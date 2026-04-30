How CFOs are shaping organisational resilience, governance and growth

Financial institutions today are no longer driven by isolated functions; they are shaped by how effectively strategy, risk, and operations are aligned. At the centre of that alignment sits the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), a role that has steadily expanded from oversight to influence. Today’s CFO is expected to interpret complex regulatory landscapes, guide capital allocation, enable digital transformation, and support executive decision-making in real time, all while maintaining financial discipline.

In this conversation, Mohamed Mustafa Omar, Chief Financial Officer at Siraj Finance PJSC, discusses how the CFO function is evolving, the importance of cross-functional leadership, and the principles that continue to underpin strong financial stewardship in a rapidly changing environment.

How do you view the modern CFO’s role in driving strategic decision-making, operational resilience, and long-term growth within a financial institution?

Over the past two decades, the CFO role has evolved significantly, moving beyond traditional accounting responsibilities. Today, CFOs are not only guardians of financial integrity but also strategic partners to management and shareholders. In an increasingly complex economic environment, they play a critical role in shaping strategic direction, adapting business models to evolving regulations and governance standards, and supporting sustainable growth.

In addition, CFOs contribute to operational resilience by overseeing risk management practices, including regular stress testing in line with ALCO requirements, and by identifying emerging opportunities in dynamic market conditions.

Given your oversight across accounting, treasury, internal control, IT, and regulatory reporting, how important is cross-functional financial leadership in building an organisation that is both efficient and well-governed?

A company’s success is closely tied to how effectively its departments collaborate on a day-to-day basis. Well-defined and continuously improved interdivisional processes are essential for efficient resource deployment, optimised cost allocation, stronger forecasting, and the establishment of robust controls that ensure compliance with applicable regulations, bylaws, and corporate governance standards. By implementing shared KPIs across divisions through service-level agreements, organisations can better align performance expectations, identify risks and improvement opportunities, and drive progress toward their overall strategic goals and objectives.

In a financial services environment that is becoming increasingly data-driven and tightly regulated, how do you balance innovation and digital transformation with the need for strong financial discipline and risk control?

Balancing innovation with financial discipline and risk control is a core priority in today’s highly regulated, data-driven financial landscape. The financial services industry has long relied on technology as a key enabler, with institutions continuously investing in risk management systems and advanced IT infrastructure to enhance efficiency and maintain competitiveness.

More recently, the adoption of AI-driven tools has further accelerated innovation, enabling better insights, automation, and decision-making. At the same time, strong regulatory oversight, particularly from the Central Bank of the UAE, ensures that this innovation is underpinned by robust risk management and cybersecurity frameworks.

This balance between technological advancement and regulatory discipline is essential to maintaining trust, safeguarding financial stability, and supporting sustainable growth within the sector.

Having worked across institutions such as Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Doha Bank Group, and now Siraj Finance, what leadership principles have remained constant for you when it comes to building financially sound and future-ready organisations?

Throughout my career, two principles have consistently shaped my leadership approach: empowering people and a commitment to continuous learning. I believe effective leadership is about enabling teams to perform at their best by recognising contributions, fostering ownership, and creating an environment where individuals feel motivated to excel.

Equally important is maintaining clear and consistent communication across all divisions. Organisational strength comes from alignment, ensuring that every function understands and contributes to broader strategic objectives. Breaking down silos and encouraging collaboration leads to more effective execution and a shared sense of purpose.

As a CFO, my role extends well beyond financial reporting. It requires staying attuned to market developments, anticipating change, and leveraging advanced forecasting and analytical tools to support informed decision-making. This is underpinned by a commitment to lifelong learning, ensuring continuous development and the ability to adapt in an evolving business landscape.