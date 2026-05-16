IMAN Developers sets a benchmark with the sell-out of its Dh300 million Oxford Cove in just two hours

IMAN Developers, one of Dubai's leading luxury residential developers, has announced the launch of Oxford Cove, the newest addition to its signature Oxford Series, located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The development reinforces the company's continued focus on design-led communities that bring together architecture, lifestyle, and everyday livability.

The project recorded a strong market response, achieving a Dh300 million sell-out within two hours of launch, reflecting continued demand from both end-users and investors in JVC. Rooted in the concept of 'Nature Shaped Luxury', Oxford Cove is designed as a calm, sanctuary-like residential address, where flowing architectural curves and natural forms create a more human and grounded living environment.

The development comprises 247 apartments across B+G+P+5 floors, supported by more than 55 lifestyle amenities spread across multiple levels, reinforcing IMAN Developers' approach to experience-led community living.

As the first major residential launch of 2026 and the developer's 12th project in JVC, Oxford Cove continues the architectural evolution of the Oxford Series. The design features soft curved façades, natural materiality, and open spaces that enhance light, movement, and a stronger sense of connection within the community.

JVC has been a defining part of IMAN Developers’ journey over the years, and Oxford Cove stands as a reflection of the trust, consistency, and credibility the company has built within the community.

Ismail Marfani, CEO of IMAN Developers, said: "The response we witnessed with the project achieving strong demand and a rapid sell-out is not just about one development, but about the confidence people place in IMAN's track record. Today's homeowners seek more than a residence; they want comfort, connection, wellness, and belonging. At IMAN Developers, we have consistently delivered on that promise. With Oxford Cove, we continue this philosophy, combining thoughtful architecture, meaningful amenities, and everyday functionality for modern living."

Residents will have access to a wide range of lifestyle amenities including swimming pools, wellness and fitness zones, kids' play areas, social lounges, outdoor dining spaces, meditation decks, and relaxation zones, all designed to support a balanced way of living.

Strategically located in JVC, Oxford Cove offers strong connectivity to key destinations across Dubai, including Bluewaters Island, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Mall, Expo City Dubai, and both international airports, while maintaining the calm, family-oriented character of the community.

The development offers a diverse unit mix designed for end-users and investors, including studios, one-bedroom apartments, one-bedroom apartments with study, two-bedroom layouts, and exclusive duplex units with private pools.

Prices start from Dh679,000, with a flexible 50/50 payment plan and bookings starting from 20 per cent. With its combination of design clarity, lifestyle focus, and strong location fundamentals, Oxford Cove reinforces IMAN Developers' continued approach of creating residential communities that feel lived-in, not just built.

For more information, please visit www.imandevelopers.com