How AI could turn small teams into billion-dollar businesses

For generations, business growth has usually followed a familiar pattern. As companies gained more customers, entered new markets and added new services, they also added more people. Scale and headcount tended to rise together. Artificial intelligence is beginning to loosen that relationship.

The idea of a one-person billion-dollar company remains an extreme version of what AI might make possible, but the underlying shift is already visible. Tasks that once required entire teams can increasingly be automated, accelerated or supported by AI. This is giving founders and established businesses the opportunity to operate with smaller teams while still handling larger volumes of work. The question is no longer simply whether AI can automate individual tasks. It is whether the technology can change the structure of a company itself.

Carla Hinson, VP of Global Product Strategy at MRI Software, believes the answer depends heavily on the type of business. “It’s a compelling thought experiment, but in real estate and property management, scale isn't just about output; it's about relationships, compliance, and trust across dozens of stakeholders, including owners, tenants, regulators, and contractors,” she says.

In sectors where businesses manage physical assets, regulatory obligations and long-standing customer relationships, reducing operations to a handful of people is more complicated than it might be for a software company.

AI can still make a significant difference. Hinson points to tasks such as processing leases, identifying maintenance issues and carrying out financial reconciliations. These are areas where technology can reduce the amount of manual work previously handled by teams of employees. However, there are limits to what can be delegated. AI cannot easily reproduce the judgement involved in negotiating a dispute with a landlord, understanding the implications of a regulatory change in a new market or managing a relationship where years of history influence the next decision.

For that reason, Hinson sees the idea of an extremely lean, AI-augmented business as more plausible in software-first sectors. In industries such as property, she expects AI to produce considerable gains in efficiency and productivity without eliminating the need for people.

Avinav Nigam, Founder and CEO of TERN Group, sees the same shift from another perspective.

“The idea is not about one person. It is about what a small, focused team can now build that previously required an institution,” he says.

TERN employs around 400 people, yet some areas of the company already operate with substantial AI support. Nigam cites candidate screening, front-desk operations and language coaching as examples. He also points to Maitha, which he describes as the world's first nursing AI assistant. According to Nigam, the system can screen a candidate in eight minutes, a process that previously took around 10 hours per candidate.

That kind of change illustrates why the debate around company size is becoming more relevant. The real question is not whether AI will create businesses with no employees, but whether companies will need the same number of people to achieve the same level of output.

“The billion-dollar company with one person is still a stretch,” Nigam says. “But a ten-person company doing what a hundred-person company used to do? That is not a prediction. I am already watching that happen right now.”

Where the biggest changes will come

Both experts see the greatest near-term impact in work built around structured information and repeatable processes. In property management, Hinson identifies lease abstraction, invoice reconciliation, compliance reporting and first-line tenant support as areas that are particularly suited to AI. These activities involve large volumes of information, established rules and repeated workflows.

“These are high-volume, rules-based activities where an AI agent can work faster and more consistently than a person, freeing that person up for higher-value work,” she says. Nigam sees similar potential in recruitment screening, customer support, documentation, compliance checks and report generation.

The implication is not necessarily that these functions disappear. Instead, the role of the employee changes. When AI handles much of the underlying processing, people can spend more time reviewing exceptions, making decisions, managing customers and applying judgement. A role that was previously highly operational could become more strategic or supervisory.

Nigam argues that this shift actually increases the importance of human judgement. “While the headcount drops, the judgment requirement goes up. Someone still has to decide what the system is optimising for. Someone still has to catch what it gets wrong. Someone still has to make the call when the output is technically correct but contextually wrong,” he says.

That distinction becomes particularly important as AI evolves from a tool that provides assistance into systems capable of carrying out sequences of tasks with limited supervision.

The more autonomy a system receives, the more important it becomes to decide where human oversight is still required.

Hinson believes organisations should be especially cautious where decisions carry major financial or legal consequences. Contract negotiations, capital allocation and vendor accountability are examples where AI can provide useful information, but the final decision should still sit with a person. The result is likely to be a different division of labour rather than a wholesale replacement of employees.

As AI becomes increasingly capable of completing routine work, the qualities that remain difficult to automate become more important. Hinson highlights judgement, relationships and context.

“An AI agent doesn't have history with a client, can’t read a room, or assess an appetite for risk in the moment,” she says. These abilities matter because business decisions are rarely based on data alone. A client relationship may depend on years of interaction. A negotiation may change because of tone, timing or circumstances that are difficult to capture in a system. There is also the question of accountability.

“Someone has to own the outcome when a decision affects a tenant's home or an investor's capital, and that responsibility doesn't transfer to software,” Hinson says.

For Nigam, accountability is perhaps the clearest dividing line between AI and people. He uses healthcare as an example, where the consequences of a mistake can affect a real person immediately.

“A nurse placed in the wrong environment. A patient who needed more than the system flagged. No AI owns that outcome. A human does,” he says. This is why Nigam does not believe AI makes people less relevant. Instead, it changes which people and which capabilities matter most.

“Company size was never the advantage. The right people in the right roles was always the advantage. AI just makes that more obvious, faster,” he says. If that view proves correct, companies may increasingly measure themselves by capability rather than headcount.

A relatively small organisation supported by AI could potentially analyse information, serve customers and coordinate operations at a scale that previously required a much larger workforce. The people who remain at the centre of the business would spend less time on repetitive processing and more time on decisions where experience, judgement and responsibility matter.

Building differently

This creates a particularly interesting opportunity for founders. Historically, scaling a company often meant raising enough capital to build teams across sales, operations, finance, marketing, customer support and administration. AI gives entrepreneurs another option.

A founder may still need expertise in those areas, but not necessarily the same number of people performing every underlying task. This can make businesses lighter and potentially more flexible, but both experts caution against viewing AI primarily as a headcount-reduction tool.

Hinson believes that by 2030, AI-first companies with relatively small teams will become increasingly common. However, using AI alone will not create a lasting competitive advantage. She argues that businesses will need to combine AI with the knowledge and context already contained within their organisations.

In industries such as property, companies have accumulated decades of information about customers, assets, workflows, regulations and operations. That context gives specialised AI systems something that generic tools cannot easily reproduce. The strongest businesses are therefore likely to combine trusted data, industry knowledge and human expertise with technology that has been designed around the way the business actually works.

Nigam makes a similar argument but draws a distinction between using AI for efficiency and using it to create something fundamentally new. A business that uses AI only to reduce costs can become leaner, but competitors can eventually adopt the same tools. Cost savings alone are unlikely to remain a differentiator. The larger opportunity is to use AI to make previously uneconomic ideas viable. A company might be able to reach customers it could not previously afford to serve. It could provide a highly personalised service that would once have required hundreds of people. It could coordinate complex operations that were previously too expensive or time-consuming to manage.

That is where the one-person billion-dollar company becomes useful as an idea, even if the literal version never becomes common. The real change is that businesses may be able to increase their capability without increasing their organisational size at the same rate.

By 2030, AI itself may simply become another standard part of running a company. The advantage will lie in how businesses use it, what they choose to automate and where they continue to rely on people.

As Nigam puts it: “Founders who ask ‘how do I use AI to reduce my costs’ will build smaller versions of businesses that already exist. Founders who ask ‘what can I now do that was impossible before’ will build something new. That distinction will define who wins by 2030.”