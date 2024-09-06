HONOR unfolds a future with possibilities with the record-breaking HONOR Magic V3 at IFA 2024

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 10:45 AM

Global technology brand HONOR today announced its groundbreaking AI-enabled hardware capabilities and a collaborative AI privacy protection architecture, showcasing its commitment to innovative empowerment in an AI-driven world, at IFA 2024. The event also saw the debut of HONOR’s latest AI-empowered flagship devices, including the HONOR Magic V3, the world’s slimmest inward foldable smartphone, as well as the sleek and artistic laptop HONOR MagicBook Art 14, and the cutting-edge innovative digital canvas HONOR MagicPad 2, and a stylish health tracker HONOR Watch 5.

"AI is fundamentally reshaping our industry, enriching and creating new experiences that improves creativity and productivity for consumers all around the world, every day,” said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR. "Our role as a smart device provider gives us incredible access to consumers. Combined with our expertise in devices, it informs our AI roadmap, allowing us to create personal, intuitive, and more secure AI experiences that best meet their needs. Through all our new flagship devices, we hope to deliver human-centric AI experiences that consumers will find truly magical."

During the presentation, HONOR also highlighted its collaboration with Google Cloud. "We’re delighted to deepen our collaboration with HONOR,” said Matt Waldbusser, managing director of global solutions and consumer AI of Google Cloud. "By incorporating Google’s AI models and Cloud technology, HONOR is giving Magic V3 users the ability to experience exciting new possibilities with AI in their daily lives."

HONOR Magic V3: The World's Thinnest Foldable with Robust Performance

HONOR introduced the all-new HONOR Magic V3, the world's thinnest inward foldable phone with enhanced durability, battery, display, and AI features. With a folded thickness of 9.2mm and a weight of just 226g, the Magic V3 matches the portability of flagship bar phones, using 19 innovative materials and 114 microstructures. Its dome-shaped octagonal camera module, crafted with diamond cuts, combines elegance with technological innovation.

The HONOR Magic V3 features a Special Fiber body for 40 times more impact resistance and a 30 per cent thinner back-cover. Its Super Steel Hinge supports up to 500,000 folds, and the device boasts SGS Durability Certification. The Magic V3 includes a 6.43-inch external and a 7.92-inch internal display with eye-comfort technologies like AI Defocus Display and 4320Hz Risk-free PWM Dimming.

Powered by a 5150mAh battery, the Magic V3 supports 66W wired and 50W wireless SuperCharge for a stress-free mobile experience. Its HONOR Falcon Camera System, with a 50MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, 50MP Main Camera, and 40MP Ultra-wide Camera, offers exceptional photography. Advanced features include Magic Portal on Foldable and on-device AI tools for enhanced productivity, supported by Google’s AI models and Cloud technologies.

Price and Availability in the UAE

UAE consumers can now get their hands on the world's thinnest and lightest AI foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic V3, on the very same day as its global launch. The HONOR Magic V3 is available in three stunning colours, inspired by nature: Reddish Brown, Green, and Black via HONOR Online Store and select retailers across the UAE at a price of Dh6899, with free gifts worth Dh2045 including HONOR Watch 4, HONOR VIP Care, Bose Soundlink Micro speaker and in car wireless charger. HONOR MagicPad2: Perfect Integration of Productivity and Entertainment The HONOR MagicPad 2 features a sleek 5.8mm thin body and weighs just 555g, making it perfect for on-the-go use. Its 12.3-inch HONOR Eye Comfort Display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth and visually stunning experience. With dual TÜV certifications, the tablet offers advanced eye care features like AI Defocus Display and 4320Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The MagicPad 2 excels in audio as well, being IMAX-Enhanced certified with DTS support for cinematic sound quality. HONOR Spatial Audio Technology widens the sound field by 25 per cent compared to its predecessor, enhancing the listening experience. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform, the MagicPad 2 handles multitasking efficiently, supported by a 10,050mAh battery with 66W fast charging. Running on MagicOS 8.0 with AI-driven capabilities, the tablet offers features like Magic Portal for predictive interactions and advanced productivity tools, empowering users to achieve more seamlessly. Price and Availability in the UAE

UAE consumers can purchase the new HONOR MagicPad 2, on the very same day as its global launch. The HONOR Magic Pad 2 is available via HONOR Online Store and select retailers across the UAE at a price of Dh2299, with free gifts including HONOR Smart Keyboard, HONOR Magic Pen end more.