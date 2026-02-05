HMD debuts DUB audio and smartwatches in Middle East, redefining tech style

Human Mobile Devices (HMD), the European brand celebrated for designing technology around real human needs, is making its Middle East debut with an all-new line of accessories, ahead of its global rollout. Leading the charge is DUB, a bold new audio brand, alongside two stylish smartwatches, offering consumers in the region fresh ways to live louder, move smarter, and express themselves with style.

With sound and movement now at the heart of self-expression, HMD’s accessories bring a lifestyle-forward perspective, seamlessly blending modern design with meaningful functionality.

HMD DUB: Hear What Matters

At the forefront of HMD’s accessories launch is DUB, crafted for a generation navigating constant digital, social, and emotional noise, yet seeking clarity. Built around the philosophy “Hear What Matters,” DUB is for people who see music as a sanctuary from the noise, whether creating, connecting, or carving out personal moments in a busy world.

DUB brings HMD’s human-first approach to audio, pairing thoughtful design with uncompromising performance. Its three series cater to different lifestyles: the P-Series is vibrant and approachable for casual listeners; the S-Series balances style and substance with Dolby AudioTM and Environmental Noise Cancellation; and the X-Series delivers premium sound, led by the flagship DUB X50 Pro.

The DUB X50 Pro elevates everyday life. Its DUB Platinum Sound powered by Hi-Fi DSP delivers rich, balanced audio across every genre. Active Noise Cancellation and AI-powered four-mic ENC ensure clear calls in any environment. With up to 60 hours of total playtime, fast charging, and smart features like automatic in-ear detection, multipoint connectivity, and integrated voice assistant control, it adapts effortlessly to dynamic routines from morning workouts to late-night playlists or back-to-back calls during the workday.

DUB earbuds are designed for both durability and style. Clean, minimal lines make them a fashion-forward accessory, while the HMD DUB Audio app lets users customize their sound experience. Every detail from the tactile feel of the earbuds to their intuitive usability reflects HMD’s belief that technology should enhance life, not distract from it.

“People already know HMD for creating honest, practical, and human tech,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, SVP of HMD Global – Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa. “DUB takes that spirit and turns it up. It’s bold, expressive, and built for the way we live now, where sound is part of identity. DUB isn’t just something you wear; it’s something you feel. It’s clarity with character.”

HMD Watch: Every Move Matters

Alongside DUB, HMD is introducing its first smartwatches in the Middle East: the premium HMD Watch X1 and the versatile HMD Watch P1. The X1 blends premium materials with everyday practicality, offering a large AMOLED display, up to five days of battery, over 700 activity modes, remote health monitoring, ICE call assist, and customizable watchfaces. Available in four stylish finishes including a bold green silicone strap with gunmetal dial, sleek black, metallic, and brown leather options the X1 complements any lifestyle.

“Our smartwatches bring that same human-first philosophy to wearables,” added Sanmeet Singh Kochhar. “The Watch X1 and P1 are designed for people who want to move with purpose, stay connected, and express their personal style. Every feature from health tracking and sports modes to customizable watchfaces is built to make every move matter.”

The Watch P1 provides a lightweight, modern alternative with a HD display, up to four days of battery, essential wellness tracking, and a clean, minimalist design. Both watches keep users connected, active, and expressive, providing a seamless way to move, track, and manage daily life.

Availability

The DUB X50 Pro and full DUB range will be available in the UAE, KSA and Qatar starting January 2026 through leading retailers and online platforms. The HMD Watch X1 and P1 will launch alongside the DUB series, with pricing announced closer to release.