Majid Developments builds on award-winning legacy with Arlington Park 2

In a market where confidence is earned through delivery, Majid Developments continues to establish itself as one of Dubai’s fastest-rising real estate developers. Within just three years, the company has consistently demonstrated that thoughtfully designed, quality-driven developments resonate strongly with investors, with every launch receiving exceptional market demand.

The journey began with Mayfair Gardens, a residential development in Jumeirah Garden City. Launched in August 2024, the project sold out within weeks and set a strong benchmark for the company’s vision and commitment to quality. The project is now in its final stages of construction, with handover scheduled within the next two months.

Marking another milestone in its remarkable journey, Majid Developments secured the prestigious ‘Sustainable Developer of the Year 2026’ award, while also being recognised as ‘Highly Commended – Emerging Developer of the Year 2026’, underscoring a reputation built on quality, innovation and exceptional growth.

This forms part of an ambitious development pipeline, with Dh700 million in projects already delivered and under execution, and a further Dh1 billion investment portfolio comprising several luxury projects poised to shape the next phase of growth across 2026 and 2027.

Following the successful launch of Arlington Park 1, which sold out within just four weeks, that momentum continues with Arlington Park 2. Comprising 129 thoughtfully designed residences, including studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the development is strategically connected to Arlington Park 1 in Dubai Land Residence Complex.

Following strong demand, only a limited collection of units remains available, presenting investors with an increasingly rare opportunity to own within one of the area’s most sought-after residential communities. Construction is already well underway, with works advancing at an exceptional pace. Unlike conventional residential offerings, Arlington Park 2 is designed around flexibility and quality, with buyers able to choose between fully furnished and semi-furnished residences curated with premium European finishes, carefully selected materials and high-quality German appliances.

The developer’s consistent pace of construction and ability to generate exceptional market demand have positioned Majid Developments as a trusted name among investors seeking long-term growth potential. As Dubai’s real estate market continues to attract global interest, Arlington Park 2 stands out as an opportunity backed by an established sales record rather than future promises.

The journey continues with Majid Developments’ next extraordinary creation in Dubai Land Residence Complex, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential destinations, where strategic connectivity, evolving infrastructure and exceptional investment potential come together to shape the future.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming landmark launch, Arlington Park 2 stands as the final opportunity to invest in the developer’s current success story — an investment in a legacy defined by exceptional quality, enduring value and established market confidence.