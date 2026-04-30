Ras Al Khaimah Airport charts growth path with focus on core markets

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is set to play a pivotal role in driving the emirate’s long term economic diversification by keeping passenger growth firmly on an upward trajectory in the years ahead, according to the airport’s chief executive officer.

Manish Seth, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said the airport is sharpening its focus on strengthening existing markets while working hand in hand with airline partners to expand flight frequencies, optimise capacity and lay the groundwork for steady, sustainable growth.He said the airport’s expansion is a direct response to the RAK’s growth story.

“Crossing one million passengers last year was a clear signal of demand. What we’re building now is capacity, efficiency, and experience to support tourism, investment, and the next phase of the emirate’s development,” Seth told BTR during an interview.

“The enhanced infrastructure will allow us to significantly increase passenger handling capacity, improve aircraft movement efficiency, and enable us to deliver a seamless passenger experience while supporting the anticipated growth driven by large-scale developments and rising visitor numbers. It will be a strategic enabler of the emirate’s long-term diversification strategy,” he said.

About the key performance indicators last year, he said 2025 was a milestone year as the airport crossed one million passengers, up over 50% from the previous year alongside new routes and stronger airline partnerships and exceptional cargo growth.

“The key takeaway is that growth comes from collaboration — airlines, government partners, and our team working together. From an operational standpoint, we maintained high levels of efficiency while scaling up activity, which is a testament to the strength of our processes and team,” he said.

While sharing expectations for traffic growth and connectivity this year, Seth looks confident and said strategic priorities will define the airport’s performance in an evolving global aviation landscape.

“We remain optimistic about 2026, but also realistic about the evolving global environment. Aviation today is shaped by shifting geopolitics and airspace dynamics, and resilience has become just as important as growth,” he said.

“We’ve built a strong momentum and a solid foundation. Our focus now is on staying agile — diversifying our network, strengthening airline partnerships, and ensuring operational reliability — so we can continue to grow sustainably while adapting to global changes,” he added.

Seth also shed ligh on the core source markets which currently drive the majority of traffic to Ras Al Khaimah, and said the airport is working with airlines and stakeholders to deepen connectivity and frequency in the existing markets.

“Our core markets are led by India, which remains a key driver for us, followed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt along with parts of Europe. We’ve also seen strong traction from Russia, with services to Moscow, Kazan, and Yekaterinburg.”

He said the focus now is on strengthening these markets — working closely with our airline partners to increase frequency, optimise capacity, and ensure long-term, sustainable growth.

“We see strong potential in Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and new European points. We’re looking at a range of emerging markets, with Asia being a key area of focus such as China. This aligns with Ras Al Khaimah’s evolving tourism offering, particularly developments like Wynn Al Marjan Island, which are expected to attract new, high-value visitor segments."