HONOR: X Series Makes A Stronger Comeback, X9A Is The New Hero In Town

The brand has ushered in a new era of smartphones in the UAE

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 12:30 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 12:33 PM

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY brand HONOR has entered 2023 with the launch of a new product HONOR X9a in the UAE market. This flagship phone is the latest addition to the HONOR X Series and delivers remarkable upgrades across the display, battery and performance with a 120Hz AMOLED curved display, massive 5100mAh battery and 256GB large storage all packed in a compact design.

Quality, service and technology have been the prized legacy of the brand and Mafeijian, General Manager at HONOR GCC, reiterated that HONOR has always laid emphasis on ensuring that the quality of its products speaks for themselves.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, he said: “With a continuous eye on innovation, each of HONOR’s products is made with different needs in mind but all with the same care and attention to quality to ensure years of use and durability. HONOR continues to invest resources in key customised components, models, and manufacturing factories, and independently develops and uses automated equipment and procedures. This enables HONOR to achieve a ‘smart manufacturing’, and high quality and consistency across its entire product line.”

Similarly, service and technology are pivotal for HONOR’s growth and the brand is leaving no stone unturned in investing into these key areas. HONOR is establishing an experience centre highlighting the retail and service strength. To this, Mafeijian said: “HONOR will continue to push the boundaries of customer service, delivering a human-centric experience that surpasses customer expectations and empowers users to elevate their lives through technology. Last but not the least, technology and innovation. With product innovation as our core value, HONOR continues to invest heavily in R&D capabilities to support its full portfolio of smartphones and other smart devices, aspiring to achieve the perfect balance between cutting edge technology and superb user experiences.”

THE HONOR X SERIES MAKES A COMEBACK

In 2022, HONOR took the UAE market by storm starting with the launch of the HONOR X Series in the region that has drawn extensive attention from users.

Bringing HONOR’s high-quality standards and innovative technology solutions to the UAE smartphone users, the HONOR X7, X8 and X9 created an exceptional fan-dom for themselves in the market. According to Mafeijin, the X Series achieved huge success on the ground and gained a lot of praise from users and reviewers as it was carefully curated to fulfill all users’ needs at an affordable price point.

HONOR X9A THE NEW HERO IN TOWN

The latest offering from the brand — HONOR X9a — is designed for those seeking a powerful gadget and a daily life companion to support their everyday. Featuring an exceptional display and a long-lasting battery, the HONOR X9a caters to the needs of today’s always-on generation, enabling them to enjoy unparalleled productivity and entertainment throughout the day.

Packed with a 6.67-inch AMOLED Curved Display, the HONOR X9a brings users a large screen with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent, guaranteeing an immersive viewing experience for all content types. Exceptionally slim and lightweight, the HONOR X9a measures just 7.9mm thin and 175g in weight while packing a raft of premium design features, including a symmetrical ‘Dynamic Eye’ circular camera layout. The HONOR X9a’s front camera has been upgraded to 16MP, ensuring users can capture ultra-defined selfies. With users’ eye health in mind, the HONOR X9a is equipped with TÜV Rheinland-certified hardware low blue light technology and industry leading 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology to reduce harmful blue light and screen flickering, which helps users alleviate eye strain and fatigue.

On a single full charge, the HONOR X9a can give you two days of uninterrupted work, play and entertainment on the go. Available in three stunning colours – Titanium Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black, all inspired by the wonder of nature, HONOR X9a offers a compelling choice for consumers who are looking for an affordable smartphone with a best-in-class display.

Mafeijian pointed out: “Making our technological innovations more accessible, the HONOR X9a delivers significant breakthroughs in display, design, battery, camera, and overall user experience, offering impressive upgrades when compared to our previous generation X Series smartphones.”

THE OUTLOOK AND WAY FORWARD

With such a powerful product in the market, Mafeijian gave a very positive outlook on its fate in the UAE. “With HONOR X9a we aim to reach the Top 2 position in this price range of Dh1,000 to 1,300 in the GCC, thanks to its compelling features and its competitive price point. This year with all three models — HONOR X9a, HONOR X8a, HONOR X7a, we plan to achieve a market share of nine per cent in the market.”

With a commitment to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people, HONOR has a strategic focus on innovation, quality and service.

Smartphones play a vital role in connectivity and HONOR absolutely is focusing on this area.

“The IoT strategy focuses on smartphones as the core of the platform and developing a suite of other connected products such as laptops, smart screens, tablets, wearables, TWS Stereo headphones, and routers that seamlessly connect with each other to create a more intelligent world for everyone. HONOR IoT products like PC, wearables and audio products are already available in our markets. This year, we will continue to bring more exciting products in GCC,” Mafeijin said.

The next big revelation in 2023 from HONOR is the next-generation foldable flagship — the HONOR Magic Vs, which packs groundbreaking innovations and exceptional user experience into an elegant and stylish design. “The HONOR Magic Vs will be our very first foldable flagship to debut in UAE market and we are confident that it will deliver huge advancements, transforming how people all around the world use their smartphone. This year we are also planning to position HONOR N-Series as the top line-up among its rival with its iconic design and powerful performance and superior camera capabilities, which will set new industry standards with its aesthetic design and superior user experience.”