Guardians of the Digital Realm

In an era where cyber threats loom larger than ever, few companies are as deeply entrenched in the battle for digital security as Vectra AI, a global leader in AI-powered threat detection and response. Founded over a decade ago, Vectra AI has been at the forefront of integrating machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) into cybersecurity, offering solutions that address not just today’s vulnerabilities but tomorrow’s digital challenges. At the helm of this pioneering venture is Hitesh Sheth, the company’s charismatic CEO, whose vision for the future of cybersecurity blends technical innovation with a deep sense of responsibility toward the global community.

I had the chance to sit down with Hitesh Sheth during his recent visit to the UAE, where he shared his unique perspective on the growing cybersecurity landscape, the role of AI, and what lies ahead for Vectra AI. In our conversation, Sheth also reflected on the UAE's strategic push toward becoming a global leader in AI and how this is shaping the future of cybersecurity in the region.

AI at the Core: Vectra AI’s Vision and Mission

Sheth opens our conversation by underscoring the company’s foundational belief: the power of AI to protect what matters most. “When we founded Vectra AI, we set out with a singular mission: to make the world a safer and fairer place,” Sheth says. “The 'safer' part is intuitive because we are in the business of cybersecurity. But what we mean by 'fair' is a deeper, more human concern. The average person should not be at the mercy of cybercriminals just because they don’t have access to the best security solutions.”

Sheth highlights examples like ransomware attacks on healthcare systems, which disrupt critical services for ordinary people, especially in less affluent regions. “If a hospital in a middle-class neighbourhood gets hit with ransomware, the average person, not having access to alternative resources, is going to struggle,” he adds. “In contrast, if an oil and gas company is hacked, the wealthy and well-resourced can find workarounds. But in cybersecurity, we can actually make a meaningful difference in safeguarding lives and livelihoods.”

Keeping the Cyber Threats at Bay

A cornerstone of Vectra AI’s success lies in its innovative use of AI and machine learning to tackle the ever-growing volume and complexity of cyberattacks. In a world where traditional defense mechanisms are often outpaced by increasingly sophisticated threats, AI is no longer optional—it is essential. As Sheth explains, “The way we think about cybersecurity now is different. In the past, people were protecting single devices or networks. But in today’s world, there are multiple attack surfaces—public clouds, data centers, identity systems, endpoints, and even AI itself. All of these can be targeted, and that’s why AI is the only viable way forward.”

AI-powered solutions allow Vectra AI to detect and respond to threats more swiftly than any human team could. “The sheer scale of data, the volume of attacks, and the complexity of modern threats require AI to filter through that information and make sense of it in real-time. The cost of AI is coming down, and its efficacy is increasing. That makes it the perfect tool to defend against the next generation of cyberattacks,” says Sheth.

Indeed, AI’s ability to learn from patterns and anomalies has transformed cybersecurity from a reactive to a proactive endeavour. Sheth believes this shift will only accelerate in the coming years. “The next 5 to 10 years will see AI’s role in cybersecurity evolve dramatically,” he notes. “We are looking at a time when the whole process of detecting, prioritising, and responding to cyber threats will become fully automated.”

Security in the Cloud: A New Frontier

The rise of cloud computing, particularly in regions like the UAE, brings a new set of challenges for security professionals. “Cloud environments are much more complex than traditional on-premise infrastructures,” Sheth points out. “And the reality is, most organisations don’t just rely on a single cloud provider—they’re using multiple cloud environments, private data centers, and hybrid systems. The problem is magnified when you factor in the variety of devices, identity management tools, and other applications used.”

For Vectra AI, this complexity is an opportunity to offer comprehensive protection. “It’s not just about securing the cloud itself; you have to think holistically across all six attack surfaces I mentioned. We work to integrate data from AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and data centers to provide customers with end-to-end protection,” Sheth says. “We believe in a unified approach that ties together the entire ecosystem—clouds, endpoints, identities, and everything in between.”

Given the UAE’s aggressive push towards digital transformation, Sheth sees great potential in the region, particularly with the government’s focus on AI and cybersecurity. “The UAE’s approach to cybersecurity is impressive,” he observes. “The proactive government initiatives to drive the adoption of AI and digital services are creating a robust environment for growth. Microsoft and other tech giants are investing heavily in the region, and we’re excited to be part of that journey.”

The Role of AI in Personal Security

A key takeaway from Sheth’s remarks is that AI is not just for large enterprises or governments—it’s for everyone. With personal data becoming increasingly vulnerable to attacks, Sheth stresses the importance of individuals taking responsibility for their own digital security. “People often underestimate the power of basic security measures. You’d be surprised how many people still use weak passwords like '123456,'” he laughs. “It’s important to use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication on your accounts. And please, back up your data. If your phone gets infected with ransomware, having a backup could be the difference between paying a ransom or restoring your data and moving on.”

When I ask Sheth about the security of popular services like Google or iCloud, his advice is pragmatic. “These platforms are generally secure, but nothing is immune from attack. The key is to take basic precautions. Even if your data is in the cloud, you should back it up locally or use additional security layers like encryption.”

Building a Secure Future in the UAE One of the most compelling aspects of Sheth’s vision for Vectra AI is the company’s long-term commitment to contributing to the local tech ecosystem, particularly in the UAE. “The leadership in the UAE has done a fantastic job of positioning the country as a regional and global leader in technology. It’s a testament to the country’s forward-thinking approach,” he says. “As a company, we want to be part of that vision. We’re looking to invest in local talent and collaborate with the right government entities to bring our AI expertise to the region.” Sheth sees a growing demand for AI-driven cybersecurity solutions in the UAE, and he believes that the country’s dynamic mix of government-led initiatives and private-sector innovation makes it an ideal environment for his company’s expansion. “We are very much open to partnerships with the right players in the UAE. There is incredible talent here, and it’s an exciting time to be part of this growth,” he adds. Staying Ahead of the Competition With cybersecurity now one of the most competitive and fast-evolving industries, many new players are entering the market. Sheth is confident, however, that Vectra AI’s long track record of innovation gives it a distinct edge. “We are the pioneers in AI-driven cybersecurity,” he says. “While others are just starting to catch up, we’ve been working in this space for over 12 years. We have 1,500 customers worldwide, and that’s a huge advantage when it comes to building new algorithms and improving our solutions.” He also emphasises the importance of looking beyond just the technology. “It’s not enough to just throw AI at a problem. You have to understand the whole security landscape. At Vectra AI, we focus on a holistic view—whether it’s the cloud, endpoints, or identity management—across all six attack surfaces. That’s what sets us apart.” Looking Ahead: The Future of AI in Cybersecurity As we conclude our conversation, Sheth paints a clear picture of what’s to come in the next five years. “The future of cybersecurity is automation,” he asserts. “AI will take over much of the manual work of detection, prioritisation, and response. It’s not just about using AI as a tool—it’s about creating a fully automated, closed-loop security ecosystem that can respond to threats in real time without human intervention.” For Sheth and Vectra AI, the mission remains clear: to lead the charge in AI-driven cybersecurity, making the digital world safer, fairer, and more secure for everyone. As he aptly puts it, “The stakes are higher than ever, and we’re just getting started.”

