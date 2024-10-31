Pioneering the future of smart computing

At Gitex 2024, ASUS unveiled its groundbreaking lineup of AI-powered personal computers, signalling a transformative shift in intelligent computing. This innovative range is tailored to meet the diverse needs of students, professionals, and creatives alike. Equipped with dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs), these systems excel at handling complex AI tasks with remarkable speed and efficiency. By collaborating with industry leaders such as Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, and NVIDIA, ASUS has seamlessly integrated AI into its devices, offering real-time performance optimisation, smart task management, and an enhanced user experience. With AI at the heart of its technology, ASUS is leading the charge in revolutionising everyday computing.

Zenbook S 14: The Perfect Blend of Power and Portability

The ultra-thin Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) is a standout for professionals on the move, offering a perfect combination of power and portability. This AI-powered device features intelligent battery management, noise cancellation for video calls, and task optimisation tools, ensuring high performance without sacrificing mobility. It’s the ideal choice for users seeking robust computing in a lightweight form.

Zenbook S 16: Bigger Screen, Bigger Possibilities

Designed for users who require both a larger display and high mobility, the Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) offers advanced AI capabilities that go beyond standard laptop features. With a sleek, portable design, it provides a more immersive experience for professionals across industries. Its AI-driven features streamline creativity and enhance productivity, making it a powerful tool for demanding workloads.

Zenbook Duo: Redefining Multitasking

For professionals who thrive on multitasking, the new Zenbook Duo (UX8406) is dual-screen setup stole the spotlight. Powered by AI, this device is built to boost productivity by allowing users to seamlessly work across two displays. With integrated AI tools, users can manage multiple apps, collaborate effortlessly, and enhance their workflow, making the Zenbook Duo an indispensable tool for those juggling complex workloads.

ProArt P16: The Creative Workhorse

Targeted at content creators and prosumers, the ProArt P16 (H7606) is a highlight of ASUS’s Gitex showcase. Built for video editing, 3D rendering, and design, this AI-powered machine empowers creators to push the limits of their work. With AI-driven task prioritisation and real-time performance optimisation, the ProArt P16 allows professionals to focus on creativity while optimising workflow efficiency.

Vivobook S 15: Empowering the Next Generation Leading this innovative range is the Vivobook S 15 (S5507), ASUS’s first entry-level AI-powered PC, designed to meet the demands of students and young professionals. Equipped with Microsoft’s AI Copilot, this device offers users a suite of smart tools to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and manage daily tasks. As AI becomes a critical part of both personal and professional lives, the Vivobook S 15 stands out for bringing cutting-edge technology at an affordable price point. The AI-Powered Future of Computing As AI takes center stage in shaping the future of technology, upgrading to AI-powered PCs is no longer optional for tech enthusiasts and professionals — it's a necessity. Traditional laptops simply can’t meet the rising demand for smarter, faster, and more intuitive computing experiences. ASUS’s Gitex 2024 showcase underscores that AI is the driving force behind the next generation of personal computers, delivering unmatched performance for multitasking, creative production, and more. Shaping Tomorrow’s Technology

ASUS’s AI-driven lineup at Gitex 2024 — including the Vivobook S 15, Zenbook Duo, Zenbook S 14, Zenbook S 16, and ProArt P16 — highlights the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. For tech enthusiasts and professionals alike, now is the time to embrace AI-powered systems to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.