How can banks support ‘Capital of the Blue Economy’?

As the UAE is accelerating its transition towards a diversified, innovation-driven, and sustainable economy, the blue economy is emerging as a generator of ample opportunities.

With over 1,300 kilometres of coastline, strategic maritime trade routes, and deeply rooted heritage and expertise, the UAE is well-positioned to unlock the full potential of sea-based industries.

The blue economy represents a powerful engine for growth, resilience, and long-term prosperity. Its activities include conventional ones such as fisheries, coastal tourism, ports, ship building, and logistics as well as new activities like renewable energy, marine biotechnology, and sustainable aquaculture.

Moreover, the blue economy is fully aligned with the UAE’s national priorities, namely, food security, economic diversification, sustainability, and innovation.

Umm Al Quwain (UAQ), with the most diverse environmental resources in the coastal Arabian Gulf, is a pioneer in addressing the potentials of the blue economy.

In 2022, the emirate launched the ‘Sustainable Blue Economy Strategy’. It has set clear economic development goals based on the strengths of the emirate, aiming to double GDP, generate 40% of economic output from sustainable blue economy, dedicate 20% of Umm Al Quwain to nature reserves, and meet a net-zero emissions target by 2031.

Guided by this ambitious strategy, Umm Al Quwain is forging ahead with its efforts to enhance a sustainable framework, in which man and nature thrive together.

The blue economy supports the UAE’s economic diversification and resilience by developing high-value maritime activities, logistics, aquaculture, and marine technology sectors,

More importantly, it enhances food security through sustainable fisheries, and advanced aquaculture as well as creating high skilled jobs, foster innovation, and increase our GDP.

I believe that supporting the blue economy is not only a sustainability commitment, but also a sound business decision with high-growth potential of these activities. According to a recent study, the blue economy contributes more than $2.5 trillion annually to the world GDP with high growth rates.

How can the banking sector support and seize opportunities created by Umm Al Quwain’s strategy, which has laid the foundations for the future growth of the emirate and its transformation into the ‘Capital of Blue Economy’?

The banking industry can turn ambition to reality by developing sustainable finance solutions and instruments such as sustainability-linked loans, bonds, and project finance. This will unlock capital for the blue economy and ensure its growth while providing the banks with a new stream of business.

As with many industries, startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are leading the development of marine technology, digital logistics platforms, water management solutions, and other advanced technologies related to the blue economy.

Our role as bankers is to design new financing instruments, build partnership, and enhance advisory models to enable these businesses to grow and thrive.

At National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ), we believe supporting the blue economy is investing in the future. Over the past few years, the UAE has established itself as a leader in sustainability and economic transformation. Investing in the blue economy, we will reinforce our role as a hub for sustainable finance and responsible growth.

For centuries, our forefathers overcame challenges, built ships, ventured deep in search of sea wealth, and navigated waters to forge trade partnerships with economies across Asia, Africa, and beyond.

Today, Umm Al Quwain’s sustainable blue economy strategy is charting the next chapter of this enduring legacy. We have both the opportunity and the responsibility to support this vision and help shape a brighter future for the ‘Capital of the Blue Economy’.

Adnan Alawadhi is Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ).