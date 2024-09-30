'HONOR the Innovation' Event, Leading the Dialogue on Future Tech

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM

Global technology brand HONOR revealed its latest flagship, the HONOR Magic V3, at the exclusive ‘HONOR the Innovation’ event in Dubai recently. The launch of HONOR Magic V3 highlights HONOR’s unwavering commitment to innovation and the future of foldable technology, as the company continues to push boundaries and shape the tech landscape. The event followed HONOR’s announcement from IFA 2024 site in Germany, where the company, in collaboration with Qualcomm and Microsoft, unveiled a trio of pioneering mobile AI solutions, spotlighting advancements in AI-driven computing and security.

AI Agent, an on-device assistant that enhances user efficiency by automating tasks and integrating seamlessly with various apps. Additionally, HONOR introduced the world’s first on-device AI Deepfake Detection technology, which utilizes advanced algorithms to identify manipulated media and safeguard users from digital deception.

At the heart of the event in Dubai, is HONOR’s vision to redefine the mobile experience with groundbreaking features and design, making the HONOR Magic V3 a pivotal device in the company’s product lineup. From its innovative AI-integrated features, sleek and ultra-thin foldable design, and high-end camera systems, HONOR Magic V3 represents HONOR’s mission to deliver cutting-edge technology that meets the needs of modern users. The UAE’s focus on becoming a global hub for innovation aligns with HONOR’s mission to elevate the standard of mobile technology. Through events and devices like the Magic V3, HONOR aims to contribute to the UAE’s vision of a more connected, tech-driven future.

The event started with a keynote by Ahmed Al Zarouni, Tech Advisor and CEO of “LinkConnects”, titled “Riding the Innovation Wave: UAE’s Vision for Tomorrow”. His speech highlights UAE’s progressive approach to advancing industries through technology and the pivotal role of AI in shaping the nation’s future.

“The UAE has always been at the forefront of embracing technological advancements, driven by our vision to create a future where innovation is the backbone of every industry,” remarked Ahmed Al Zarouni. “Events like ‘HONOR the Innovation’ play a critical role in nurturing this landscape, bringing together the brightest minds, cutting-edge technology, and groundbreaking ideas. By fostering collaboration between global leaders in tech and local innovators, we continue to strengthen the UAE’s position as a hub for innovation and future-focused industries, paving the way for a smarter, more connected society.”

The event also featured a dynamic panel discussion, “Social Coins of Innovation,” moderated by renowned Entrepreneur and Interviewer Anas Bukhash. The panel spotlighted thought leaders including Mona Ataya, Founder of Mumzworld, Sudhu Arumugam, Chief Product Officer of M2 and Rishabh Singh, Vice-President of Products at Astra Tech. Tech Expert Ahmad Boraki presented the talk “PHONE-CEPTION — The Tech You Didn’t See Coming,” where he explored how innovations like HONOR Magic V3 are transforming the smartphone landscape, especially with the integration of HONOR AI for enhanced connectivity and smart interactions. The event concluded with a thrilling debate, “The Ultimate Tech Tug-of-War: Android vs iOS Smackdown,” moderated by tech personality DaanTalks, comparing the design, connectivity, and user experiences of the two leading ecosystems. The event gathered a diverse audience, including media representatives, influencers, government officials, industry leaders, and tech innovators. Attendees experienced first-hand the future of mobile technology, network with key figures in the tech industry, and gain insights from influential speakers.

As HONOR continues to make significant strides in the UAE and beyond, the successful launch of HONOR Magic V3 reaffirms the brand’s dedication to creating transformative technology. By consistently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, HONOR remains at the forefront of technological advancement, delivering products that are not only innovative but also practical, versatile, and designed for the future.