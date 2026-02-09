Gold's unstoppable rise: Could it hit $7,000 amid global uncertainty?

Gold’s incredible momentum from 2025 is accelerating into 2026, and the world’s top financial institutions are aligned on one message: the rally is far from over. With forecasts clustering between $4,400 and $5,400, and some calling for $7,000, gold is once again cementing its reputation as the planet’s most powerful safe haven asset.

Analysts, leading jewellers and industry stakeholders point to a potent mix of global uncertainty, debt concerns, aggressive central bank accumulation, and the weakening US dollar — all of which are driving investors toward gold as a hedge and diversification tool. However, jewellery fans are still buying but more thoughtfully and differently.

Analysts surveyed by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) see prices rising above $7,000 as they expect the metal to average 38% above last year’s levels, fuelled by expectations of lower US real rate