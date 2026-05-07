Huawei unveils a new wave of innovation at its Bangkok global launch

Huawei introduced a new generation of innovative devices at its ‘Now Is Your Spark’ global product launch in Bangkok, designed to elevate everyday experiences across fitness, creativity, and productivity.

Headlining the launch were the Huawei Watch Fit 5 Series, the powerful nova 15 Max smartphone, and the ultra-slim MatePad Pro Max tablet, each combining advanced technology with lightweight, user-centric design. Together, these new wave of products reinforce Huawei’s vision of a seamlessly connected ecosystem that delivers intelligent, all-scenario experiences for users worldwide.

Smart wearables for the next generation

Huawei also introduced a fresh lineup of smart wearables tailored for the young generation. The Huawei Watch Fit 5 Series retains its iconic square design, now enhanced with a sleek, vibrant aesthetic. It guides users through engaging and accessible mini-workouts, encouraging a more active lifestyle. The series also supports a wide range of competitive sports, including cycling, golf, trail running, and tennis. With advanced tracking, analysis, and guidance features, it caters to diverse needs, from daily fitness routines to competitive sports.

The Huawei Watch Kids X1 Series features a 110° ultra-wide-angle front camera and a 1.82-inch Amoled screen, offering a larger display and broader field of view. It also includes a detachable and rotatable device body and an interactive AR feature, enabling kids to capture every precious moment of their explorations.

Huawei nova 15 Max: Power and durability

Featuring a massive 8,500 mAh super battery that powers all-day use, the Huawei nova 15 Max eliminates battery anxiety. The extra-durable body is drop-resistant, so everyday bumps are no longer a worry. Combined with a Vivid OLED Screen and Symmetrical Stereo Dual Speakers, the phone offers an immersive media experience. Equipped with a 50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision Camera, it delivers true-to-life colours even in low light or backlit conditions.

Huawei MatePad Pro Max: The ultra-slim flagship tablet

Huawei globally debuted the Huawei MatePad Pro Max at this launch. Combining refined design, a premium display, PC-level productivity, and a full suite of creative tools, the Huawei MatePad Pro Max provides flagship tablet performance in a remarkably thin and light form factor. The standard version of the tablet comes in at just 499g and measures just 4.7mm thin, making it the thinnest and lightest 13-inch tablet. Even the exclusive PaperMatte Edition weighs just 509g.

From flagship tablets to smartwatches designed for children, Huawei's connected device ecosystem continues to expand its presence in the daily lives of users around the world.