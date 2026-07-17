Lexus LX 700h hybrid debuts in UAE with 457hp, 790Nm and off-road focus

Lexus, Toyota Motor Corporation’s luxury marque, has raised the bar in the luxury SUV segment with the introduction of the LX 700h. Marking the first hybrid model in the LX lineup, the new variant represents a major milestone for the flagship nameplate, blending electrified performance with the refinement, durability and off-road prowess that have long been the hallmarks of the Japanese brand.

Built on a proven platform renowned for off-road prowess, the LX 700h embraces electrification without missing a beat when it comes to the strengths that have cemented its reputation in the full-size luxury SUV market.

Under the hood, a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine works in tandem with an electric motor to deliver 457hp and 790Nm of torque. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the SUV combines strong on-road performance with formidable off-road capability. The LX 700h is now available in the UAE and other markets across the region.

Exterior Design: The LX 700h leaves little doubt about its intentions, turning heads with a commanding design that makes its presence felt wherever it goes. Dominated by Lexus’ signature spindle grille, the SUV features sleek LED lighting, sculpted body lines and a bold stance that helps it stand head and shoulders above the crowd. Premium exterior accents and large alloy wheels underscore its luxury appeal, while its muscular proportions serve as a reminder that this flagship SUV is more than just a pretty face.

Striking a fine balance between sophistication and toughness, the LX 700h is tailored for buyers who want the best of both worlds, a luxury SUV that can tackle the daily grind in style while remaining ready to venture off the beaten track when called upon.

Interior and Comfort: Step inside the LX 700h and it becomes clear that Lexus has pulled out all the stops. The cabin showcases the brand’s renowned Takumi craftsmanship, featuring premium leather trim, authentic wood finishes and refined metallic accents, all brought together with meticulous attention to detail.

Comfort takes centre stage, with generous interior space, ergonomically designed seats and a host of features aimed at elevating the travel experience. Heated and ventilated seating, along with multiple power-adjustment options, ensure occupants remain comfortable whether navigating city streets or embarking on long-distance journeys.

The sophisticated dual-screen cockpit blends form and function, placing key vehicle controls and information at occupants’ fingertips. Seamlessly integrating advanced technology with intuitive usability, the interior creates an environment that is as welcoming as it is cutting-edge. The result is a cabin that strikes a fine balance between luxury and practicality, ensuring drivers and passengers travel in first-class comfort wherever the road leads.

Engine Performance: The most significant transformation lies beneath the hood, where Lexus has turned over a new leaf with the introduction of an advanced hybrid powertrain. At its heart is a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine working in harmony with an electric motor integrated into a 10-speed automatic transmission. Together, the system delivers a formidable 457hp and 790Nm of torque, giving the LX 700h a noticeable edge over its conventionally powered sibling.

Rather than focusing solely on fuel efficiency, Lexus has engineered the electrified system to bring extra muscle to the driving experience. The result is brisk acceleration, with the luxury SUV capable of reaching 100km/h from a standstill in around 6.4 seconds, an impressive feat for a vehicle of its size and weight.

Power delivery is smooth and immediate, thanks to the electric motor’s instant torque, while the twin-turbo V6 ensures strong performance across the rev range. Whether cruising on highways, towing heavy loads or venturing off the beaten track, the LX 700h remains in its element, combining refined manners with enhanced capability and responsiveness. The hybrid setup not only raises the performance bar but also adds a new layer of versatility to Lexus’ flagship SUV.

Infotainment and Connectivity: The LX 700h is equally impressive when it comes to technology, packing a suite of features designed to keep occupants connected and entertained on the move. At the heart of the cabin is a large, high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system that seamlessly integrates with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making smartphone connectivity effortless.

A premium audio setup delivers rich, immersive sound, while wireless charging, multiple USB ports and a range of connected services ensure convenience is always within reach. The system responds quickly to inputs and is intuitively laid out, allowing drivers and passengers to access key functions with ease.

By blending cutting-edge connectivity with user-friendly functionality, the LX 700h creates a digital experience that is second to none, further enhancing the sense of luxury and sophistication that defines Lexus’ flagship SUV.

Fuel Efficiency: While the LX 700h carries a hybrid badge, its primary focus is not squeezing every last kilometre from a tank of fuel. Instead, Lexus has used electrification to enhance performance, capability and overall driving refinement.

The SUV records combined fuel consumption of around 11.8 litres per 100km, with city and highway figures of approximately 12.4 litres and 10.7 litres per 100km, respectively. In real-world terms, that equates to roughly 8.5–9km per litre overall, 8.1km per litre in urban conditions and up to 9.4km per litre on longer highway journeys.

Although these figures may not rewrite the rulebook for hybrid efficiency, they remain commendable for a vehicle of this scale. The LX 700h has a lot on its plate, combining a full-time four-wheel-drive system, rugged body-on-frame construction, sophisticated off-road hardware and substantial towing capability. Viewed through that lens, the SUV strikes a sensible balance between performance, practicality and fuel economy, proving that capability need not come at the expense of efficiency.

Safety Features: Safety remains one of the LX 700h's strongest attributes. Equipped with Lexus Safety System+, the SUV offers a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and a 360-degree camera system. These features work seamlessly in the background to enhance driver awareness, reduce fatigue and provide an additional layer of protection for occupants.

Lexus LX700h 2026 Price in UAE: Lexus LX700h price in UAE starts from Dh590,000. Prices of Lexus LX700h trims can vary from dealership to dealership based on factors such as discounts, warranty, and additional features.

Verdict: The Lexus LX 700h proves that it is possible to have the best of both worlds, seamlessly combining luxury, advanced technology and go-anywhere capability with an electrified powertrain geared toward performance. While fuel efficiency is not its strongest selling point, the SUV more than makes up for it with effortless power delivery, exceptional refinement and class-leading versatility.

From cruising city streets in comfort to tackling demanding terrain far off the beaten path, the LX 700h takes everything in its stride. Its premium cabin, cutting-edge features and formidable off-road credentials further strengthen its appeal, making it a compelling choice in the full-size luxury SUV segment.For buyers seeking a flagship SUV that refuses to be boxed into a single role, the LX 700h stands head and shoulders above many rivals, offering a rare blend of sophistication, strength and all-terrain confidence in one highly capable package.

Specifications

Engine: 3.5L V6, Twin Turbo-1-Motor HEV

Power: 457HP

Torque: 790Nm

Transmission: 10 speed automatic

Fuel tank capacity: 98 litres

Exterior Special

● Triple beam LED headlamps with AHS

● Soft closing doors

● Power rear door with kick sensor

● 22” premium alloy wheels

Interior Features

● Front seats massage

● 3rd row seats with auto arrange feature

● Dual display infotainment system — 12.3” and 7”

● Premium leather seats with ventilation (front and rear)

● Rear seat entertainment

● Digital rear view mirror

● Wireless charger

Safety and convenience

> Electronic gear shift

> Advanced park system

> Finger print authentication (engine start/stop)



Lexus Safety System+3.0

● Pre-collision system

● Adaptive cruise control

● Lane tracing assist

● Blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert

● Adaptive high-beam system

● Multi terrian system with crawl control and turn assist

● Parking support brake

● Panoromic view monitor