresh produce, including fish, vegetables and fruit, while another brings together a mix of traditional and modern retail. Alongside clothing, accessories and electronics, visitors can still find Emirati pottery, handicrafts, abayas and gold jewellery, reflecting both continuity and change in the local market landscape.

Further inland, Kuwaiti Souk remains one of the oldest market areas in the emirate. Known for its maze of narrow streets, it continues to house small shops selling spices, textiles, jewellery and traditional goods.

Al Jazirah Al Hamra: A preserved coastal village

About 20 minutes from the old town lies Al Jazirah Al Hamra — one of the most complete surviving examples of a traditional pearling village in the UAE.

Often referred to as a “ghost town,” the site was abandoned in the mid-20th century but remains largely intact. Its coral stone houses, wind towers (barjeel), mosques, and courtyards offer a rare, unfiltered look at life before oil.

The village reflects an economy built around pearling, fishing, and small-scale trade, industries that sustained communities across the Gulf for centuries. Unlike reconstructed heritage attractions, Al Jazirah Al Hamra has been left mostly untouched, which gives it a quiet authenticity that is difficult to replicate.

What to see and do in old RAK today

For visitors, Old Ras Al Khaimah is less about ticking off landmarks and more about moving through different layers of history. The sites are spread out, often understated, and best experienced slowly.

Here are a few places and experiences that add depth to a visit:

1. Climb Dhayah Fort for a wider view of history

Set on a hilltop overlooking date palm plantations, Dhayah Fort is the only remaining hill fort in the UAE. The climb is steep around 200 steps, but the view at the top explains why it mattered. From here, you can see how settlements were positioned between mountains and the coast, with natural defences built into the landscape. The fort also played a role in regional conflicts in the early 19th century, adding another layer to its significance.

2. Walk along The Old Creek and fishing areas

Around the old town, the creek still functions as a quiet working waterfront. You’ll see small fishing boats, repaired nets, and older buildings sitting alongside newer structures. It’s one of the few places where the rhythm of daily life still reflects the emirate’s maritime past — simple, functional, and largely unchanged.

3. Visit Mohammed Bin Salem Mosque

Located close to the old town and creek, the Mohammed Bin Salem Mosque is one of the oldest surviving mosques in the UAE and one of the most understated. Built using coral stone and beach rock, its design reflects the simplicity and practicality of early Emirati construction.

Dating back to at least the 18th century, with evidence of even earlier structures on the same site, the mosque has been carefully restored to preserve its original form rather than modernise it. Set along the Al Qasimi Corniche in the historic old town, it remains a quiet but important part of Ras Al Khaimah’s heritage landscape, offering a glimpse into the emirate’s spiritual and architectural past.

4. Look out for Pearl Diving and maritime heritage experiences

Ras Al Khaimah has been gradually reintroducing elements of its pearling history through guided experiences and cultural programmes. These are not always located within the old town itself, but they connect directly to the same coastal economy that sustained settlements like Al Jazirah Al Hamra.

One of the most prominent examples is the Suwaidi Pearls farm in Al Rams, a working pearl farm established to preserve and revive the UAE’s pearling heritage.

The experience typically begins with a boat ride through the mangroves and coastal inlets, offering context on how geography supported pearl diving communities. Visitors are then introduced to traditional diving techniques, tools, and the structure of pearl trading — from divers and boat crews to merchants and buyers.