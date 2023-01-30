Juice It Up!

Thanks to its exceptional build quality, the revolutionary charger provides a never-before experience for those who prefer hassle-free charging on the go

Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 2:36 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 2:39 PM

For quite some time, Anker has been recognised as a reliable brand when it comes to specialising in portable device charging solutions, with compact and fast chargers being among the brand’s key offerings. Anker recently announced a new pocket-sized GaN charger with three simultaneous outputs and a combined power supply of up to 100 watts. This handy gadget is the Anker 736 Nano II 100W charger, which is an absolute must, if you value time and have numerous devices that need to be charged simultaneously, especially if they didn’t come with chargers in their packages.

WHAT ARE GAN CHARGERS?

GaN (gallium nitride) chargers are gaining popularity as a result of improved production techniques, created over the past few decades. GaN is progressively replacing silicon as manufacturers preferred semi-conductor for transistors due to a variety of distinct features. As a result, GaN technology is a game-changer that has been included into chargers, with Anker being among the first manufacturers to realise its potential.

FASTER CHARGING WITH MORE COMPACT DESIGNS

GaN chips are smaller than silicon chips and fewer components are required within the charger. Thus, Anker’s chargers are lighter and incredibly compact. Gallium nitride can withstand higher voltages and conduct current considerably faster than silicon and due to this, GaNPrime chargers can supply more power to charge your devices faster. Furthermore, since the current flows more easily, less energy is lost when charging. Anker GaN chargers feature an energy conversion efficiency rate of 95 per cent, compared to 87 per cent for silicon, making them more eco-friendly.

COOLER, LONGER-LASTING AND WAY SAFER

Thanks to the minimal energy loss, Anker GaN chargers generate far less heat, even while charging devices at high speeds. Together with the latest safety certifications and exclusive Anker technologies like MultiProtect and ActiveShield, Nano II and GaNPrime chargers guarantee the safety of your mobile devices like no other charger. Furthermore, lower temperatures translate into significantly increased charger life.

The Anker 736 Nano II 100W charger is one of the best examples, showcasing the benefits GaN brings to charging. The Anker 736 charger is a great choice for people looking for a super-fast multi-charger that can charge all of their portable devices. This compact charger, a CES Innovation Awards honoree, is 34 per cent smaller than an original 96W MacBook power brick.

Anker's exclusive PowerIQ 3.0 technology ensures compatibility with virtually any operating system or charging protocol, so no matter what device you connect, you'll get the power you need. Featuring two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, the 736 charger will intelligently divide power among the ports, depending on how many are in use. When either USB-C port is used alone, it will deliver a full 100 watts of power, fully supporting any Mac notebook other than the fast charging capabilities of the 140-watt charger that comes with the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The three ports and high-power output can also be used to quickly charge a variety of devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBook Pros, Microsoft Surface 2-in-1 notebooks, android smartphones, and tablets. The charger can also be used to power earbuds, portable gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch, and pretty much anything else that charges over USB.

With its exceptional build quality, the Anker 736 charger is a perfect match for your premium devices and provides you with a hassle-free charging experience on the go. Based on our experience with the company’s GaN chargers, it’s no surprise that Anker is currently the world’s number one GaN charger brand.