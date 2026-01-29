How AI is redefining care for 1.3 million diabetes patients in the UAE

Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing health challenges facing the UAE and the wider Gulf. More than 1.3 million adults in the country are living with the condition, while prevalence rates across the GCC remain among the highest globally. For patients, diabetes is a daily balancing act. For healthcare systems, it is a growing test of sustainability.

If left unmanaged, diabetes can lead to cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, nerve damage, blindness, lower-limb amputations, and mental health complications. These outcomes not only reduce quality of life but also drive long-term healthcare costs. Globally, diabetes now accounts for close to $1 trillion in annual health expenditure, according to the International Diabetes Federation, with the heaviest burden falling on systems where complications are detected late.

Against this backdrop, Roche Diagnostics launched Accu-Chek® SmartGuide last week in Dubai, introducing an AI-enabled continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system designed to shift diabetes care from reaction to prediction. The launch brought together health officials, clinicians, and global experts to examine how technology could support more proactive disease management.

Opening the event, Dr Hussein Al Rand underscored the UAE’s focus on prevention and long-term health planning.

“The UAE places health at the top of development priorities. As part of the UAE Health Vision 2030, we promote a culture of healthy living, aiming to raise awareness about diseases and their negative impact on individuals and our communities. Innovation in healthcare is not just about technology. It is about improving lives, preventing disease, and building a healthier and more resilient nation for future generations through partnership and evidence-based practice.”

For healthcare leaders, the challenge extends beyond improving individual outcomes. Rising prevalence has exposed the limits of traditional, reactive models of care, which rely heavily on retrospective data and short clinical consultations.

“We have reached a point where reactive diabetes care is simply no longer sustainable,” said Guido Sander, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Middle East. “When prevalence is this high, waiting for problems to happen before acting is costly, or patients, families, and healthcare systems.”

Limited consultation time, inconsistent adherence to treatment plans, and fragmented use of patient data have made it difficult to manage diabetes effectively at scale. Many patients continue to struggle to keep glucose levels within target ranges, contributing to high rates of hypoglycaemia and avoidable complications.

Accu-Chek® SmartGuide reflects a shift in how diabetes is managed. Instead of focusing solely on past or current glucose levels, the system uses AI-trained algorithms to forecast where glucose levels are heading.

“Diabetes is not just about numbers on a screen,” Sander explained. “It affects how people sleep, work, exercise, and plan their lives. Our responsibility is not to add more complexity, but to reduce uncertainty and give people back a sense of control.”

Traditional glucose monitoring often prompts action only after a high or low has already occurred. SmartGuide aims to change that by offering a 30-minute advanced hypoglycaemia warning, a two-hour forward-looking glucose prediction, and an overnight risk forecast of up to seven hours. This allows patients to intervene earlier and make more confident day-to-day decisions.

“When people can see where their glucose is heading, behaviour changes,” Sander said. “Patients move from reacting out of fear to making calm, informed decisions throughout the day.”

Maintaining glucose levels within range for longer periods is strongly linked to lower rates of cardiovascular and kidney disease, among the most costly complications of diabetes care.

The wider significance of predictive healthcare was highlighted by Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain.

“True innovation is not measured by its sophistication, but by its ability to give people back certainty, dignity, and the freedom to live well. In diabetes care – as in Swiss craftsmanship, precision, discipline, and long-term vision turn stability into progress and hope into solutions delivered in time,” he said.

As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into healthcare, trust and data governance are increasingly important. SmartGuide positions AI as a decision-support tool, not a replacement for clinicians, with explicit user consent and secure data handling.

“AI should support better conversations, not replace them,” Sander noted. “SmartGuide acts as a decision-support tool. It brings clearer insights into consultations and helps clinicians intervene earlier and more effectively.”

At a system level, anonymised CGM data can help healthcare providers and policymakers assess outcomes, identify best practices, and design more efficient care pathways — particularly as diabetes continues to place pressure on public and private healthcare budgets.

For patients, the impact of diabetes is not only physical or financial. It is also emotional, shaped by constant vigilance and uncertainty.

“The biggest difference patients talk about is peace of mind,” Sander added. “Moving from constant reaction to informed anticipation changes how people feel about living with diabetes.”

As diabetes affects growing numbers of people across the UAE and the Gulf, technologies that enable earlier intervention, better adherence, and more efficient care will become increasingly important. With Accu-Chek® SmartGuide, Roche is positioning predictive monitoring not as a luxury, but as a practical response to a problem that healthcare systems can no longer afford to manage reactively.