Gulftainer: Why Khorfakkan could become the UAE's most important trade gateway

Recent disruptions to global shipping have fundamentally changed what businesses expect from ports. The Red Sea crisis, geopolitical tensions and concerns over key shipping routes have exposed the risks of relying too heavily on a single maritime corridor, prompting companies to seek alternative gateways that can keep cargo moving with minimal disruption.

Against this backdrop, Gulftainer is undertaking what it describes as the biggest transformation in its nearly 50-year history, expanding beyond port operations to build an integrated trade and logistics ecosystem centred on Khorfakkan. The strategy includes plans to expand Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal's long-term capacity beyond 10 million TEUs and develop 2.3 million TEUs of inland logistics capacity across Al Dhaid and Sajaa logistics parks, strengthening the port's role as a multimodal trade gateway.

Built For Resilience

Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer, believes recent geopolitical events have demonstrated why strategically located ports are becoming increasingly important. "Assets that can provide resilient solutions become particularly valuable during periods of crisis," he says.

During the Red Sea crisis, cargo that could no longer move efficiently through ports such as Jeddah and Aqaba was rerouted via Dubai, Sharjah, Khorfakkan and Dammam. More recently, uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has once again highlighted the strategic advantage of Khorfakkan's location on the UAE's east coast.

"It has shown that it is not simply capable of solving isolated supply chain challenges, but can effectively support an entire region during periods of uncertainty," Belbouab says.

He believes this reinforces the importance of investing in infrastructure well before demand materialises. "Khorfakkan was built more than 30 years ago with exactly that ambition, and today we continue investing to ensure we can meet future demand."

For Gulftainer, resilience extends beyond physical infrastructure. "Ultimately, resilience is not only about infrastructure or technology. It is also about the people behind those operations who ensure the system continues to function when it matters most."

Beyond A Port

While many ports continue expanding berth capacity and container handling capabilities, Gulftainer is taking a broader approach by building an integrated logistics ecosystem around Khorfakkan.

Its developments at Sajaa and Al Dhaid are designed to move cargo beyond the port and closer to customers through warehousing, inland logistics, manufacturing, distribution and multimodal transport.

"The launch of our Sajaa and Al Dhaid facilities is not simply about strengthening our competitive position," says Belbouab. "It is about bringing cargo closer to our customers' doorstep."

He says customers increasingly want a single logistics partner capable of managing every stage of the supply chain rather than dealing with multiple providers.

"We combine port operations, shipping, trucking, contract logistics and dry ports that are connected to industrial and smart cities."

The strategy extends well beyond storage. The facilities are being developed to support manufacturing, assembly, customs clearance, consolidation and re-export, creating industrial activity alongside logistics operations.

Belbouab believes future connectivity through Etihad Rail and eventually the wider GCC rail network will further strengthen the UAE's logistics position. "The next step is expanding those connections across the wider GCC. Saudi Arabia has already made significant progress, while future integration with Qatar, Kuwait and other regional markets will further strengthen the region's logistics network."

Economic Growth

The benefits of stronger logistics infrastructure extend beyond moving containers. According to Belbouab, companies are already investing in facilities on the UAE's east coast, establishing operations and relocating parts of their businesses closer to the new trade corridor.

"We are already seeing the impact. A growing number of companies are registering operations, investing in facilities and equipment, and relocating parts of their business to the UAE's East Coast."

Over time, he expects the economic impact to broaden significantly. "We are talking about thousands of new jobs, fresh investment and the development of entirely new industrial sectors."

He says businesses across automotive, energy and steel are already exploring opportunities linked to the corridor.

Customer priorities are changing too."The conversation is no longer just about speed or cost. Increasingly, businesses want confidence that they can deliver cargo reliably, regardless of geopolitical uncertainty."

Meeting those expectations means logistics facilities can no longer focus solely on handling containers. "They need to function like a Swiss Army knife for customers, providing storage, assembly, manufacturing, consolidation and regional distribution capabilities within a single integrated ecosystem."

The Next Chapter For UAE Ports

Belbouab believes ports are evolving from transport hubs into fully integrated trade gateways.

Gulftainer's recently announced Al Dhaid Multi-Modal Trade Corridor reflects that shift by connecting maritime operations with road, future rail connectivity, warehousing and industrial facilities. "Traditionally, ports have served primarily as cargo gateways," he says. "However, recent global disruptions have demonstrated that relying on a single transport mode is no longer sustainable. The future lies in integrated, multimodal connectivity."

He says Khorfakkan already offers one of the shortest transit times into the UAE, but customers increasingly require much more than efficient port operations. "They also need inventory management, warehousing and regional distribution capabilities to serve both the UAE and neighbouring markets. That is precisely where Al Dhaid adds value."

The development is planned to support not only container logistics, but also dry bulk cargo, automotive logistics, cold storage, container freight stations and warehousing. "We believe this represents a highly innovative and potentially disruptive model for a regional logistics market that has historically been concentrated around only a few major hubs."

The Project at a Glance