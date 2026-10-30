HONOR X9E Pro now available in the UAE, bringing industry’s largest 11,000mah battery and pro-level durability

Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR has announced the official availability of the HONOR X9e Pro. Built for demanding days, the new smartphone brings together 3-metre drop resistance, IP69K water resistance, the Industry’s largest 11,000mAh battery, the Industry’s highest brightness display, an industry-leading 108MP AI ultra-clear camera and Pro AI capabilities.

All-round durability for everyday confidence

Designed to withstand everyday challenges, the HONOR X9e Pro features an advanced impact-resistant architecture with reinforced corners, high-strength metal supports and specialised display adhesives that help absorb and distribute impact forces, protecting critical internal components.

At the heart of this protection is three-metre drop resistance, with the HONOR X9e Pro designed to withstand drops from heights of up to three metres onto smooth marble. The device can also withstand drops from up to 1.2 metres at multiple angles.

Protection extends to water and dust with IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings. Under controlled laboratory conditions, the HONOR X9e Pro has been tested for immersion at depths of up to 10 metres and is designed to withstand hot-water splashes of up to 85°C. Dedicated underwater shooting capabilities further allow users to capture moments beneath the surface.

Industry’s largest 11,000mAh battery built to go further

Powered by the Industry’s largest 11,000mAh HONOR Silicon-carbon battery, the HONOR X9e Pro is engineered for extended endurance across demanding daily scenarios. Battery performance has been validated under HONOR testing at temperatures of up to 55°C, while a six-year battery durability design supports dependable performance over longer-term use. HONOR’s AI power saving system further optimises energy consumption according to different activities.

The device also supports 80W HONOR SuperCharge for fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging, allowing users to power compatible smartphones and accessories when access to a charging outlet is limited.

Industry-leading 108MP AI ultra-clear camera with Pro AI capabilities

The HONOR X9e Pro features an Industry-leading 108MP AI ultra-clear camera with CIPA 6.0-level stabilisation, helping counteract camera shake for clearer handheld photography, particularly in low-light and on-the-move scenarios.

Its Pro AI capabilities further enhance the imaging experience, with cloud-assisted AI imaging helping refine detail, colour and clarity across supported scenarios, including portraits, night scenes and digital zoom compositions.

Pro display with industry’s highest brightness

The HONOR X9e Pro features a 6.8-inch 1.5K HONOR fullview display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Reaching up to 10,000 nits of peak brightness, the industry’s highest brightness display is designed to deliver clear and vivid visuals even in challenging lighting conditions, while wet-hand and glove-touch support enhances usability across changing environments.

Colour, price and availability

The HONOR X9e Pro is available in deep purple, reddish brown, dawn gold and midnight black. It is available for purchase now in the UAE across HONOR Experience Stores, HONOR’s official website and retail partners, at a starting price of Dh1,499. Upon purchase, consumers will receive HONOR VIP Care+, which includes HONOR Care 6-month Damage Protection, HONOR Care 24-month Battery Guarantee and Warranty across GCC, India, Pakistan and Egypt.

Additionally, customers will also get the HONOR Choice E6i worth Dh149 and Dh100 off on total price of the HONOR Select Sound Lite4 Wireless Speaker, which is originally priced at Dh169. Existing HONOR X9 series users will also receive an additional HONOR Care 24-month warranty, valued at Dh99.

In addition to the offers, HONOR X9e customers will also be entered into a raffle draw where HONOR is giving away 4 HONOR Robot Phones. Winners will be announced during a weekly livestream.