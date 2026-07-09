How UAE wellness real estate is reshaping daily life and long-term health

For years, real estate value was measured through predictable signals: address, size, view, finish and expected return. These measures still matter, but they no longer tell the whole story. Across the UAE, buyers ask a more personal question: how will this home affect the way I live every day?

That question is changing the conversation around residential design. A home is no longer being viewed simply as a private space, but as an environment that shapes sleep, movement, stress, family life, social connection and long-term wellbeing. In a market known for ambitious masterplans, this shift is pushing wellness from a marketing add-on to a serious planning principle.

Real estate cannot replace healthcare. That would be an overstatement. But property can influence many of the daily habits linked to health. It can make walking easier, encourage time outdoors, reduce noise, improve access to light and greenery, support recovery, and create places where people feel connected. Over years, these details add up.

The home as prevention

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, says the starting point is to recognise how much time people spend inside built environments. “Historically, healthcare has been reactive; an intervention that occurs within the walls of a hospital after an illness presents itself,” he says. “However, as people, we spend roughly 90 % of our lives indoors. This makes the built environment a primary determinant of long-term health.”

This view reframes the home as part of preventative living. It suggests that developers must think beyond floor plans and finishes, and consider how their communities affect everyday behaviour. Indoor air quality, acoustic comfort, daylight, ventilation, open space and ease of movement are not soft details. They are part of the resident experience.

Omar Derbas, Executive Director at Palma Development, says the home’s influence on health is becoming central to residential planning. “For most residents, the home is where the majority of daily life takes place: where they rest, recover, move, and spend time with family,” he says. “The cumulative effect of that environment over years shapes wellbeing in ways that extend well beyond the four walls of a unit.”

This is especially relevant in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where residents often balance demanding work schedules, long commutes and urban pressure. Buyers are becoming more aware that a premium address means little if daily life feels stressful or disconnected.

Design begins outside the unit

The biggest mistake in wellness real estate is treating it as a list of amenities. A gym, spa or swimming pool can be valuable, but they do not automatically create a healthier community. The real impact begins at the masterplan level, before a single apartment or villa is sold.

Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa, Chief Real Estate Officer at Shurooq, puts it clearly: “Design influences behaviour.” He says street layouts, the distance between homes and parks, shaded walkways and the quality of pedestrian paths shape how people live, often without them realising it.

Good planning makes better habits easier. If walking routes are shaded, safe and connected to useful destinations, residents are more likely to move. If children can play in car-free zones, families are more likely to spend time outside. If daily needs are within reach, the car becomes less central to every routine.

“At the end of the day, good urban planning does not lecture people into healthy habits,” Al Mutawa says. “It simply removes the barriers and makes healthy living a natural part of daily life.”

At Sharjah Sustainable City, this principle is visible in a green spine linking homes to cycling and jogging tracks, shaded car-free residential clusters, urban farms and biodomes. These features bring outdoor activity, food production and community interaction into daily life, instead of treating wellness as an occasional weekend activity.

At Palma Development’s Serenia District in Jumeirah Islands, the masterplan includes more than 20 kilometres of walkways, extensive landscaping and a dedicated lifestyle building. Derbas says these are not standalone features, but parts of a wider environment designed to support healthier routines. The lake, clubhouse and landscaped areas work together to create a calmer residential rhythm.

Calm becomes a premium feature

Luxury has often been associated with height, scale, finishes and spectacle. Increasingly, however, calm is becoming one of its strongest expressions. Buyers are placing greater value on privacy, quiet, light, greenery, low-density planning and communities that feel balanced rather than overwhelming.

Derbas says location plays a major role in this shift. Serenia District offers seclusion within Jumeirah Islands while remaining minutes from JLT, DMCC, Uptown and Dubai Marina. “That balance between connectivity and quiet is, in itself, a wellbeing feature, and one that is often underestimated in residential design,” he says.

This balance matters because convenience can easily turn into pressure. A home may be close to everything, yet still expose residents to noise, traffic and overstimulation. Buyers are looking more closely at how a community feels during morning walks, school runs, evenings, weekends and years after handover.

Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, says residents are asking more detailed questions about landscape planning, pedestrian movement, wellness facilities, privacy and daily routines. “They are not only considering how a residence looks but how it will shape the way they live, rest, move, work, and spend time with their families,” he says.

At Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, more than half of the total plot is dedicated to landscaped areas and open green space. Villas are designed with internal courtyards, natural ventilation, strong daylight penetration and indoor-outdoor living zones. The development also includes hydrotherapy circuits, cryotherapy and infrared suites, oxygen therapy, altitude and heat training facilities, and mind studios.

Recovery is becoming part of residential design. Premium buyers are no longer only asking where they can exercise. They are asking where they can slow down, sleep better, recover properly and protect their energy.

The invisible details matter

Some of the most important health-related features are not the ones that appear most dramatically in brochures. Air quality, acoustic insulation, ventilation, thermal comfort and daylight may not be as striking as a pool or lobby, but they can affect daily wellbeing more consistently.

Azizi argues that health-centric design must go beyond superficial amenities. At a community level, he points to urban greening and water features that influence microclimate. At Azizi Venice, the masterplan includes an 18-kilometre crystal lagoon and a 23 % water-to-space ratio across the 136-hectare development. He says this approach can help reduce the urban heat island effect, improve localised air quality and support a more comfortable living environment.

Inside the home, he says the most important variables are often unseen. “It is crucial to focus on advanced indoor air purification systems that filter the air we breathe, and acoustic insulation to safeguard deep sleep architecture from the ceaseless hum of a vibrant metropolis,” he says.

This is where buyers need to be more demanding. A project can look impressive in renders and still fall short as a long-term living environment if it fails on noise, light, movement and comfort. Wellness cannot be retrofitted convincingly after the planning decisions have already been made.

Buyers are more alert

The pandemic sharpened awareness of the relationship between home and health. Extended periods indoors made weaknesses impossible to ignore. Poor light, lack of outdoor access, weak privacy and limited walkability became daily frustrations rather than minor inconveniences.

Al Mutawa says buyers visiting Sharjah Sustainable City now ask about air quality, green spaces and walkability with the same seriousness they once reserved for price per square foot. Residents, he adds, often cite outdoor time and a sense of calm as reasons for choosing to stay and recommend the community.

Derbas sees a similar change among buyers considering Palma’s waterfront communities. “They are asking how a community will support their routines years from now, not only at launch,” he says. “Privacy, access to green and open space, and a sense of calm within the development are now standard expectations rather than differentiators.”

This shift places more responsibility on developers. Wellness claims are easy to make and harder to prove. Buyers are now looking for evidence in the masterplan, the amenity mix, landscaping, management strategy and the way a community will function after handover.

Towards longevity-focused communities

Longevity-focused real estate is moving from niche positioning to mainstream expectation in premium communities. The next frontier will not be defined by isolated wellness rooms, but by consistency across design, delivery and management.

Salem says longevity-focused living is becoming one of the most important directions in premium residential real estate. “What is changing is that this thinking is no longer limited to specialist wellness developments but is becoming part of the broader expectation for premium residential communities,” he says.

The UAE is well placed because many of its communities are still being planned from the ground up. That gives developers a chance to design around movement, shade, nature, social connection and convenience from the beginning.

Still, the market needs to be careful. Not every project with a gym, park or wellness label deserves to be called longevity-focused. The real test is whether a community helps residents live better in ordinary moments: walking to a park, sleeping without disturbance, meeting neighbours, accessing nature, spending time with family and feeling less strained by daily routines.

Real estate may not directly make people live longer tomorrow. That claim would be too neat. But it can create the conditions that support healthier choices, lower stress and a stronger quality of life over time. In the UAE’s next phase of residential development, the most valuable communities may be those that understand a simple truth: everyday life is the most important amenity. For Al Mutawa, that is where thoughtful planning makes its strongest impact. “Good urban planning does not lecture people into healthy habits. It simply removes the barriers and makes healthy living a natural part of daily life.”