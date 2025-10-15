How sovereign data centres boost UAE's digital infrastructure

Sovereign data centres are important to ensure cybersecurity and economic resilience and Siemens fully supports the UAE’s vision for digital sovereignty, data protection, and ethical AI, its top executive says.

Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens Middle East, said sovereign data centres not only enhance cybersecurity and resilience but also position the UAE as a leading regional hub for trusted digital infrastructure and data-driven growth.

“We ensure that sensitive data is securely hosted within the UAE’s sovereign data centres in compliance with local regulations. Our AI solutions adhere to the UAE’s ethical principles of transparency, fairness, and accountability, backed by robust cybersecurity, encryption, and secure-by-design practices,” Struve told BTR during an exclusive interview.

Struve said Siemens has been an integral part of the UAE community for decades, delivering critical solutions to some of the nation’s most important infrastructure projects.

“Our deep understanding of local challenges, combined with our global expertise, uniquely positions us to address key priorities such as enhancing both physical and cybersecurity, building resilience through a diversified supply chain, and driving technology transfer to develop local competencies in critical technologies,” he said.

Policy, Governance Alignment

To a question about Siemens policy to ensure data sovereignty in line with the UAE policy initiatives, Struve said Siemens is a strong advocate for data privacy and fully complies with all in-country rules and regulations related to data sovereignty.

“This commitment drives our approach to local data housing and hosting, ensuring that sensitive information remains within national borders. By utilising local cloud solutions and implementing stringent cybersecurity measures, Siemens reinforces its alignment with the UAE’s data protection policies.

“In addition, we invest in developing Emirati talent by providing training on the latest industrial cybersecurity technologies and actively collaborating with the leadership of critical infrastructure facilities to ensure all required standards are met,” he said.

The UAE is developing sovereign data centres as part of its digital transformation and data sovereignty strategy, with initiatives like du’s National Hypercloud with Oracle and Abu Dhabi's cloud system with Microsoft and Core42. Key players include du, G42, Moro Hub, and homegrown providers like Khazana Data Centres, which are creating hyperscale, sovereign cloud zones to control data within national borders and meet regulatory compliance, thereby balancing global engagement with local control.

UAE’s balance model

Struve said the UAE model provides a unique blueprint for secure data sharing with a balance between regulation and innovation. It ensures a leadership role in future technologies by deploying Sovereign Wealth Funds to make massive investments in AI and clean energy.

“At the same time, it secures digital sovereignty by building indigenous technological capabilities (like national AI models) and implementing strict data control laws, such as sovereign cloud systems, which mandate that sensitive data remains under national jurisdiction. This model demonstrates that a nation can be a global technology hub while remaining digitally self-reliant.”

He said Siemens strategically aligns its policy to support the UAE’s pursuit of global leadership in digital governance and AI readiness.

“The partnership focuses on substantial local investment and the sharing of Siemens' global expertise in cutting-edge technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI). Through concerted efforts in human capital development and technology transfer, Siemens remains a committed, active partner in the UAE’s national innovation agenda,” he said.

To scale AI, he said three key elements are essential — proper infrastructure, the right data language, and a strong ecosystem to safely share data. Therefore, sovereign data centres are becoming a cornerstone of the UAE’s digital strategy, ensuring that the nation’s data remains secure, locally governed, and fully aligned with national regulations.

“As the UAE accelerates its digital transformation and AI ambitions, these facilities provide the trusted infrastructure needed to host government platforms, smart city systems, and advanced analytics while safeguarding critical information,” Struve concluded.

Advance-tech demo at GITEX

This year at GITEX, Siemens is demonstrating how combining cutting-edge AI with deep domain expertise and high-quality data is fundamentally transforming critical systems across industries — from smart grids to efficient factories and sustainable buildings.

“The demos we’ve chosen for our booth show tangible examples of how advanced technologies like AI, digital twins, and IoT are driving real-world productivity and sustainability progress across vital sectors like energy, data centers, and manufacturing, to name a few,” said Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens Middle East.