Free zones anchor Ras Al Khaimah's growth strategy

Free zones continue to serve as a cornerstone of Ras Al Khaimah’s economic expansion, with experts noting that businesses investing in operational efficiency, broadening their portfolios and keeping their finger on the pulse of market demand are best placed to weather uncertainty and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Senior executives, industry experts and analysts observed that legislative agility, world class infrastructure and bespoke investor services have created fertile ground for high quality investments across manufacturing, advanced technologies and clean energy. These strengths, they said, have helped future proof the emirate against global economic headwinds.

According to industry observers, free zones have grown into one of the sharpest tools in Ras Al Khaimah’s economic playbook. With a clear focus on innovation, technology and research, the emirate is steadily carving out its position as a significant player on the regional and global stage, where knowledge driven growth is the name of the game in today’s fast moving business landscape.

“By pairing investor friendly regulations with sector specific ecosystems, state of the art infrastructure and strong global connectivity, free zones continue to drive diversification, innovation and sustainable growth,” experts said.

Ras Al Khaimah free zones, primarily led by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone(RAKEZ), offer 100% foreign ownership, zero income tax, and efficient, cost-effective licensing for 40,000-plus companies that flourishes in over 50 sectors. RAKEZ is one of the largest economic zones in the region supporting startups, entrepreneurs, SMEs and industrialists with their business setup processes and requirements.

Why Investors Choose RAK

Ramy Jallad, Chief Executive Officer of RAKEZ, said investors are increasingly drawn to Ras Al Khaimah for its unique combination of strategic advantages and practical business benefits, particularly in a region where many markets are becoming more saturated. The emirate offers a compelling balance of cost efficiency, ease of doing business, and long-term growth potential, all within a stable and investor-friendly environment.

“A key differentiator is its strong value proposition. Compared to other regional hubs, businesses can operate at significantly lower costs, from land and warehouse leasing to setup and labour, without compromising on infrastructure, connectivity, or quality. This enables investors to optimise capital while maintaining high operational standards.”

Equally important is the ease of doing business. Through RAKEZ’s one-stop-shop model, investors benefit from a streamlined setup process, including fast licensing, visa services, and access to key government services under one roof. Our digital platform further enhances this experience, enabling seamless management of operations and transactions.

Strategically, Ras Al Khaimah offers strong connectivity to regional ports and efficient road networks across the UAE and the wider GCC, making it an ideal base for manufacturing, trade, and distribution, particularly for businesses targeting markets across Africa, South Asia, and Europe.

Flexibility is another key strength. At RAKEZ, we provide tailored solutions across sectors, offering a range of facilities from offices and warehouses to large-scale industrial land, enabling businesses to scale in line with their growth plans.

“Ultimately, what sets Ras Al Khaimah apart is not just what it offers, but how it delivers it, with a responsive, solutions-driven approach supported by strong public-private collaboration and a governance framework focused on enabling business success.”

Standout Performance in 2025

Jallad proudly mentioned that RAKEZ recorded a standout performance in 2025, marking one of its strongest years of growth to date. Nearly 19,000 new companies joined the ecosystem, representing a 44% increase compared to 2024 and bringing the total number of businesses to over 40,000. This level of expansion reflects more than just strong numbers; it signals sustained investor confidence and reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a competitive and reliable base for global business operations.

“This growth is a clear indication that the value proposition continues to resonate across sectors and markets. Businesses are increasingly choosing Ras Al Khaimah not only to establish their presence, but to scale and expand efficiently. The momentum we have seen in recent years has evolved into a consistent and sustainable trend, supported by practical advantages such as cost competitiveness, streamlined processes, and ease of market access.

“At the same time, 2025 was not only about growth in volume, but also in quality. RAKEZ attracted a diverse range of high-value investments, particularly in industrial and technology-driven sectors, further strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s position as an emerging hub for advanced and future-focused industries. This reflects the maturity of the ecosystem and its ability to support more complex, value-added business activities.”

A key part of this performance has also been the continued focus on enhancing the client experience. Throughout the year, RAKEZ advanced its customer-first approach by simplifying procedures, expanding digital solutions, and strengthening integrated services across its service centres, medical fitness centre, and digital platforms. This has made doing business faster, more seamless, and more aligned with the expectations of modern investors.

Building on this momentum, Jallad said first quarter of 2026 has started on a strong note. The first quarter has seen the launch of new initiatives, the strengthening of strategic partnerships, and regional recognition that reflects ongoing progress in innovation and digital transformation.

“RAKEZ has also continued to expand its practical offerings, including the enhancement of self-storage facilities in Al Hamra Industrial Zone to better support business operations.”

In parallel, he said there has been a continued focus on empowering the business community through knowledge-driven initiatives. The launch of Growth Series 2026, with its practical, business-focused sessions, reflects a commitment to equipping companies with the insights and tools they need to achieve sustainable growth.

Overall, the performance in 2025 and the strong start to 2026 highlight a clear trajectory of consistent growth, increasing sophistication of the ecosystem, and a continued focus on delivering tangible value to investors.

Promising Outlook for 2026

Jallad confiently said the outlook for the rest of 2026 remains positive, with strong confidence across the business community in terms of growth and expansion. “We are seeing companies move beyond maintaining their operations and actively scaling, entering new markets, and increasing production capacity. This momentum is particularly evident among SMEs and industrial players, who are benefiting from steady regional demand and a more predictable operating environment.”

At the same time, he said investment activity continues to evolve in a more strategic direction. There is a clear shift towards diversification into higher-value and future-focused sectors, including advanced manufacturing, technology-enabled services, logistics, and specialised industrial segments. Businesses are becoming more deliberate in how they structure their portfolios, reducing reliance on single markets and building more resilient, scalable models that can adapt to changing conditions.