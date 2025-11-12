Inside MENA’s coupon economy: How smarter shoppers are driving a shift in e-commerce value

The e-commerce boom in the Middle East has given rise to a new kind of consumer — savvy, digital-first, and relentlessly value-driven. Over the past five years, online shoppers in the region have matured dramatically in how they engage with brands and platforms. The days when price comparison meant opening ten browser tabs are long gone. Today, real-time coupons and discount platforms are becoming an essential layer in how the region shops online.

As digital adoption accelerated post-2020, coupon aggregator websites evolved from “nice-to-have” add-ons to indispensable tools for both consumers and retailers. Whether it’s fashion, electronics, or groceries, shoppers increasingly expect instant access to promo codes and real-time discounts as part of their purchasing experience.

Globally, over 90% of major online retailers now collaborate with coupon or cashback platforms, and this trend is just as strong across MENA. With e-commerce expected to exceed $57 billion by 2026 in the GCC alone, coupon platforms are now a vital part of the digital retail ecosystem, helping shoppers save money while helping brands acquire and retain loyal customers more efficiently.

At Luvin Deals, we’ve seen this transformation up close. Since launch, more than 158,000 users across the UAE, KSA, and Egypt have used our platform to find verified discount codes from top e-commerce names like Noon, Namshi, Eyewa, and Temu. What’s most interesting is not just how much people save, often anywhere between 10% and 80%, but how the behaviour around saving has changed.

Consumers are no longer waiting for seasonal sales. They’re engaging with deals throughout the year, using digital coupons as part of their daily shopping rituals. This shift reflects a broader economic mindset, value-driven consumption, where convenience and savings go hand in hand.

But the benefits go beyond individual shoppers. For brands, coupon partnerships offer a low-cost, performance-based marketing channel, driving traffic and conversions without heavy advertising overheads. They help retailers reach new audiences at moments of high intent, turning deal-seekers into long-term customers. In an age of tightening marketing budgets, that kind of efficiency is priceless.

As the region continues to evolve digitally, the future of e-commerce will increasingly hinge on how well platforms deliver value, transparency, and real-time personalisation. Whether it’s through AI-driven recommendations or bilingual interfaces that cater to diverse audiences, user experience remains key to loyalty and growth.

In that sense, coupon platforms are no longer just about “saving money”, they’re about empowering smarter shopping. By bridging consumers’ desire for affordability with retailers’ need for efficiency, they’re shaping the future of commerce across the Middle East.

— Hamza Madi is the General Manager of Emerging Markets and Solutions, Platformance.