More healthy years, not just more birthdays: Rethinking longevity in the UAE

For decades, the good-news health story was simple: we are living longer. But a longer life is not always a healthier one. Many people spend their final 10 to 15 years managing heart disease, diabetes complications or limited mobility.

That gap — between how long we live and how long we live well was a key talking point at this year’s Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit (ADFHS), where leaders from healthcare, science, government and technology gathered in the capital.

The focus was practical: how earlier check-ups, smarter use of health data and new medicines can help people stay healthy for longer.

“The longevity conversation becomes meaningful when it helps people gain more healthy years, not simply more years,” said Venkat Kalyan, general manager of Novo Nordisk’s Gulf cluster, speaking on The Future of Longevity panel.

The panel put obesity, diabetes and heart disease at the centre of the longevity debate because these are among the conditions that can significantly reduce the number of years people spend in good health.

Why It Matters in the UAE

The numbers explain the urgency. National data cited in a 2025 study in Frontiers in Endocrinology show that nearly two out of three adults in the UAE are overweight, and around one-third are living with obesity. Around one in six adults has type 2 diabetes, a figure researchers expect to rise to about one in five by 2030.

Doctors say the danger is that these conditions rarely occur in isolation. Extra weight can push up blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. Over the years, those changes can strain the heart, blood vessels and kidneys.

What starts as a few extra kilos and a “borderline” test result can snowball, a decade later, into a heart attack or stroke. Specialists call this cluster of linked problems cardiometabolic disease and the earlier it is spotted, the greater the opportunity to slow its progression.

‘I Thought a Few Extra Kilos Was Normal’

Rashid*, a 46-year-old project manager in Abu Dhabi, never thought of himself as unwell. Long hours at a desk, late dinners and a busy family life had added around 20 kilos since his thirties.

“I thought it was just part of getting older,” he said. “I felt fine, so I didn’t worry.”

A routine workplace screening told a different story. His blood sugar was in the prediabetes range, his blood pressure was creeping up and his doctor noted early signs of fatty liver.

Instead of waiting for things to get worse, his doctor treated it as a long-term condition. Rashid started a structured plan: changes to what and when he ate, daily walks after Maghrib, regular follow-ups and, after a detailed discussion, a prescribed medical treatment for weight management and health optimisation.

A year on, his blood sugar is back in the normal range and his blood pressure has settled.

“The biggest thing was being told early,” he said. “Five years later, it might have been a hospital bed instead of a check-up.”

Obesity is a disease, not a lack of willpower

The way doctors think about obesity has changed considerably in recent years. Scientists now understand that hormones in the gut and brain help regulate how hungry or full we feel, and that the body can actively resist weight loss and promote weight regain.

That is why obesity is recognised as a complex, long-term disease — one that may require ongoing care, much like high blood pressure.

One hormone has been at the centre of this shift: GLP-1. The gut naturally releases it after a meal, helping regulate appetite and blood sugar. Medicines that mimic its effects, such as semaglutide, were first used for type 2 diabetes and are now also used for weight management.

Benefits beyond the scale

The evidence increasingly points to benefits for the heart, not just weight management. In the SELECT trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2023, researchers followed 17,604 adults with overweight or obesity and existing heart disease, but no diabetes.

Those given weekly semaglutide had a 20 per cent lower risk of a combined outcome of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death than those given a placebo, over an average of just over three years.

The science also shows why long-term care matters. In a follow-up to the STEP 1 study, people who stopped treatment regained around two-thirds of the weight they had lost within a year.

More options in the UAE

Patients in the UAE now have more treatment options. In June 2026, the Emirates Drug Establishment approved a once-daily oral form of semaglutide for long-term weight management, adding to injectable options already available. The UAE was the second country in the world, after the US, to approve it.

Earlier this year, the EDE also approved another oral weight management medicine, orforglipron, with the UAE reportedly becoming the second country in the world to approve it.

But panellists were clear that medicine is only one part of the picture. Better long-term results also depend on earlier diagnosis, prevention, appropriate clinical care, affordable and sustainable access, and ongoing support.

Spotting risk before symptoms appear

Another major theme at the summit was moving from treating disease to predicting it. Genetic information, combined with health records and population data, can help identify people who may be at greater risk of developing conditions such as diabetes or heart disease, sometimes years before symptoms appear.

On the sidelines of ADFHS, Novo Nordisk experts joined the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi for a roundtable on genomics and health research.

The discussion brought together Abu Dhabi’s research priorities with expertise in heart and metabolic research, human genetics and the search for biomarkers — measurable indicators in the body that can help identify disease risk or monitor health.

Participants explored areas of shared scientific interest and possible future research partnerships.

In simple terms, the aim is to develop a health system that identifies people at risk and intervenes sooner, with care tailored to the individual rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

A Gulf health system moving fast

The UAE’s investment in genomics, precision medicine, health data and research is opening new opportunities for collaboration between government bodies, universities, hospitals and private companies.

For international healthcare firms, that increasingly means contributing more than new medicines: research partnerships, real-world evidence and training for local healthcare teams.

As the discussions in Abu Dhabi showed, the future of longevity may depend less on finding a single answer to ageing and more on how well health systems prevent, detect and manage the diseases that reduce healthy years.

For patients and health systems alike, the goal is becoming clear: not simply longer lives, but healthier ones.

Know your numbers

Doctors recommend that adults — especially those over 35 or with a family history of diabetes or heart disease — ask their GP about appropriate checks of:

· Blood sugar (HbA1c)

· Blood pressure

· Cholesterol

· Weight and waist measurements

Catching a change early is often the simplest way to prevent it from becoming something more serious.

*Name changed to protect privacy.