Ras Al Khaimah: 7 facts revealing the UAE emirate’s history, culture and global firsts

Ras Al Khaimah is often spoken about in terms of tourism growth, new developments, and its rising profile within the UAE. But beneath that momentum is a much deeper, more layered identity — one shaped by history, culture, industry, and some surprisingly distinctive global firsts.

Here’s a closer look at 7 facts that offer a more nuanced understanding of the emirate:

1. A safety record that built global confidence

RAK’s positioning as a reliable and secure destination has played a quiet but powerful role in its growth. It became the first city globally to receive a safety certification from Bureau Veritas, and the first emirate to be awarded the ‘Safe Travels’ stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council in 2020. These recognitions significantly strengthened international visitor confidence, particularly during a time when safety became a key travel decision factor.

2. A civilisation that stretches back over 7,000 years

Few places in the region can claim the kind of historical continuity that RAK offers. Archaeological evidence shows that the emirate has been continuously inhabited for more than 7,000 years, with roots dating back to the Bronze Age. Sites across the emirate continue to reveal burial grounds, settlements, and trade links that highlight its role in early regional civilisation.

3. The meaning behind the name

Ras Al Khaimah translates directly from Arabic as 'top of the tent'. The name is widely believed to reference the emirate’s early role as a prominent coastal settlement or lookout point, though interpretations vary. Regardless, it reflects the emirate’s long-standing connection to maritime life and trade.

4. Dining at the highest point in the UAE

Perched on Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest mountain, 1484 by Puro offers a dining experience quite literally above the rest. Located 1,484 metres above sea level, the restaurant features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the rugged Hajar Mountains.

5. The gulf’s last authentic pearling village

Al Jazirah Al Hamra stands as the only fully preserved traditional pearling village in the Gulf. Once a thriving coastal community, it was abandoned in the 1960s and remains remarkably intact today. Walking through its coral-stone houses and narrow alleys offers a rare, unfiltered glimpse into pre-oil life in the UAE.

6. A traditional dance that still lives on

Cultural continuity is one of RAK’s quieter strengths. The traditional Al Wahabiyya dance — one of the UAE’s oldest performing arts is still actively practiced in the emirate. Performed in two rows with rhythmic movement to drumbeats, it blends poetry, music, and choreography.

7. Home to one of the world’s largest quarries

Stevin Rock, based in the emirate, is one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with a production capacity exceeding 80 million tonnes per year. Its output supports major infrastructure projects across the region and beyond, underlining RAK’s role in global construction supply chains.