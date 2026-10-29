How the Middle East is reshaping global fragrance

Arabian fragrances are finding a growing audience around the world. From the popularity of oud and amber to the rise of Middle Eastern perfume brands in international markets, the region is beginning to have a greater influence on what people wear and what fragrance companies create.

According to Euromonitor International, global retail sales of Arabian fragrances increased from $2.8 billion in 2023 to $4.9 billion in 2025, a rise of 75% in just two years. Online sales more than tripled during the same period, helping brands reach customers beyond their traditional markets.

For the Middle East, this growing interest is opening up opportunities beyond perfume sales. International fragrance houses are paying closer attention to regional preferences, while home-grown brands are expanding overseas and reaching new customers.

The region's growing importance was also reflected at Beautyworld Dubai 2026, held from October 6 to 8 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition featured more than 220 fragrance exhibitors across 19,000 square metres, bringing together regional brands, international fragrance houses, manufacturers and suppliers.

As Arabian fragrances find new audiences worldwide, the Middle East is gaining greater recognition for its role in shaping global fragrance trends, product development and international business.

Influencing Global Fragrance Trends

International fragrance houses are paying closer attention to Middle Eastern tastes and preferences.

Oumayma Tabet, Managing Director, Middle East at Eurofragance, says the industry's relationship with the region is changing.

“We are seeing the region move from being primarily a market for established fragrance concepts to becoming an important source of inspiration, creativity and consumer insight,” she says.

According to Tabet, the region's diverse mix of cultures and traditions also creates opportunities for experimentation, while closer exchanges with international markets are helping local ideas travel further.

“Ideas that resonate strongly here can travel quickly, while global trends are being adapted through a regional lens. That exchange is making the Middle East an increasingly important voice in the global fragrance conversation.”

For established regional perfume houses, the shift is also bringing greater international recognition to traditions that have existed for generations.

Anis Abdul Razak, Owner of Rasasi Perfumes and Chairman of AAR Group, points to the Middle East's familiarity with richer compositions, oud and fragrance layering as important influences on the wider industry.

“These are practices that have been part of the region’s culture for generations, and they are now being explored by consumers in other markets,” he says.

He adds that international consumers are showing greater interest in the craftsmanship and heritage behind Middle Eastern perfumery, particularly as they explore fragrances beyond established international houses.

“As global consumers look beyond traditional fragrance houses and explore more distinctive scent profiles, ideas that have long been part of Middle Eastern perfumery are finding a wider audience.”

Regional fragrance brands are also finding new ways to work with traditional ingredients.

Zamir Ahmed, Head of Brand and Board Member at Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes, points to the company's Oud and Roses fragrance, which combines oud, rose and frankincense. The company has since introduced Oud & Roses Auric, a new interpretation of the original fragrance that builds on its familiar ingredients.

“Every year of experience gained by our Master Perfumer and brand team has contributed to this creation, allowing us to build upon an established legacy while exploring new dimensions of perfumery,” Ahmed says.

Meanwhile, digital platforms and international exhibitions are helping newer regional brands reach customers overseas.

Rita Korbaj, Founder and CEO of Korbaj Parfums, says customers in the Middle East have high expectations when it comes to the richness, longevity and character of a fragrance. But regional brands now have more opportunities to introduce their products to consumers overseas.

“What I feel has changed is the visibility of brands from the region. Through social media, ecommerce and international exhibitions, we can connect directly with customers who might never have discovered us before,” she says.

For Korbaj, this exposure also offers an opportunity to introduce international consumers to the wider variety of Middle Eastern perfumery, beyond its familiar association with oud.

Changing Fragrance Preferences

Oud, amber, musk and saffron are gaining popularity in international markets, along with a preference for richer, longer-lasting fragrances.

Tabet says, “One of the significant influences is the growing global appreciation for richer, more complex and long-lasting fragrances. Ingredients traditionally associated with the region such as oud, saffron, rose, amber and others, are now appearing in increasingly diverse formats and markets.”

“We are also seeing increasing interest in fragrance layering and in creating more personalised scent rituals. What is particularly interesting is that these trends are no longer being interpreted internationally through a purely traditional lens. Perfumers are combining iconic Middle Eastern ingredients with contemporary and unexpected notes, creating fragrances that feel both authentic, rooted and modern.”

According to Tabet, this influence is also reflected in product development and the briefs fragrance houses receive from brands.

“Brands are seeking greater depth, character and emotional connection in their creations, while consumers are becoming more adventurous and open to new olfactive experiences. The opportunity is not simply to recreate a Middle Eastern fragrance profile for another market, but to understand the region's unique relationship with scent and translate those insights into creations that resonate with consumers around the world.”

Razak shares a similar view, pointing to greater international interest in fragrances with depth, longevity and a stronger identity. “What is interesting is that these preferences are being interpreted in different ways for different audiences. With Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi, for example, we have taken selected creations from the Rasasi heritage and reconsidered the fragrances, formulations, bottles and packaging for today's consumer. The aim is to retain the character behind those creations while presenting them in a way that feels relevant to a new generation.”

Expanding Into New Markets

The international appeal of Arabian fragrances is creating opportunities for regional brands to enter new markets, particularly as demand for premium and niche perfumes increases.

Tabet says, “We are seeing meaningful commercial opportunities both for regional brands expanding internationally and for fragrance companies responding to growing global interest in Middle Eastern fragrance culture.”

“The Middle East is already a strategic market for Eurofragance. In 2025, we surpassed €200 million in global sales, achieving 16% like-for-like growth, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia among the strongest contributors.”

She adds that interest is no longer limited to consumers with a direct connection to the region, with Europe, Latin America and parts of Asia showing potential.

“The rise of niche perfumery and social media-driven fragrance discovery has further accelerated this trend. However, the opportunity is not simply about exporting a Middle Eastern fragrance profile. The real potential lies in translating the region's rich olfactive heritage, iconic ingredients and sophisticated consumer understanding of fragrance into creations that feel relevant to different markets and consumer preferences.”

Razak also sees opportunities across Asia, Europe and North America, particularly as consumers explore premium and niche fragrances.

“With Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi, we are taking what Rasasi has built in Dubai and introducing it to consumers outside the region. The brand carries that heritage with it, but the fragrances and the way we present them are designed to appeal to someone who may be discovering the brand for the first time.”

He adds, “The market is there, but success comes down to having a strong product, understanding the consumer in each market, and building a brand that people want to return to.”

For Korbaj, the United States is already an important market, while recent discussions with potential partners in Brazil and Paraguay have opened up possibilities in Latin America.

“From our experience at Korbaj, this interest is translating into real business opportunities. The United States is already an important market for us, and our recent conversations with potential partners in Brazil and Paraguay have made Latin America particularly interesting for our expansion.”

However, she says international expansion requires more than consumer interest. “The right distribution partners, consistent brand presentation and investment in customer discovery are what turn curiosity into lasting demand. We are careful about choosing partners who understand the brand and can build its presence over time.”

Building a Global Fragrance Hub

The Middle East has the potential to become a centre for fragrance creation and innovation, but further investment in talent, product development and international distribution will be important.

Tabet believes the region already has many of the foundations needed to play a greater role in the global industry.

“The region has cultural heritage, knowledgeable consumers and growing fragrance expertise to support this. The next step will be to continue investing in local talent and to create more opportunities for regional voices to contribute on the international stage, not only as consumers of fragrance, but as perfumers, creators, marketers and business leaders shaping the future of the category.”

She also sees Dubai as an important meeting point for regional knowledge and international expertise, where new ideas can develop and reach different markets.

“For me, the opportunity is not about the Middle East replacing other established fragrance centers. It is about creating a more diverse global fragrance landscape, where ideas can originate from many different markets.”

Razak shares that optimism, pointing to the region's established fragrance businesses, sophisticated consumers and Dubai's connections with international markets.

“The next step is for more regional brands to invest in creativity, product development, talent and international distribution. We need to continue building brands here that can stand on their own globally while keeping their connection to the region.”

He sees Kenz ‘de’ Rasasi as an example of that ambition.

“For us, the opportunity is to show that a fragrance house can originate here, carry the character of Middle Eastern perfumery and still speak to consumers anywhere in the world.”

Ahmed also believes regional brands need to build on their heritage while responding to changing international preferences.

“They should preserve Arabian traditions while developing products for changing global preferences. The goal should not only be to sell perfumes worldwide but also to create trends, inspire new ideas, and establish Middle Eastern brands as global leaders in perfumery.”

Korbaj also believes the region has the creative foundations to establish a stronger international presence, provided brands focus on originality and long-term recognition.

“The next step is for more brands from the region to build lasting international recognition through original fragrances, consistent quality and a clear identity.”

“Our ambition with Korbaj is to build a brand that customers choose for the fragrances themselves, with our regional roots adding depth to its story,” she added.