Is the UAE ready for an electric future?

The road to the future is electric, and it's charging up faster than ever. With each passing day, the buzz around electric vehicles (EVs) gets louder, and it's no wonder. With sleek designs, zero emissions, and a growing network of charging stations, EVs are no longer just a niche choice — they're fast becoming the go-to ride for eco-conscious drivers. In the UAE, this shift is gaining momentum, thanks to a combination of government-backed incentives, robust infrastructure development, and a population increasingly inclined toward sustainable choices.

Over the years, the UAE has made significant strides to encourage the adoption of EVs, creating an environment that’s primed for electric mobility. Projections indicate that EV sales in the UAE are set to surge by 27.48 per cent between 2024 and 2029, reaching a record high of 36.62 thousand vehicles by the end of the decade. With this growth, the country is witnessing a seismic shift in how people commute, as electric vehicles move from being an alternative option to a mainstream choice.

Slow Charge to Adoption

But as the world gears up for a greener future, the adoption of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in the Middle East faces hurdles that cannot be ignored. A recent Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) survey highlights the cautious stance of consumers in the region, with only 10 per cent of respondents in Saudi Arabia and the UAE planning to purchase a BEV in the next 12 months. This figure marks a notable decline from 19% in 2023, reflecting persistent concerns over charging infrastructure, battery reliability, and prolonged charging times.

Michael Dean, Senior Auto Industry Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, elaborates: “The findings of the Bloomberg Intelligence survey may not come as a surprise to those familiar with the auto industry or consumers. As expected, traditional automakers dominate both the luxury and economy segments. While there’s growing openness to BEVs from local automakers in the Middle East, challenges such as limited charging points, lengthy charging times, and battery risks remain significant roadblocks for EV producers.”

Despite the global emphasis on sustainability, underscored by events like COP28 UAE, the region’s transition to electrification has been slow. Premium combustion vehicles continue to dominate, revealing a reliance on traditional automotive technologies. However, the tide may be gradually turning, driven by proactive government initiatives and policies aimed at overcoming these barriers.

UAE’s Push Towards a Sustainable Future

The UAE government has been at the forefront of fostering a sustainable automotive ecosystem. Recognising range anxiety as a key deterrent, authorities have significantly invested in expanding the country’s EV charging network. The ambitious goal to establish 10,000 charging stations by 2030 is a critical step in addressing consumer concerns about convenience and reliability. Dubai, in particular, is setting the benchmark by planning to transition its entire taxi fleet to eco-friendly models by 2027.

Incentives and subsidies have further bolstered the appeal of electric vehicles. These measures include tax exemptions, reduced registration fees, and financial perks for buyers, making EVs more affordable and accessible to a broader audience.

Additionally, the government has projected a rapid rise in EV adoption, aiming for electric and hybrid vehicles to account for over 15 per cent of the total vehicle count by 2030. With over 30,000 EVs already registered in 2023, this number is expected to reach 100,000 by 2025.

Pioneering Electric Vehicles Infrastructure Development

With rapid growth in EV adoption, ensuring seamless access to charging infrastructure is crucial to accelerating sustainable mobility across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Governments and private companies are stepping up to power this transition.

While the adoption of EVs signals a greener, more sustainable future, limited access to reliable and extensive charging facilities remains a deterrent for many potential buyers. However, a blend of public and private sector initiatives is working to bridge this gap and make EVs a more viable option for residents across the region.

“While the adoption of electric vehicles is growing rapidly across the GCC, the market is still in its early stages,” explains Vinay Surana, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at Allianz Partners.

“For instance, Dubai alone saw the number of EVs grow from 15,100 in 2022 to 25,929 by the end of 2023, with projections estimating 100,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on UAE roads by 2030. But for EV adoption to truly take off, the necessary infrastructure must keep pace.”

To address this challenge, the UAE has been a trailblazer in setting up a supportive EV ecosystem. The Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (Dewa) launched its Green Charger Initiative in 2015, establishing the region’s first public charging network. Today, this initiative has expanded to include over 400 public charging points capable of simultaneously charging 740 vehicles.

“Dewa's efforts align with the UAE’s broader goal of becoming one of the happiest and smartest nations globally,” says Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial. “Innovative measures, such as deploying AI-powered tools to identify optimal locations for additional chargers and incentivising public-private collaborations, have significantly bolstered EV infrastructure development in the country.”

Valecha also highlights the importance of fostering local EV manufacturing and assembly. “The UAE’s proactive approach is not just about infrastructure but also about building an ecosystem that supports EV adoption from production to operation,” he adds.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia is also making bold strides. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) recently established the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ). This initiative aims to deploy over 5,000 charging points across 1,000 stations by 2030, signalling the kingdom’s commitment to supporting its burgeoning EV market.

Charging infrastructure development is not limited to fixed grid solutions. Companies like CAFU are leveraging technology to introduce innovative, mobile solutions to address gaps in existing infrastructure.

Alaa El Huni, Chief Business Officer at CAFU

“At CAFU, we recognise the gap in existing EV infrastructure as a key challenge to wider adoption,” shares Alaa El Huni, Chief Business Officer at CAFU. “Our upcoming Premium On-Demand Service will deliver fast charging directly to customers’ locations, while our Mobile Pop-Up Self-Serve Service will offer semi-mobile trailer-based DC fast chargers. These AI-driven solutions reduce reliance on fixed grid infrastructure, eliminate long wait times, and provide scalability to meet growing demand.”

CAFU’s mobile charging platforms aim to replicate the success of their existing fuel delivery services, bridging gaps in infrastructure and alleviating range and charge anxiety.

While public infrastructure remains pivotal, a significant portion of EV charging occurs at home. Governments and private entities alike are investing in making at-home charging more accessible, particularly in urban and multifamily housing areas.

“Allianz Partners is actively supporting this transition by providing EV charger installation services in collaboration with auto manufacturers, utilities, and other partners,” adds Surana.

To further build consumer trust, many companies are developing apps that provide real-time updates on charging station availability and operational status, helping consumers plan their journeys with confidence.

Powering Your EV at Home, Work

Imagine pulling into your parking spot and giving your EV a "home away from home" where it can recharge while you unwind at your apartment or power through a workday at the office. Convenient, eco-friendly, and oh-so-futuristic, EV charging stations are transforming how we think about fueling up. As the UAE accelerates its transition to a sustainable future, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is surging, bringing a parallel need for accessible and efficient charging infrastructure. Installing EV charging stations in residential buildings and office spaces is a critical step in this journey, but it requires meticulous planning and a deep understanding of user needs, regulatory compliance, and technical requirements.

Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial

The first step in deploying EV chargers is to evaluate the potential user base and their charging habits. Valecha underscores the importance of preliminary assessments.

“Initially, a survey should be done to estimate the number of potential users and their charging preferences. This will help select the correct charging type and install the right amount of chargers,” he advises.

Most residential and office spaces rely on Level 2 chargers, which offer faster charging speeds suitable for daily use. Valecha also highlights the need to select parking spaces close to power sources, ensuring adequate clearance for ground cables and compliance with local regulations.

“Necessary regulatory approvals must be taken before installation, with strict adherence to fire safety regulations. Care should also be taken to ensure accessibility for disabled users,” he adds.

For successful integration, scalability and cost efficiency are key considerations, especially in high-demand urban environments.

El Huni emphasises a flexible approach. “When looking to integrate EV charging stations, key factors include scalability, power supply adequacy, and cost efficiency. Solutions must account for high upfront installation costs and ongoing maintenance while ensuring minimal strain on the grid,” El Huni notes.

CAFU offers an innovative alternative with semi-mobile chargers that reduce dependency on fixed grid infrastructure, making them an adaptable solution for office spaces and residential complexes.

As the demand for EVs continues to rise, infrastructure must be designed with future growth in mind. Surana highlights the importance of scalability and integrating renewable energy solutions.

“Installing EV charging stations requires careful planning to ensure convenience, compliance, and scalability. This includes assessing available electrical capacity, selecting appropriate chargers, and integrating smart charging systems to optimise efficiency and reduce costs,” Surana explains.

He also stresses the importance of transparent pricing and robust maintenance. “Pricing should be transparent and fair. Regular maintenance and compliance with local regulations will ensure reliability and safety, enhancing customer satisfaction.”

Creating Sustainable Spaces

The UAE’s harsh climate poses additional challenges for EV charger installations. Equipment must withstand high temperatures, and spaces should include adequate ventilation and fire safety measures. Clear signage and dedicated parking spots further enhance user convenience, particularly in office spaces where employees need efficient charging solutions.

“Level 2 chargers are ideal for offices, offering faster charging, while Level 3 chargers, which require significant infrastructure, are best suited for public spaces,” Valecha points out.

Building a Green Future By integrating EV charging infrastructure into residential and office spaces, property managers and businesses not only support the UAE’s green ambitions but also enhance their appeal to eco-conscious residents and employees. “Convenient payment options, such as credit cards and mobile apps, along with robust security measures, will ensure a seamless experience for users,” Valecha concludes. Leading by Example The UAE’s journey toward sustainability is a shining example of how ambition, technology, and policy can converge to transform an entire nation. As part of its bold Net Zero 2050 strategy, the UAE has embraced the EV revolution, aiming to decarbonize transportation — a sector responsible for nearly one-fifth of global carbon dioxide emissions. "The UAE has an ambitious target to achieve net zero by 2050, which, put another way, would mean the nation would be entirely carbon neutral," explains Surana. "Considering that the transport sector is one of the biggest polluters, a switch to EVs significantly propels the UAE toward achieving this goal." Role of EVs in the UAE’s Green Vision The UAE’s sustainability roadmap includes a heavy focus on green mobility. In May 2023, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launched the Global EV Market project, aiming to have EVs make up 50 per cent of all vehicles on the country’s roads by 2050. The “Green Charger” initiative complements this, working to expand charging infrastructure and align with the Green Mobility Strategy 2030. “Our EV charging solutions directly contribute to decarbonising transport, one of the critical pillars of the UAE’s green energy strategy," says El Huni, a representative from CAFU. "By leveraging AI-driven technology, we efficiently scale EV infrastructure to support the country’s sustainability objectives." Adding to this, Valecha highlights the nation’s wider green energy initiatives. “The UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 plans to triple renewable energy sources to 14GW, increase clean energy capacity to 19.8GW, and raise the share of clean energy generation to 32 per cent by 2030. The rise of EVs plays a crucial role in achieving these goals,” he says. Innovations Revolutionising EV Charging The next decade promises technological advancements that will make EV adoption seamless, efficient, and user-friendly. Ultra-fast chargers delivering up to 350kW could rival the refueling speeds of gasoline cars, with 300+ miles of range available in as little as 10 minutes. “Advancements in battery technology, such as solid-state and lithium-sulfur chemistries, will enhance charging speed and battery life, ensuring drivers spend less time at charging stations,” says Surana. The future could also see innovative solutions like wireless and inductive charging, where vehicles charge automatically through pads embedded in roads or parking spaces. Autonomous charging solutions — powered by robotic arms or AI-driven systems — will eliminate the need for manual plugging altogether. “We foresee breakthroughs in wireless charging and the integration of renewable energy sources into EV infrastructure,” El Huni adds. "At CAFU, we’re already laying the groundwork with our AI-driven mobile charging solutions, which bring the charger to you." The UAE is taking significant steps to address the challenges of limited charging infrastructure and high costs. Dewa’s recent issuance of licenses for independent charge point operators like Tesla and UAEV aims to regulate and expand EV charging networks. Unified charging fees further address issues like overcrowding at superchargers while ensuring affordability. “Incentives for businesses investing in charging infrastructure and regulations mandating EV charging stations in new developments will be pivotal,” says Valecha. Meanwhile, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) integration is emerging as a game-changer. “With V2G technology, EVs can store and return power to the grid during peak demand, effectively turning cars into mobile energy storage units,” Surana notes. The UAE’s ambitions extend beyond electric vehicles to autonomous, clean energy-powered transportation. Dubai’s Autonomous Transportation Strategy, for instance, aims to make 25 per cent of the city’s transport autonomous by 2030. This initiative is expected to reduce environmental pollution by 12 per cent, further supporting the country’s green goals. “Autonomous and electric vehicles symbolise the future of mobility, and we are committed to driving this transformation,” El Huni affirms. A Greener Horizon Awaits As the UAE builds a robust ecosystem for EVs, it remains steadfast in its mission to lead the charge in sustainability and innovation. From ultra-fast chargers and AI-driven solutions to ambitious policies and renewable energy integration, the future of EVs in the UAE looks brighter than ever. “The rise of EVs is not just about cleaner transport — it’s about revolutionising the way we live and move,” concludes Valecha.

