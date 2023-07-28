Honor Will Continue To Dominate SmartPhones Market in ME, Africa

With a focus towards AI, Mafeijian, country manager of HONOR GCC, highlights the popular brand's strategy to increase its market share by introducing the most advanced and innovative products

Daniel Wang, President, Honor Middle East and Africa, at the launch of AI-powered smartphone HONOR 90 5G. — Supplied photos

By Staff Report Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM

HONOR, a global technology brand, is planning to launch the most advanced and innovative products with industry leading technology as part of its drive to increase its market share in the Middle East and Africa region, its senior executive says. Mafeijian, country manager of HONOR GCC, said the company is confident of increasing its market share from 7 per cent to 10 per cent this year after the launch of new smartphones and wearable gadgets in the second half.

“HONOR is committed to diversify its product range, constantly releasing more forward-thinking products,” he said.

Below are excerpts of the interview:

How was the first half for HONOR?

We have concluded the first half on a positive note as we launched HONOR X9a with the strongest screen, HONOR Magic 5 Pro with fastest capture, and HONOR Magic Vs with super-light gearless technology. We also introduced other products from the trustworthy HONOR X Series and now HONOR 90.

In addition, the company also collaborated with Guinness World Records to capture the successful shot of Guinness Record-Breaking attempt using HONOR Magic5 Pro.

Moreover, we collaborated with the largest e-sports event — Gamers 8 — as well as top industry leaders. Additionally, HONOR Magic5 Pro was chosen as the official smartphone partner for the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023.

We also invested highly in retail branding in KDR and IR shops. Every month our sales numbers are increasing, and we recorded the highest ever performance in June.

Mafeijian (Mr House), country manager of Honor GCC, holds the latest devices.

How do you see the outlook for the second half?

We are committed to diversifying our product range, constantly releasing more forward-thinking products. We will be introducing more products in the near future. Stay tuned!

As X9a became the No.1 smartphone in terms of market share under Dh1,200 price range, we will be launching the HONOR X9B in the coming quarter. As far as wearables are concerned, we are planning to launch HONOR Watch 4, the latest addition to HONOR’s wearable lineup and the perfect companion for users to keep track of their wellbeing anytime, anywhere.

How do you see the competition in the mid-range segment?

HONOR sees the MEA smartphone market as a key growth opportunity. The company has a strong presence in the region and is well positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for smartphones.

HONOR offers a diverse portfolio of smartphones catering to different market segments and consumer preferences in the UAE. It includes the durable HONOR X Series, the high-end HONOR N Series and the flagship HONOR Magic Series. By providing a wide range of options, from budget-friendly devices to flagship models, we cater to various market demands.

It is noteworthy that products that fall in the price range of Dh1,500 to Dh2,000 have secured a 10 per cent market share. This underscores the demand and consumer preference for such offerings within this specific price bracket. With HONOR 90, we aim to capture a 15 per cent market share in this segment.

Do you have a plan to target high-end smartphones segment in the second half?

This year, we proudly introduced the HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic Vs from our flagship series, showcasing ground-breaking technologies and intelligent advancements. Presently, our primary focus lies on the exciting release of HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Lite. We have also planned for upcoming launches within our robust X Series, renowned for its durability and performance.

HONOR recently launched Honor Magic V2, the world's lightest foldable smartphone . The device is just 9.9mm thick and weighs only 231g. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and features a 7.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Magic V2 is currently available in China, but it will be launched in overseas markets soon.

Please share details about Honor brand awareness.

Consumer consideration increased by around 120 per cent, resulting in a higher market share for us. The new Magic Series has received a good response in the region and increased our brand consideration and awareness in the premium segment. We surely achieved our targets for the region.

Please share details of Honor brands.

We are currently focusing to increase our market share, which jumped to 70 per cent in MEA, thanks to our outstanding products and cutting-edge technologies. The exceptional sales of HONOR X9a and HONOR Magic Series significantly contributed to this market share growth.

The new line-up from the flagship HONOR Magic Series is now available at an attractive price range. HONOR Magic5 Pro is now available in two stunning colours – Black and the bestselling Meadow Green, and at a price of Dh3,999.

HONOR Magic Vs also comes in two colours — Cyan and Black — and is available in the UAE markets at a price of Dh6,499. Consumers can get HONOR Magic5 Pro from HONOR Online Store, Emax, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, noon, Etisalat by e&, while they can purchase HONOR Magic Vs from HONOR Online Store, Emax, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Etisalat by e&.

How much does Honor spend on research and development (R&D) annually and how it benefits the brand and products?

HONOR operates seven R&D centres worldwide, with more than 60 per cent of HONOR’s team is part of the R&D section. HONOR has 7,800+ R&D staff, six R&D centres, and 100+ innovative laboratories.

As a result of heavy spending in R&D, we introduced HONOR X9a with the strongest screen, HONOR Magic5 Pro comes with Millisecond Falcon Capture and AI Motions Sensing Capture, HONOR Magic V with the industry-first super-light gearless Hinge technology.

AI and 5G are two must features for any smartphone device. Do you think HONOR's new smartphones will incorporate the latest innovative technologies?

HONOR has debuted the HONOR Image Engine technology, this cutting-edge camera solution enables the hardware to work in unison with Artificial Intelligence and Algorithms to generate high-quality visuals.

In our recent flagship device launch Magic Series, we introduced the industry leading features — the AI Motion sensing and AI Vlog master, which revolutionised photography and videography on a smartphone.

The all-new HONOR 90 5G also showcases HONOR's cutting-edge AI technologies and best-in-class innovations, including AI Vlog Master & 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display with the ultra-clear 200MP camera. About 80% of our smartphone offering are 5G enables smartphones.

Do you have a plan to launch an out of the box product after introducing the world's slimmest phone Magic V2 in China?

We are excited to participate once again in IFA 2023 Berlin, where we will showcase our revolutionary technology and innovations. Our latest release, the HONOR Magic V2, has just launched in China and is currently the world's lightest phone.

Do you have plans to strengthen your line-up for wearable gadgets?

HONOR’s Internet of Things (IoT) strategy focuses on smartphones as the core of the platform and developing a suite of other connected products such as laptops, tablets, wearables, TWS Stereo headphones that seamlessly connect with each other to create a more intelligent world for everyone. HONOR IoT products like tablets, wearables and audio products are already available in our markets. In the coming quarter, we will be launching the HONOR Watch 4 — a new addition to our IoT line up.

You have a 10 per cent market share of smartphones ranging from Dh1,500 to Dh2,000. What is your next target?

With the new HONOR 90 launch, we believe that HONOR should achieve a market share of 15 per cent in this category.

Why should buyers prefer Honor smartphones or products over other brands?

HONOR offers a diverse product range catering to various buyers, including the X Series, N Series, and flagship Magic Series. Our commitment to innovation is evident through industry-first features in our products, such as the HONOR X9a with a robust screen in the Dh1,000-Dh1,500 price range, and the HONOR Magic Series with cutting-edge technologies. As a human-centric brand, we identify users' pain points and address them through our technological advancements. In the 5G era, approximately 80 per cent of our products support 5G to enhance users' daily lives. From smartphones, smartwatches, wearables, audio, tablets to laptops, we offer a wide array of products for a seamless user experience.

