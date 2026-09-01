IPS 2026 convenes in Dubai as the essential real estate investment summit

With the strategic partnership of the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the 22nd edition of IPS 2026 — the Middle East's premier property investment platform — will convene global institutional investors, capital allocators, and policymakers from September 7-9, 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre for direct engagement with the sector's most significant development portfolios.

Leading the 2026 exhibition are prestigious names such as Azizi Properties, Binghatti, Danube, Fakhruddin Properties, SanZen, and Union Properties — flagship real estate operators showcasing landmark residential, mixed use, and commercial developments across Dubai's most compelling investment markets. The exhibition brings together over 300 exhibitors representing the full spectrum of the real estate value chain, from major developers to institutional investors, brokers, architects, and innovation operators.

The platform provides institutional investors and capital allocators with direct access to active development portfolios, project pipelines, and investment opportunities across residential, hospitality, smart city infrastructure, and commercial real estate. Expected attendance exceeds 30,000 global participants across developer, investor, and policymaker constituencies.

The 2026 exhibition is structured around five core pillars — Real Estate, Future Cities, Startups & PropTech, Design, and Services — enabling investors to engage with comprehensive development ecosystems. Specialist investment conferences examine institutional capital flows, regulatory frameworks, and market performance across regional and international markets.

Dedicated deal–making platforms facilitate direct negotiation between capital allocators and development operators, whilst PropTech innovation zones showcase emerging technologies reshaping property transactions and asset management.

Building on the 2025 edition's momentum — which welcomed 30,719 visitors from 153 countries and achieved over $500 million in transactions and deals — IPS 2026 continues as the definitive platform for connecting global institutional capital with the sector's most significant investment opportunities.

A defining differentiator for 2026 is its co–location with AIM Congress, the world's leading investment platform.

This convergence connects real estate decision makers with broader institutional investment, technology, and cross–border capital networks that define contemporary investment cycles, extending the relevance of IPS beyond property transactions to encompass the wider economic forces and policy environment shaping global investment strategy.

For institutional investors, capital allocators, policymakers, and innovators seeking direct engagement with Dubai's major development operators and their active portfolios, IPS 2026 represents the essential annual marketplace — where the sector's leadership convenes, investment opportunities are showcased, and strategic partnerships are forged.