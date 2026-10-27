Gold's strongest support may come from central banks, not crisis headlines

Gold is often discussed as a response to political instability or the latest move in the dollar. We suggest a more structural investment case. We hold gold strategically at 3% to 5% of a portfolio, through the cycle rather than as a short-term trade. Central-bank demand provides the floor, Western investor demand provides potential upside, and real yields are the principal trigger for those flows.

The distinction matters in the current economic regime. Supply shocks can cause equities and bonds to fall together, weakening the role long-duration government bonds once played in balanced portfolios. We have therefore moved part of our hedging away from duration and into gold and alternatives. We size gold against the job it performs as portfolio insurance, rather than against a single price forecast.

Central-bank purchasing has changed the demand base. Central banks bought more than 1,000 tonnes in three of the four years through 2025, compared with an average of 473 tonnes in the previous decade. The second quarter of 2026 was the strongest second quarter on record. Total demand remained flat year on year even though gold was 37% more expensive, suggesting that a meaningful part of demand remains relatively insensitive to price.

Poland added 82 tonnes in the first half, and China added 40 tonnes, its largest quarterly addition since 2023. The World Gold Council expects central-bank purchases in 2026 to finish below the 863 tonnes recorded in 2025 but still far above the norm that prevailed before 2022. The reported figures require care. First-quarter central-bank buying fell from 244 tonnes to 57 tonnes after unreported purchases were reclassified. The 187-tonne adjustment was larger than most quarters of exchange-traded-fund demand. The episode shows that central-bank data can be less reliable than it first appears, even when the underlying structural demand remains supportive.

Western investors play a different role. Central banks provide the structural floor because their purchases appear relatively insensitive to price. Western investors, by contrast, are the swing buyer: their ETF flows can provide the next source of upside, and those flows respond more directly to real yields. A higher real yield increases the opportunity cost of holding gold because the metal pays no income. When real yields decline, that cost falls, making gold relatively more attractive and potentially drawing Western investors back into the market.

This is why the current level of real yields is also central to the investment case. At 2.42%, the ten-year real yield stands only 47 basis points below its post-2003 high but 165 basis points above the average of the last decade. Put differently, real yields are much closer to the top of their historical range than to their recent average, leaving considerably more room below than above. The World Gold Council identifies 2.5% as the level traditionally associated with a higher opportunity cost for holding gold. With the real yield now close to that threshold, a decline would reduce that opportunity cost and could become the trigger for renewed Western ETF demand.

History does not make the relationship mechanical, but it provides useful context. Gold rose during the 12 months following three of the last four peaks in real yields, with a median gain of 29%. The exception occurred when the peak was below 1%. The two closest comparisons to today were also the most favourable: after the October 2023 real-yield peak of 2.52%, gold rose 38% in a year, while the November 2008 peak of 3.15% was followed by a 51% rise.

The mechanism is also visible in investment flows. Global gold ETFs received about $8 billion in the first half, even as North America recorded a $7.7 billion outflow, its weakest first half since 2013. Gold holdings reached a record 4,176 tonnes in June, and Western ETF flows turned positive in July. These investors remain the main source of additional demand if real yields begin to decline. Higher prices are having their clearest effect on jewellery. Fabrication declined 12% in the second quarter, and consumption fell 17%, even as the value spent increased 22%. Buyers purchased less gold at higher prices, but that decline did not offset demand elsewhere.

Gold is roughly flat on the year after giving back its war premium. That supports the view that real rates influence it more consistently than geopolitical headlines. The argument is directional rather than mechanical, and the relationship between gold and real yields has ranged from strongly negative to near zero over rolling twelve-month periods. Even so, the structure of the market is clear: central banks provide the floor, while Western ETF flows offer potential upside if real yields decline. Combined with the reduced reliability of bonds as an equity hedge, these forces support a strategic allocation to gold.

— Michael Smirnow is Chief Investment Officer at Arabian Gulf Capital.