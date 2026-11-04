Powering the Gulf’s future: Why health is the new economic infrastructure

Across the Middle East, ambitious national visions and strategies are already shaping how economies grow, technology is adopted, cities develop, and human capital is strengthened. These transformation agendas are ambitious by design, and their ultimate success will depend on the health of the people expected to drive them.

That is why health should not be viewed merely through the lens of healthcare expenditure. Rather, health must increasingly be recognized as vital economic infrastructure that directly underpins productivity, resilience, and long-term growth.

The growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) already accounts for 74% of mortality across the Middle East, according to a report. In the broader GCC region, NCDs are estimated to cost approximately $50 billion annually with around $30 billion attributed to direct medical costs, and $20 billion lost to productivity declines.

When chronic illness is not managed effectively, the cost does not disappear; it shifts into lost labor, absenteeism, disability, early retirement, and mounting pressure on families and public budgets.

Nowhere is this economic reality more relevant than in the UAE. According to a 2023 UNDP-hosted investment case developed in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the World Health Organisation, UN agencies, and the Gulf Health Council, four main NCDs cause around 4,800 deaths in the country each year, with nearly one in five adults dying prematurely before age 70. Overall, WHO estimates indicate that NCDs account for approximately 77% of all deaths in the UAE.

Beyond the human loss, this exacts a heavy economic toll — costing the UAE approximately Dh39.9 billion ($10.9 billion) annually, or roughly 2.7% of its GDP.

To see how these macro-economic figures translate into clinical reality on the ground, diabetes-related eye disease offers a compelling example. In the UAE, diabetic retinopathy is estimated to affect around 19% of people living with diabetes. Furthermore, approximately 40% of people living with diabetes are over age 55, a demographic reality that significantly increases the likelihood of complications and the necessity of sustained care.

Managing advanced eye conditions often requires intensive clinical interventions, including multiple injections during the first year of treatment alone. As patient volumes rise, this places acute pressure on ophthalmology clinics, surgical capacity, and specialised healthcare resources.

These realities carry profound weight in a region whose development model is built around innovation, knowledge, productivity, and quality of life. As Gulf nations accelerate investments in advanced industries, digital infrastructure, and human capital, maintaining a healthier, more productive population is indispensable to that same growth agenda.

Crucially, the region does not need to replicate the legacy, hospital-centric systems of the past. It possesses the unique opportunity to leapfrog directly toward decentralized, data-driven, and modern models of care — leveraging digital health tools, rapid diagnostics, and artificial intelligence to enable early intervention at scale.

Traditional healthcare frameworks were designed primarily to respond once people became sick. Yet today’s burden is defined by long-term conditions that demand moving from reactive treatment toward proactive health systems that identify risk early and intervene before disease becomes debilitating and costly.

The strategic question, therefore, is not simply how much healthcare systems will be forced to spend as disease burdens escalate. It is whether capital is being deployed intelligently today to change the long-term cost trajectory tomorrow.

Compelling evidence from five GCC countries shows that implementing a package of WHO-recommended, highly cost-effective interventions would require approximately $14 billion over 15 years. This represents an average increase of just 1.4% in total health expenditure, or US$16 per person annually.

In return, fully executing these interventions could avert an estimated 290,000 premature deaths over 15 years and generate approximately $49 billion in labour productivity gains.

These projections reinforce the strategic value of viewing health financing through an investment lens. The priority is not merely the volume of capital spent, but how effectively resources are directed toward prevention, earlier diagnosis, and sustainable care delivery that alleviates future pressure on both health systems and public finances.

Realising this potential also demands better utilization of data. Secure, interoperable health records, artificial intelligence, and real-world evidence can empower clinicians and policymakers to measure outcomes with precision and direct capital toward the highest-value interventions.

There is no one-size-fits-all model; health-system transformation must reflect each nation’s distinct socioeconomic context. What the Gulf uniquely possesses is an enviable combination of strengths: ambitious national visions, world-class digital infrastructure, sovereign investment capacity, accelerating scientific capabilities, and a decisive willingness to transform.

The opportunity now is to bring those strengths together to build a high-performing health economy that fuels the Gulf’s next chapter.

— Dr Olfat Berro is Area Head for the Middle East region at Roche Pharmaceuticals.