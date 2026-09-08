JK Cement UAE launches JK Profix and new Ras Al Khaimah facility

JK Cement UAE has officially marked the launch of its "JK Profix" Construction Chemicals division at a special event held at the Kempinski Central Avenue Hotel, Dubai, celebrating the commencement of full, in-house production at its new state-of-the-art facility, JK DryChem Industries LLC, located in the Al Ghail Industrial Zone, Ras Al Khaimah.

The special event brought together a distinguished gathering of partners from the construction industry alongside Amit Kothari, CEO of the company and members of executive committee. The event was honoured by the presence of Dr Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director of JK Cement Ltd. as chief guest, and Dr Ibrahim Saad, Director of the Fujairah Statistics Centre as special guest. Their attendance underscored the significance of the occasion and added great distinction to the proceedings.

While JK Profix was first established in late 2024, this milestone event marked a major leap forward in the company's local manufacturing capabilities in Ras Al Khaimah, bringing together senior executives, industry partners, and key clients to witness JK Cement's expanding footprint in the region.

The evening began with an executive networking session, followed by a speech from Kothari, CEO of JK Cement UAE, who delivered the opening address to commemorate the occasion alongside the company's UAE partners. Kothari also highlighted the strategic significance of the new facility and noted its role in strengthening the company's responsiveness to the region's fast-evolving construction demands.

Dr Singhania then addressed the visitors and emphasised the strategic importance of this new facility, stating: "By initiating full in-house production at JK DryChem Industries LLC, we are further strengthening our ability to provide world-class construction solutions to the UAE market."

A key highlight of the evening was a presentation by the company's technical team, who unveiled the latest innovations in Construction Chemicals and Drymix products. The team also officially introduced JK Cement's newly launched Textured Coatings division in the UAE, "JKMaxx Paints," showcasing advanced, sustainable paint solutions designed for modern architecture.

Following an interactive technical Q&A session and firsthand success stories shared by prominent clients, JK Cement hosted a Client Appreciation Awards ceremony. Dr Singhania; Kothari; Ajay Mathur, Head-International Operations; and Manoj Kaipura, Head-Dry Mix & CC Sales took the stage to present trophies to long-standing partners in recognition of their vital contribution to the company's regional success.

The evening concluded with a celebratory buffet dinner and an exclusive gift presentation for all attending dignitaries and partners.