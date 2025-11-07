Immersive intelligence that stole the show at GITEX 2025

Every year, Dubai becomes the centre of the technology world during GITEX Global. Yet this year, the story was not about machines alone. It was about experience. The event transformed from a showcase of products into a living conversation between people and technology.

Inside the exhibition halls, screens gave way to presence. Visitors were not just watching technology; they were interacting with it. From digital humans that smiled back to cameras that could tell stories, innovation was no longer defined by performance but by emotion. The future on display was not cold or mechanical. It was intuitive, expressive, and profoundly human.

Conversation Made of Light

Few exhibits captured this new spirit more powerfully than LEANGLE’s installation. The company’s booth glowed softly in blue light and looked more like an art gallery than a tech space. People lined up for hours to meet something that was not quite human but felt alive.

LEANGLE’s AI Digital Human Holographic Pod projected 3D holographic humans so lifelike that many visitors instinctively greeted them. The figures blinked, gestured, and responded with a warmth that made the experience feel startlingly personal.

“GITEX provided the perfect platform for us to share how LEANGLE’s AI Holographic Pod and 3D transparent screen are building intelligent virtual real interactions, helping the world step into a new era of AI communication,” said Junwei Ye, the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

The technology, powered by an advanced digital twin system, created an immersive environment where digital humans could converse with nuance and emotion. They were expressive, articulate, and even charming. One visitor described the experience as the moment the screen disappeared.

For Ye, the goal was not only to impress but to imagine a new kind of communication. “The perfect fusion of AI and transparent display represents our vision for the future of immersive interaction,” he said. “We want to help the world build a bridge between the virtual and the real.”

The implications go far beyond entertainment. The same technology could enable teachers to appear in classrooms halfway across the world or allow medical professionals to comfort patients through holographic assistance. What LEANGLE showed was that the next step in artificial intelligence might not be faster thinking but deeper feeling.

Machines That See What We Miss

While holograms captured the imagination, another company focused on the practical side of human connection. Reolink, known for its intelligent visual technology, drew attention with ReoNeura, an AI system designed to give security cameras the ability to understand what they see.

ReoNeura identifies people, vehicles, animals, and parcels while learning to distinguish between real events and false alarms. It can even turn hours of footage into clear written summaries so users can grasp what happened without replaying every moment.

Reolink also unveiled TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi, the first 4K panoramic floodlight camera that combines movement tracking with intelligent lighting. The result is surveillance that does not just record but interprets, offering awareness rather than just observation.

“GITEX Global 2025 has been an incredible platform for us to show how intelligent visual technology is shaping the future of smart security,” said Sameer Ali Syed, Regional Head of Sales for the Middle East, Africa and India at Reolink.

“The response from visitors and partners across the GCC was inspiring and reinforced our belief in designing technology that empowers everyday life.”

He added that conversations with dealers and distributors revealed how quickly the demand for AI-driven security is growing in the region. “The interest we have seen reflects how much people value technology that can think clearly and respond intelligently,” he said.

For Reolink, the goal is not to build machines that watch us more closely, but ones that help us see with greater understanding. It is security that feels less mechanical and more mindful.

Emotion as the New Metric of Innovation

The most striking theme running through this year’s event was the idea that emotion is becoming the true measure of innovation. The technology that moved people was not the most complex or expensive. It was the kind that felt personal.

At every corner of the venue, visitors were drawn to experiences that made them think or smile. They were less interested in statistics and more in sensation. Whether it was a hologram that greeted them by name or a smart system that adapted to their needs, the focus was clear. Technology now succeeds when it connects.

This evolution marks a turning point. The machines of tomorrow will not compete on power alone but on empathy, awareness, and understanding. They will be designed to respond, not just react.

A Region Defining the Future

The Middle East has become a powerful testing ground for this new kind of innovation. Governments and private companies across the region are investing in technology that balances intelligence with intention. Smart city projects, immersive learning platforms, and AI-driven customer experiences are all being built around the same principle: human value comes first.

By hosting events like GITEX, the region continues to prove that progress is not about keeping up with global trends but about setting new ones. It is about designing systems that improve how people live, work, and communicate.

In this context, the innovations unveiled by LEANGLE and Reolink represented more than technological milestones. They were expressions of a broader cultural shift. They showed that the intersection of creativity and engineering can be both functional and emotional, both efficient and humane.

Where Technology Becomes Human

As the final visitors left the exhibition floor, the glow of the holograms and the quiet hum of AI systems lingered like an afterthought. What remained was a sense of possibility. The conversations that shaped this year’s event were not about replacing people but about rediscovering what technology can make us feel. Progress is no longer measured by speed or scale. It is measured by presence, awareness, and connection.

Machines may now learn, write, and even see, but it is still human imagination that gives them purpose. The future of innovation will belong to those who can combine intelligence with emotion and function with meaning. This year’s showcase reminded the world that technology is not here to outthink humanity but to reflect it. The next great leap forward will not be mechanical. It will be human.