Islamic finance insights: Hijazi on banking transformation and innovation

With a remarkable career spanning over three decades, Hijazi has been at the forefront of banking transformation in the Middle East. From leading conventional and Islamic banks to steering major restructuring and digital innovation initiatives, his expertise spans operations, business strategy, technology, and customer experience across Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Known for his adaptive leadership and forward-thinking approach, Hijazi has consistently balanced tradition with innovation, driving banks to be more efficient, customer-centric, and resilient.

In this exclusive interview, he shares insights on navigating diverse markets, embracing digital disruption, and shaping the future of financial services in the region.

Excerpts from the interview:

You’ve worked across several markets in the region. How have these diverse banking environments shaped your leadership approach and operational strategies?

Working in different markets taught me the value of adaptability. Each country brings its own mix of customer expectations, cultural influences, and regulatory frameworks. The UAE is uniquely diverse, where you encounter many nationalities and financial habits in one setting. That taught me to be inclusive in my leadership and flexible in how I approach operations.

It has reinforced the need for a customer-centric approach supported by digital innovation. It’s about striking a balance: bringing in the best international practices while tailoring solutions to local needs.

Having led both Islamic and conventional banks, what key differences do you see in managing operations between the two models, and how do you balance innovation with compliance in Shariah-compliant finance?

Islamic banking is more than just a financial system; it’s rooted in values like fairness, transparency, and shared risk. That shapes how products are designed and decisions are made.

Innovation is about finding creative ways to meet customer needs while staying true to those principles. It means working closely with Sharia boards and using technology, such as fintech tools that automate compliance. Having Islamic and conventional banks side by side in the UAE is a real strength; it encourages healthy competition and exchange of ideas, and customers are the ultimate beneficiaries.

You have overseen major restructuring and transformation initiatives in your career. What are the biggest lessons you’ve learned about leading change in financial institutions?

One lesson I’ve learned is that real transformation requires clarity; people must understand where the organisation is headed and why. The second is alignment because change cannot succeed unless employees, leaders, and regulators are on the same page.

Third is resilience, since transformation isn’t a one-time project; it’s ongoing. I’ve seen how vital it is to engage regulators early, invest in upskilling teams, and build flexible structures that can adapt to uncertainties. Change can feel disruptive, but when you foster a culture that embraces innovation while managing risks responsibly, it becomes a source of strength.

What are your top priorities in streamlining operations and leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and customer experience?

For me, it comes down to four areas:

Making digital channels seamless so customers can move smoothly across online, mobile, and branch experiences.

Using AI and data analytics to personalise services and anticipate needs.

Strengthening cybersecurity, because trust is the foundation of every customer relationship.

Breaking down internal silos with automation and cloud platforms to make processes faster and more efficient.

All of these cycles back to one goal: making banking simpler, safer, and more meaningful for the customer.

With over three decades in banking, how do you see the future of financial services in the region, especially with the rise of fintech and digital-first players?

The UAE is rapidly becoming a fintech powerhouse in the Middle East, and I believe the future will be less about banks versus fintechs and more about collaboration.

With strong government support, the region has become a hub for fintech innovation, creating a fertile environment for startups and new ideas. We’re seeing developments like digital-only banks, blockchain-based remittances, and AI-driven advisory services. Regulators are also proactive, especially around digital payments and crypto.

For established banks, the challenge is staying relevant by embracing open banking, embedding financial services into people’s daily lives, and using technology to deliver more personalised experiences. The future isn’t about replacing tradition; it’s about combining it with innovation to create a financial system that’s more inclusive and customer-focused.